Top 10 Returning FCS Quarterbacks In 2025
- Jackson State Tigers
- Southern Illinois Salukis
- Bucknell Bison
- Illinois State Redbirds
- Northern Arizona Lumberjacks
- Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks
- Harvard Crimson
- South Dakota Coyotes
- Monmouth Hawks
- Samford Bulldogs
- Alabama A&M Bulldogs
- Maine Black Bears
- Indiana State Sycamores
- Penn Quakers
- Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles
- North Carolina Central Eagles
The 2025 FCS football season is quickly approaching, with only 100 days left until the first game of the season. Before getting into official conference previews, FCS Football Central on SI will rank the top returning players by position group.
These rankings were constructed using multiple factors, including film, on-field performance, accolades, Pro Football Focus (PFF) grades, and the general FCS knowledge of each voter. FBS transfers with no playing experience at the FCS level were not included.
Some notable honorable mentions that received votes include North Carolina Central's Walker Harris, Tennessee Tech's Kekoa Visperas, Penn's Liam O'Brien, Samford's Quincy Crittendon, Rhode Island's Devin Farrell, Alabama A&M's Mekhi Hagens, Indiana State's Elijah Owens, Youngstown State's Beau Brungard, and Maine's Carter Peevy.
Below are the top returning FCS quarterbacks in 2025.
Top 10 Returning FCS Quarterbacks In 2025
10. D.J. Williams (Southern Illinois)
Williams burst onto the scene with three impressive performances before suffering a season-ending injury against Incarnate Word. He still earned MVFC Offensive Player of the Week honors, leading the Salukis to a major Top 25 win over UIW.
In his three appearances, Williams went 46-of-72 for 571 passing yards, 4 TDs, while adding 242 yards and 4 scores on the ground. Before his injury, he graded as a Top-20 FCS QB by Pro Football Focus.
Before transferring to SIU, Williams emerged as a star at Murray State. He was named the OVC Freshman of the Year in 2021. Health will be the biggest question mark for Williams, who will be returning from his second season-ending injury in the past three years.
9. JaCobian Morgan (Jackson State)
Morgan led Jackson State to the program's first Celebration Bowl victory, where he was named the Offensive MVP in the Tigers' win over South Carolina State.
In 19 career games, Morgan has thrown for 3,078 career yards and 31 touchdowns, along with 471 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns.
Last season, he completed 63.7% of his passes for 2,236 yards, 21 touchdowns, eight interceptions, plus 321 rushing yards and six touchdowns. A second-team All-SWAC selection, Morgan finished the season 10-1 as a starter.
8. Ralph Rucker IV (Bucknell)
Rucker may be the most underrated quarterback in the FCS after two stellar seasons at Bucknell. Since transferring from Oklahoma before the 2023 season, he has become one of the most successful players in program history.
Rucker holds the single-season record for passing yards (2,826), completions (244), completion percentage (67.2), total offense (2,922), and passing touchdowns (25). He also became Bucknell's all-time leader in passing touchdowns (46) last season.
Last fall, he completed 67% of his passes for 2,826 yards, 25 TDs, seven INTs, and added four touchdowns on the ground. Rucker was named the Patriot League Offensive Player of the Year and was a finalist for the Walter Payton Award.
7. Victor Gabalis (Tarleton State)
After suffering an injury in Week 0, Gabalis returned midseason and led Tarleton State to its first postseason appearance at the FCS level. He was still a second-team All-UAC selection despite being limited early in the season.
In 23 career games, Gabalis has thrown for 5,375 career yards, 41 touchdowns, 24 INTs, while adding three scores on the ground.
Last season, Gabalis posted career-highs in passing yards (2,883), touchdowns (23), and completion percentage (62.5). He finished the season as PFF's No. 2-graded quarterback in the UAC, ranking No. 10 among all quarterbacks at the FCS level.
6. Tommy Rittenhouse (Illinois State)
Last season was a breakout campaign for Rittenhouse, leading Illinois State to the FCS Playoffs for the first time since 2019.
In his first full season as the starter, Rittenhouse passed for 2,840 yards, 17 touchdowns, 7 INTs, while adding 480 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on the ground.
His performance last season led to an All-MVFC honorable mention selection. He ranked No. 4 in the MVFC in total offense per game (237.1) and graded as a Top 20 FCS quarterback by Pro Football Focus.
5. Jaden Craig (Harvard)
In his first season as the full-time starter, Craig led Harvard to a share of the Ivy League title under new head coach Andrew Aurich. He earned second-team All-Ivy League honors.
In only 10 games last season, Craig completed 61% of his passes for 2,430 yards, 23 touchdowns, and three interceptions. He was named a finalist for the Walter Payton Award and earned NEFW All-New England honors.
Craig led the Ivy League in passing efficiency (158.8), ranking No. 10 nationally. He also ranked Top 20 among FCS quarterbacks in passing grade, according to Pro Football Focus.
4. Ty Pennington (Northern Arizona)
Pennington transferred to Northern Arizona from Pittsburg State, following his head coach, Brian Wright. It was a breakout season for the sophomore, leading the Lumberjacks to the FCS Playoffs for the first time since 2017.
In his first season, Pennington completed 65% of his passes for 2,288 yards, 13 touchdowns, and two interceptions, along with 437 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.
Pennington was named the Big Sky Newcomer of the Year, starting 11 of 13 games for the Lumberjacks. He finished the season as PFF's No. 2-graded quarterback in the Big Sky, ranking No. 8 nationally among all FCS quarterbacks.
3. Sam Vidlak (Stephen F. Austin)
After a rocky stint at Montana, Vidlak had a breakout season at Stephen F. Austin in 2024. He was limited to nine games due to a season-ending injury against Nicholls, but still earned second-team All-SLC honors.
Vidlak finished the season ranked third nationally in passing efficiency (177.28), trailing only Tommy Mellott and Cam Miller. He also ranked No. 8 nationally in passing yards per game (265.5) and was the highest-graded Southland quarterback by Pro Football Focus.
Last fall, he was 174-of-257 (67.7%) for 2,387 passing yards, 27 touchdowns, and four interceptions. He was named the 2024 Southland Newcomer of the Year, despite missing the final three games of the season.
2. Aidan Bouman (South Dakota)
Since stepping into the starting role midseason in 2022, Bouman has solidified himself as one of the best quarterbacks in South Dakota history. Behind Bouman, the program won a share of the MVFC title in 2024, its first since moving to Division I in 2008.
Entering next fall, Bouman currently ranks third all-time in USD history for passing yards (6,402), fourth for completions (481), and fifth for passing touchdowns (42). He is also 22-9 as a starter, leading the Coyotes to back-to-back appearances in the FCS Playoffs.
Bouman had a career season in 2024, ending the year as the No. 3-graded quarterback in the FCS. He was an honorable mention All-MVFC selection, leading the program to its first-ever semifinal appearance.
1. Derek Robertson (Monmouth)
After transferring from Maine, Robertson rewrote the Monmouth record books last season. The senior set a new single-season record for passing yards (3,937), which also ranks No. 3 in CAA history. His 31 passing touchdowns are also a single-season program record.
Robertson finished sixth in voting for the Walter Payton Award. He was also named the CAA Offensive Player of the Year. Additionally, he was a third-team FCS All-American selection. He ended the year as PFF's No. 4-graded FCS quarterback.
In 33 career games, Robertson has thrown for 8,403 career yards, 68 touchdowns, and 23 interceptions. He is a two-time All-CAA selection, including first-team honors last season.
More FCS Football News
Follow FCS Football Central on social media for ongoing coverage of FCS football, including on X, Facebook, and YouTube.