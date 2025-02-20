NFL HBCU Combine: Comparing The Best Defensive Back Performances From 2024 & 2025
Cornerbacks: Speed and Explosiveness
In 2024, Florida A&M’s Eric Smith led the way with an elite 4.34-second 40-yard dash, the fastest among all cornerbacks over the two years. Smith also showcased a 36-inch vertical and 10'6" broad jump. Jaheem Hazel (Jackson State) followed closely, running a 4.47-second 40-yard dash and showing quick footwork with a 4.45 shuttle and 7.13 3-cone drill. Jae'Veyon Morton (Morgan State) ran a 4.52 while recording a 31.5-inch vertical and 9'10" broad jump. On the taller side, Stanley Garner (Hampton, 6'0 6/8") had a 4.72-second 40-yard dash with a 4.64 shuttle and a 7.28 3-cone drill.
The 2025 class also featured impressive performances, with Kendall Bohler (Florida A&M) running the fastest 40-yard dash (4.53 seconds) while recording a 38-inch vertical and 10'5" broad jump. Robert Jones III (Howard) matched Bohler's 38-inch vertical but posted a slightly slower 4.63-second 40-yard dash. Kenny Bennett (Virginia State, 6'2 1/8") had one of the longest frames in the group and put up solid testing numbers, including a 33.5-inch vertical, 10'2" broad jump, and 4.45 shuttle. Carlvainsky Decius (Morgan State) had the slowest 40-yard time among the group at 4.8 seconds, but his agility was solid, recording a 7.19 3-cone drill.
Safeties: Strength and Range
The 2024 safety class was headlined by Johnathan Huggins (Jackson State), who dominated with a 4.45-second 40-yard dash, 38.5-inch vertical, and 11'1" broad jump, making him the most explosive safety of either year. Jordan Carter (Southern) showed strong agility, posting a 4.41 shuttle, a 7.16 3-cone drill, and a 34.5-inch vertical. Jordan Toles (Morgan State) and Cedric Anderson (Grambling) ran 4.64-second 40-yard dashes, with Toles standing out in agility drills, running a 7.06 3-cone drill.
In 2025, Robert McDaniel (Jackson State) led the group, running a 4.55-second 40-yard dash and recording the best combination of power and explosion with a 38.5-inch vertical, 10'8" broad jump, and 14 bench reps. Xavier Robiou (Howard) topped all defensive backs in vertical jump with an elite 43-inch vertical and a 10'5" broad jump. However, he did not participate in the 40-yard dash. Travis Martin (Langston) recorded a 4.56-second 40-yard dash, a 34-inch vertical, and a 7.13 3-cone drill. Canary Simmons (Texas Southern) had the slowest 40-yard time among safeties at 4.81 seconds, with a 4.7 shuttle.
Which Year Was More Athletic?
Both classes performed well, but the 2024 group displayed more top-end speed and agility. Eric Smith’s 4.34-second 40-yard dash was the fastest by any defensive back across both years, while Johnathan Huggins' 38.5-inch vertical and 11'1" broad jump remain unmatched in terms of explosion. Additionally, the 2024 safeties recorded better agility times, with Jordan Carter (4.41 shuttle, 7.16 3-cone) and Jordan Toles (7.06 3-cone)leading the way.
The 2025 class had a stronger overall build and was more explosive in the vertical jump. Xavier Robiou (43-inch vertical) and Robert McDaniel (38.5-inch vertical, 10'8" broad jump) showcased elite leaping ability, while Kendall Bohler (4.53 40-yard dash) and Robert Jones III (38-inch vertical) demonstrated a mix of speed and power.
Overall, the 2024 defensive backs were the most athletic in terms of pure speed and agility, while the 2025 group showcased more explosiveness and physicality. If one prioritizes straight-line speed and fluid movement, 2024 holds the edge, but 2025’s strength and leaping ability also make it a formidable class.
More FCS Football News
Follow FCS Football Central on social media for ongoing coverage of FCS football, including on X, Facebook, and YouTube.