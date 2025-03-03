2025 NFL Scouting Combine Results: Sacramento State OL Jackson Slater
Sacramento State offensive lineman Jackson Slater started on-field testing Sunday at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. He is one of 13 former FCS players participating in this year's combine.
Slater finished his on-field testing with an unofficial 9.12 Relative Athletic Score (RAS), which ranked No. 141 out of 1,583 offensive guards since 1987. He also earned an estimated athleticism score of 94, ranking No. 3 among offensive guard prospects at the NFL Combine.
Below are Slater's official testing results from the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine.
Jackson Slater (Sacramento State; OL)
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 311 pounds
Arm Length: 32"
Wing: 78 1/2"
Hand Size: 10"
40-Yard: 5.01 (No. 6)
10-Yard Split: 1.78 (No. 13)
Vertical: 28.5" (No. 21)
Broad: 9'0" (No. 15)
3-Cone: N/A
20-Yard Shuttle: N/A
Bench Press: TBA
Athleticism Score: 94 (No. 3)
Below are highlights from Slater's performance at the NFL Combine.
