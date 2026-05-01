All-State Quarterback Mack Heitland Commits to Western Illinois

Waukee (IA) Northwest High School quarterback Mack Heitland announced his commitment to Western Illinois on Tuesday.

“The coaching staff and how invested the community is in football are what led me to commit to Western Illinois. I loved the coaching staff and Coach Davis (head coach Joe Davis) a ton, and I am super excited to get to play for them. I also really liked how the community loves the football program and how much they contribute to it,” Heitland said.

He received an offer from the Leathernecks on April 2, after he spoke with Davis.

“Coach Davis called me and told me that they loved my film and how I played. He loved that I was a multi-sport athlete and told me to keep enjoying every sport. It was a great phone call, and I really enjoyed talking with him. He’s an awesome person and coach, and he always brings a ton of energy."

I'm excited to announce my commitment to Western Illinois University!!! I would like to thank my family, friends, coaches, and everyone who has helped me reach my goals!! Go Necks!!! pic.twitter.com/gaQrRxZIQh — Mack Heitland (@mack_heitland) April 29, 2026

Recent Visit To Macomb

Heitland took a visit to Western Illinois on April 18 and was able to meet with Davis and the staff. He was very impressed with everything he saw while he was there in Macomb.

“I had an amazing visit! Right when I got there, I was greeted by coaches and really enjoyed meeting them. I was then taken to meet with Coach Davis quickly, which was awesome. I really liked how the campus was all close together and that they have a golf course right next to campus. Then again, I really enjoyed getting to talk and meet every coach,” he said.

“I watched practice and loved the energy they brought, and I really liked the offense they ran. I was also able to connect with Coach Wilson briefly and really enjoyed getting to meet with him.”

Had an amazing time in Macomb today! Thank you @WIUFootball for having me and I’m excited to get back on campus! @CoachJoeDavis @Coach_Ackman pic.twitter.com/ATNnHmt52E — Mack Heitland (@mack_heitland) April 19, 2026

Looking Back At His All-State Season

Heitland has an incredible 2025 season for the Wolves. He completed 202 of 254 passes (79.5%) for 2,962 yards and 28 touchdowns, while adding 35 carries for 164 yards and four touchdowns.

He was named an Indiana Football Coaches Association (IFCA) Class 5A First Team All-State selection. Northwest finished 10-2, advancing to the state semifinals before falling to Liberty 31-7.

“I thought last season went very well. It was our first time making the semi-finals and entering the dome (UNI Dome), which was awesome to be able to do. It shows how much success our team had and the work we all put into it. I thought my season was great, and I am grateful to be part of such an amazing team.”

With the success he had last season, Heitland’s recruitment picked up steam as he received offers from Western Illinois and Division II Minnesota State, Northwest Missouri State, and the University of Sioux Falls.

“The recruiting process has been going great. I’ve loved being able to meet so many coaches and build relationships with them. It’s very cool to visit and see what each campus is like.”

With his commitment out of the way, Heitland can continue working this offseason to prepare for 2026 and another deep playoff run.

“The offseason is going great. I’ve been doing a lot of training every week, and have been getting work done in the weight room. I also have been throwing with my receivers every week, which has been good to build that connection early.”

Junior Season Highlights



10-2 State Semifinalists



IFCA First Team All State

DSM Register First Team All State

First Team All District

District Offensive Player of the Year



202/254 - 79.5% CMP

2,962 Pass Yards

28 Pass TDs

0 INTs

213.9 QBR

35 Carries

164 Rush Yards

4 Rush TDs pic.twitter.com/dFfiBdrZ6G — Mack Heitland (@mack_heitland) December 10, 2025

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