2025 NFL Scouting Combine Results: Villanova DB Isas Waxter

Villanova defensive back Isas Waxter (DB34) runs in the 40-yard dash during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Villanova defensive back Isas Waxter (DB34) runs in the 40-yard dash during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Villanova cornerback Isas Waxter started on-field testing Friday at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. He is one of 13 former FCS players participating in this year's combine.

Waxter finished his on-field testing with an unofficial 8.06 Relative Athletic Score (RAS), which ranked No. 482 out of 2,480 cornerbacks since 1987. He also earned an estimated athleticism score of 69, ranking No. 20 among cornerback prospects at the NFL Combine.

Below are Waxter's official testing results from the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine.

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 209 pounds

Arm Length: 31 3/4"

Wing: 78 1/8"

Hand Size: 9 1/2"

40-Yard: 4.56 seconds (No. 23)

10-Yard Split: 1.53 seconds (No. 13)

Vertical: 35" (No. 11)

Broad: 10'4" (No. 10)

3-Cone: N/A

20-Yard Shuttle: N/A

Bench Press: N/A

Athleticism Score: 69 (No. 20)

Below are highlights from Waxter's performance at the NFL Combine.

Published
