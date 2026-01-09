Fcs Football Central

2026 FBS-To-FCS Football Transfer Portal Tracker

Every FBS player who has transferred to the FCS level ahead of the 2026 college football season
Zachary McKinnell|
Over 10,000 college football players have entered the transfer portal this offseason. We will try to track all the portal movement across the FCS this offseason as players find new homes ahead of the 2026 season.

Last season, multiple teams landed impact transfers from the FBS level. Montana State signed Justin Lamson from Stanford, who was just named the MVP of the FCS National Championship game on Jan. 5.

Illinois State also added multiple key starters from the transfer portal, most notably All-American cornerback Shadwel Nkuba II from Louisiana. The Redbirds also added Logan Brasfield and Victor Dawson as FBS transfer additions, both of whom played major roles in Illinois State's run to Nashville.

We also saw Jackson State added Quincy Ivory from Florida, who was named the SWAC Defensive Player of the Year. Along with other key additions, such as Chris Parson (Austin Peay), Joshua Wood (Idaho), Travor Randle (Prairie View A&M), Antwain Littleton (Rhode Island), Angelo Anderson (Tarleton State), James Stewart (Tennessee State), and Michael Lunz II (South Carolina State).

This tracker will be updated daily. Please refresh the page for the latest version of the table. For the best viewing experience, use a laptop or desktop. On mobile, turn the phone horizontally or scroll right to see the full table.

Below are the FBS-to-FCS transfers ahead of the 2026 college football season.

Please contact Zach McKinnell if you see any missing FBS-to-FCS transfers.

2026 FBS-to-FCS Transfers

Name (Pos)

FBS Team

FCS Team

Wes Tucker (OL)

Baylor

Abilene Christian

Chase Martin (LB)

Boise State

Cal Poly

RL Miller (DB)

Fresno State

Cal Poly

Gavin Harris (CB)

Bowling Green

Campbell

Connor Adair (TE)

Charlotte

Campbell

Cameron Hill (OL)

Old Dominion

Campbell

Joey Su'a (OL)

Arizona State

Central Arkansas

James Jointer (RB)

Eastern Michigan

Central Arkansas

Austin Young (DT)

Oklahoma State

Central Arkansas

Bennett Ringleb (OL)

Tulsa

Central Arkansas

Remington Moss (S)

Wisconsin

Elon

Brandon Winton Jr. (WR)

USF

ETSU

AJ Mebane (DL)

Appalachian State

Gardner-Webb

Tyshawn Sanders (DB)

Appalachian State

Gardner-Webb

Randy Young (RB)

Marshall

Gardner-Webb

Kingston Jones (WR)

UTSA

Grambling State

Datrell Jones (WR)

Boston College

Holy Cross

Rushaune Vilane (EDGE)

Kentucky

Holy Cross

Theo Bachelder (OL)

Old Dominion

Holy Cross

David Lynch Jr. (QB)

Pittsburgh

Holy Cross

Brady Fodor (DT)

UConn

Holy Cross

Darrell Gipson Jr. (LB)

Cincinnati

Idaho

Willy Suarez (WR)

Florida State

Indiana State

Brady Allen (QB)

Louisville

Indiana State

Dane Pardridge (WR)

Rutgers

Indiana State

Amarion Ware (DL)

ULM

Jackson State

AJ Crease (OL)

Texas State

Lamar

Trey Tremba (RB)

Army

Lehigh

Jahide Lesaine Jr. (DL)

Syracuse

Monmouth

Hunter Haines (S)

San Diego State

Montana

Jaylon Calhoun (RB)

Appalachian State

North Alabama

Eli Sisson (TE)

Liberty

North Alabama

Kavion Benton (DL)

Memphis

North Alabama

Mond Cole (DL)

Memphis

North Alabama

Xavier Johnson (WR)

Memphis

North Alabama

Donovan Nevils (DL)

Memphis

North Alabama

Joshua White (DL)

Memphis

North Alabama

Isaac Rue (OL)

Middle Tennessee State

North Alabama

Banks Bowen (QB)

Oklahoma State

North Alabama

Leavy Johnson (OL)

South Alabama

North Alabama

Qae'Shon Sapp (OL)

FAU

North Carolina A&T

Jake Starcevic (LB)

Army

North Dakota

Mason Miller (LB)

Iowa State

North Dakota

Kene Anene (OL)

Kansas

North Dakota State

Truman Griffith (DE)

Kansas State

North Dakota State

Nikhil Webb Walker (DL)

Colorado

Northern Arizona

Jackson Murray (DL)

Colorado State

Northern Arizona

KT Carter (OL)

Hawaii

Northern Arizona

Deliyon Freeman (DB)

Hawaii

Northern Arizona

Sione Perkins (OL)

Iowa State

Northern Arizona

Dre Gibson (CB)

Kansas

Northern Arizona

Carter Lavrusky (OL)

Kansas

Northern Arizona

Camden Jury (OL)

Utah State

Northern Arizona

Marcus Mozer (WR)

San Diego State

Northern Colorado

Zach Wilcke (QB)

Charlotte

Northwestern State

Blake Fann (LB)

North Texas

Northwestern State

Jace Williams (CB)

Tulsa

Northwestern State

Tyrone McDuffie III (OL)

UTEP

Northwestern State

Camden Etheredge (TE)

Auburn

Samford

Teagan Cobb (P)

Kansas State

SEMO

Neeo Avery (LB)

Maryland

South Dakota

Ethan Carrier (DB)

Minnesota

South Dakota

Anthony Rezac (QB)

Notre Dame

South Dakota State

Cooper Starks (OL)

Vanderbilt

South Dakota State

Allen Middleton (WR)

Bowling Green

Southern Illinois

Landon Williams (DL)

New Mexico

Stephen F. Austin

Kenyan Kelly (S)

UTSA

Tarleton State

Marcelis Tate (QB)

USF

Tennessee State

Eric Weatherly (WR)

Ball State

Tennessee Tech

Tate Kjar (WR)

Utah State

Weber State

