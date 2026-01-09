2026 FBS-To-FCS Football Transfer Portal Tracker

Over 10,000 college football players have entered the transfer portal this offseason. We will try to track all the portal movement across the FCS this offseason as players find new homes ahead of the 2026 season.

Last season, multiple teams landed impact transfers from the FBS level. Montana State signed Justin Lamson from Stanford, who was just named the MVP of the FCS National Championship game on Jan. 5.

Illinois State also added multiple key starters from the transfer portal, most notably All-American cornerback Shadwel Nkuba II from Louisiana. The Redbirds also added Logan Brasfield and Victor Dawson as FBS transfer additions, both of whom played major roles in Illinois State's run to Nashville.

We also saw Jackson State added Quincy Ivory from Florida, who was named the SWAC Defensive Player of the Year. Along with other key additions, such as Chris Parson (Austin Peay), Joshua Wood (Idaho), Travor Randle (Prairie View A&M), Antwain Littleton (Rhode Island), Angelo Anderson (Tarleton State), James Stewart (Tennessee State), and Michael Lunz II (South Carolina State).

This tracker will be updated daily. Please refresh the page for the latest version of the table. For the best viewing experience, use a laptop or desktop. On mobile, turn the phone horizontally or scroll right to see the full table.

Below are the FBS-to-FCS transfers ahead of the 2026 college football season.

2026 FBS-to-FCS Transfers

Name (Pos) FBS Team FCS Team Wes Tucker (OL) Baylor Abilene Christian Chase Martin (LB) Boise State Cal Poly RL Miller (DB) Fresno State Cal Poly Gavin Harris (CB) Bowling Green Campbell Connor Adair (TE) Charlotte Campbell Cameron Hill (OL) Old Dominion Campbell Joey Su'a (OL) Arizona State Central Arkansas James Jointer (RB) Eastern Michigan Central Arkansas Austin Young (DT) Oklahoma State Central Arkansas Bennett Ringleb (OL) Tulsa Central Arkansas Remington Moss (S) Wisconsin Elon Brandon Winton Jr. (WR) USF ETSU AJ Mebane (DL) Appalachian State Gardner-Webb Tyshawn Sanders (DB) Appalachian State Gardner-Webb Randy Young (RB) Marshall Gardner-Webb Kingston Jones (WR) UTSA Grambling State Datrell Jones (WR) Boston College Holy Cross Rushaune Vilane (EDGE) Kentucky Holy Cross Theo Bachelder (OL) Old Dominion Holy Cross David Lynch Jr. (QB) Pittsburgh Holy Cross Brady Fodor (DT) UConn Holy Cross Darrell Gipson Jr. (LB) Cincinnati Idaho Willy Suarez (WR) Florida State Indiana State Brady Allen (QB) Louisville Indiana State Dane Pardridge (WR) Rutgers Indiana State Amarion Ware (DL) ULM Jackson State AJ Crease (OL) Texas State Lamar Trey Tremba (RB) Army Lehigh Jahide Lesaine Jr. (DL) Syracuse Monmouth Hunter Haines (S) San Diego State Montana Jaylon Calhoun (RB) Appalachian State North Alabama Eli Sisson (TE) Liberty North Alabama Kavion Benton (DL) Memphis North Alabama Mond Cole (DL) Memphis North Alabama Xavier Johnson (WR) Memphis North Alabama Donovan Nevils (DL) Memphis North Alabama Joshua White (DL) Memphis North Alabama Isaac Rue (OL) Middle Tennessee State North Alabama Banks Bowen (QB) Oklahoma State North Alabama Leavy Johnson (OL) South Alabama North Alabama Qae'Shon Sapp (OL) FAU North Carolina A&T Jake Starcevic (LB) Army North Dakota Mason Miller (LB) Iowa State North Dakota Kene Anene (OL) Kansas North Dakota State Truman Griffith (DE) Kansas State North Dakota State Nikhil Webb Walker (DL) Colorado Northern Arizona Jackson Murray (DL) Colorado State Northern Arizona KT Carter (OL) Hawaii Northern Arizona Deliyon Freeman (DB) Hawaii Northern Arizona Sione Perkins (OL) Iowa State Northern Arizona Dre Gibson (CB) Kansas Northern Arizona Carter Lavrusky (OL) Kansas Northern Arizona Camden Jury (OL) Utah State Northern Arizona Marcus Mozer (WR) San Diego State Northern Colorado Zach Wilcke (QB) Charlotte Northwestern State Blake Fann (LB) North Texas Northwestern State Jace Williams (CB) Tulsa Northwestern State Tyrone McDuffie III (OL) UTEP Northwestern State Camden Etheredge (TE) Auburn Samford Teagan Cobb (P) Kansas State SEMO Neeo Avery (LB) Maryland South Dakota Ethan Carrier (DB) Minnesota South Dakota Anthony Rezac (QB) Notre Dame South Dakota State Cooper Starks (OL) Vanderbilt South Dakota State Allen Middleton (WR) Bowling Green Southern Illinois Landon Williams (DL) New Mexico Stephen F. Austin Kenyan Kelly (S) UTSA Tarleton State Marcelis Tate (QB) USF Tennessee State Eric Weatherly (WR) Ball State Tennessee Tech Tate Kjar (WR) Utah State Weber State

