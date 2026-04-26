North Dakota added another recruit to their 2027 class when Minnetonka (MN) cornerback Jonah Cummings announced his commitment to the Fighting Hawks on April 20.

“The coaching staff was really why I committed. I felt they really believed in me, and I feel that North Dakota was a place where I could succeed,” Cummings said.

Receiving An Offer From North Dakota

He received an offer from the Fighting Hawks on January 24 when he was in Grand Forks for Junior Day, and connected with defensive backs coach Travis Stepps, special teams coordinator, and nickels coach Shawn Kostich. Cummings also met with head coach Eric Schmidt.

“I connected with Coach Stepps and Coach Kostich, who told me they were really fond of the way I play and how they felt I had one of the best workouts in front of them that they had seen this year.

"I also had a conversation with Coach Schmidt, where we talked a lot about what I want out of a school and a football program, and this eventually led to my first official offer from UND. He is a great coach and a great guy as well.” Cummings said.

“Just meeting all of the coaches and being able to actually go early and watch their morning weights and speed workouts was great,” he added.

I am Blessed to announce my commitment to play Division 1 football and further my education at the University of North Dakota. Thank you to my parents, coaches and teammates for your support and belief in me throughout everything. Go Hawks🦅#JYD @Coach_SchmidtE @CoachKostich… pic.twitter.com/2sbfQib0Vq — Jonah (@JonahCummings27) April 20, 2026

Recapping the 2025 season

The 2025 season was the first for Cummings as a starter. He helped the Skippers, who finished 9-3, to the Minnesota Class AAAAAA semifinals before falling to Edina 42-41.

“Last season was my first starting, so there was a learning curve, and after each game, I felt I made more improvements. As a team, we got to the semis, but we got beaten. We had a great season, and I’m excited to be back next year.”

In addition to North Dakota, Cummings also had offers from Northern Iowa and Cornell. However, he is all-in with the Fighting Hawks.

“The recruiting process was great! I am glad I can now just focus on my performance for next season.”

Recent Visit To Grand Forks

Cummings was not able to make the Spring Showcase, but was at a practice beforehand, which was when he let the staff know he was committing.

“I was not able to make it to the Spring Showcase, but I saw the practice before it. And the highlight of that was definitely when I committed, and all of the coaches came up to me to congratulate me. As well, I really liked seeing how intense their practice was, even though it was the one right before their spring game.”

Class of 2027, I worked hard to improve everyday, here are my junior season + playoffs highlights. pic.twitter.com/GmatXBkXTc — Jonah (@JonahCummings27) December 13, 2025

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