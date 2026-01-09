2026 FBS-To-FCS Football Transfer Portal Tracker
Over 10,000 college football players have entered the transfer portal this offseason. We will try to track all the portal movement across the FCS this offseason as players find new homes ahead of the 2026 season.
Last season, multiple teams landed impact transfers from the FBS level. Montana State signed Justin Lamson from Stanford, who was just named the MVP of the FCS National Championship game on Jan. 5.
Illinois State also added multiple key starters from the transfer portal, most notably All-American cornerback Shadwel Nkuba II from Louisiana. The Redbirds also added Logan Brasfield and Victor Dawson as FBS transfer additions, both of whom played major roles in Illinois State's run to Nashville.
We also saw Jackson State added Quincy Ivory from Florida, who was named the SWAC Defensive Player of the Year. Along with other key additions, such as Chris Parson (Austin Peay), Joshua Wood (Idaho), Travor Randle (Prairie View A&M), Antwain Littleton (Rhode Island), Angelo Anderson (Tarleton State), James Stewart (Tennessee State), and Michael Lunz II (South Carolina State).
This tracker will be updated daily. Please refresh the page for the latest version of the table. For the best viewing experience, use a laptop or desktop. On mobile, turn the phone horizontally or scroll right to see the full table.
Below are the FBS-to-FCS transfers ahead of the 2026 college football season.
Please contact Zach McKinnell if you see any missing FBS-to-FCS transfers.
2026 FBS-to-FCS Transfers
Name (Pos)
FBS Team
FCS Team
Wes Tucker (OL)
Baylor
Abilene Christian
Chase Martin (LB)
Boise State
Cal Poly
RL Miller (DB)
Fresno State
Cal Poly
Gavin Harris (CB)
Bowling Green
Campbell
Connor Adair (TE)
Charlotte
Campbell
Cameron Hill (OL)
Old Dominion
Campbell
Joey Su'a (OL)
Arizona State
Central Arkansas
James Jointer (RB)
Eastern Michigan
Central Arkansas
Austin Young (DT)
Oklahoma State
Central Arkansas
Bennett Ringleb (OL)
Tulsa
Central Arkansas
Remington Moss (S)
Wisconsin
Elon
Brandon Winton Jr. (WR)
USF
ETSU
AJ Mebane (DL)
Appalachian State
Gardner-Webb
Tyshawn Sanders (DB)
Appalachian State
Gardner-Webb
Randy Young (RB)
Marshall
Gardner-Webb
Kingston Jones (WR)
UTSA
Grambling State
Datrell Jones (WR)
Boston College
Holy Cross
Rushaune Vilane (EDGE)
Kentucky
Holy Cross
Theo Bachelder (OL)
Old Dominion
Holy Cross
David Lynch Jr. (QB)
Pittsburgh
Holy Cross
Brady Fodor (DT)
UConn
Holy Cross
Darrell Gipson Jr. (LB)
Cincinnati
Idaho
Willy Suarez (WR)
Florida State
Indiana State
Brady Allen (QB)
Louisville
Indiana State
Dane Pardridge (WR)
Rutgers
Indiana State
Amarion Ware (DL)
ULM
Jackson State
AJ Crease (OL)
Texas State
Lamar
Trey Tremba (RB)
Army
Lehigh
Jahide Lesaine Jr. (DL)
Syracuse
Monmouth
Hunter Haines (S)
San Diego State
Montana
Jaylon Calhoun (RB)
Appalachian State
North Alabama
Eli Sisson (TE)
Liberty
North Alabama
Kavion Benton (DL)
Memphis
North Alabama
Mond Cole (DL)
Memphis
North Alabama
Xavier Johnson (WR)
Memphis
North Alabama
Donovan Nevils (DL)
Memphis
North Alabama
Joshua White (DL)
Memphis
North Alabama
Isaac Rue (OL)
Middle Tennessee State
North Alabama
Banks Bowen (QB)
Oklahoma State
North Alabama
Leavy Johnson (OL)
South Alabama
North Alabama
Qae'Shon Sapp (OL)
FAU
North Carolina A&T
Jake Starcevic (LB)
Army
North Dakota
Mason Miller (LB)
Iowa State
North Dakota
Kene Anene (OL)
Kansas
North Dakota State
Truman Griffith (DE)
Kansas State
North Dakota State
Nikhil Webb Walker (DL)
Colorado
Northern Arizona
Jackson Murray (DL)
Colorado State
Northern Arizona
KT Carter (OL)
Hawaii
Northern Arizona
Deliyon Freeman (DB)
Hawaii
Northern Arizona
Sione Perkins (OL)
Iowa State
Northern Arizona
Dre Gibson (CB)
Kansas
Northern Arizona
Carter Lavrusky (OL)
Kansas
Northern Arizona
Camden Jury (OL)
Utah State
Northern Arizona
Marcus Mozer (WR)
San Diego State
Northern Colorado
Zach Wilcke (QB)
Charlotte
Northwestern State
Blake Fann (LB)
North Texas
Northwestern State
Jace Williams (CB)
Tulsa
Northwestern State
Tyrone McDuffie III (OL)
UTEP
Northwestern State
Camden Etheredge (TE)
Auburn
Samford
Teagan Cobb (P)
Kansas State
SEMO
Neeo Avery (LB)
Maryland
South Dakota
Ethan Carrier (DB)
Minnesota
South Dakota
Anthony Rezac (QB)
Notre Dame
South Dakota State
Cooper Starks (OL)
Vanderbilt
South Dakota State
Allen Middleton (WR)
Bowling Green
Southern Illinois
Landon Williams (DL)
New Mexico
Stephen F. Austin
Kenyan Kelly (S)
UTSA
Tarleton State
Marcelis Tate (QB)
USF
Tennessee State
Eric Weatherly (WR)
Ball State
Tennessee Tech
Tate Kjar (WR)
Utah State
Weber State
