Summer Scouting: Top FCS IOL Prospects To Watch In The 2027 NFL Draft

There is a real debate surrounding which position group has had the most success from the FCS to the NFL. However, the numbers show that since 2020, 14 interior offensive linemen have been drafted from the FCS level, the most in that span.

It's a position that has slowly gained momentum as a premium due to the number of game-wrecking defensive tackles who have come into the NFL over the past few seasons.

Since 2020, there have been several FCS interior offensive linemen who have become immediate starters in the NFL. Some notable names include Cody Mauch (NDSU), who has started 36 games since being drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2023. Cole Strange (Chattanooga) has started in 43 games since 2022 for the New England Patriots, while Mason McCormick (SDSU) has started over 30 games for the Pittsburgh Steelers since being selected in 2024.

Most recently, former North Dakota State star Grey Zabel started every game as a rookie for the Seattle Seahawks, who went on to win this year's Super Bowl.

The 2027 class features a very talented group with high floors and even higher upside. This may be the group that can have multiple prospects selected after only one FCS interior offensive lineman was drafted in 2026.

Liam Becher (North Dakota)

Height: 6061

Weight: 315 lbs

2025 Stats: Played in 14 games, 467 pass-blocking snaps, 2.4% pressure rate, 65.9 run-blocking grade

Strengths

Very good size for the position

Powerful displacement ability at the point of attack

Aggressive downhill mentality

Explosive first step

Powerful leg drive and base

Thomas O'Brien (Harvard)

Height: 6043

Weight: 323 lbs

2025 Stats: Played in 11 games, 382 pass-blocking snaps, 2.4% pressure rate, 69.3 run-blocking grade

Strengths

Outstanding play strength at the point of attack

Physical, aggressive demeanor in the run game

Powerful finisher

Powerful punch in pass protection

Effective puller

Dolapo Egunjobi (UT Martin)

Height: 6050

Weight: 322 lbs

2025 Stats: Played in 10 games, 259 pass-blocking snaps, 3.5% pressure percentage, 68.3 run-blocking grade

Strengths

Powerful downhill blocker who creates vertical movement

Explosive first step out of his stance

Strong base provides balance and leverage

Excels on combination blocks

Generates significant displacement on solo blocks

Titan Fleischmann (Montana State)

Height: 6040

Weight: 290 lbs

2025 Stats: Played in 16 games, 479 pass-blocking snaps, 4.2% pressure percentage, 68.2 run-blocking grade

Strengths

Scheme versatility

Good overall movement skills

Powerful initial strike on contact

Excels at fitting and sustaining blocks once engaged

Strong and consistent hand placement

Jack Ziebell (Northern Colorado)

Height: 6034

Weight: 322 lbs

2025 Stats: Played in 11 games, 402 pass-blocking snaps, 1.5% pressure rate, 77.4 run-blocking grade

Strengths

Technically refined as a run blocker

Very good lateral movement skills

Takes efficient angles as a puller

Quick snap-to-step transition in pass protection

Very good timing and anticipation when combination blocking

Landon Woodard (Illinois State)

Height: 6052

Weight: 332 lbs

2025 Stats: Played in 16 games, 586 pass-blocking snaps, 2.1% pressure rate, 60.8 run-blocking grade

Strengths

Outstanding size for the position

Very good play strength

Consistently plays with a wide base

Powerful leg drive and anchor

Ecels on downhill run concepts

Strong combination blocker

Cam Nolan (Holy Cross)

Height: 6024

Weight: 302 lbs

2025 Stats: Played in 12 games, 390 pass-blocking snaps, 1.8% pressure percentage, 68.1 run-blocking grade

Strengths

Very good explosiveness off the snap

Aggressive and technically sound play style

Generates consistent lateral and linear displacement on solo blocks

Outstanding balance and control through reps

Physical finisher

Burke Mastel (Montana State)

Height: 6041

Weight: 302 lbs

2025 Stats: Played in 13 games, 367 pass-blocking snaps, 2.7% pressure rate, 65.5 run-blocking grade

Strengths

Quality striking power at the point of attack

Strong leg drive to linearly displace

Consistent low pad level and leverage

Powerful, stifling punch in pass protection

Very good anticipatory skills

James Morrison (St. Thomas)

Height: 6057

Weight: 355 lbs

2025 Stats: Played in 12 games, 354 pass-blocking snaps, 2.2% pressure percentage, 69.3 run-blocking grade

Strengths

Rare size for the position

Overwhelms defenders with his size and mass

Absorbs contact well without losing ground

Functional movement skills for his size

Effective jump-setter in pass protection

Biggest Games To Watch In 2026:

Liam Becher vs Nebraska (Sep. 19)

Dolapo Egunjobi vs Memphis (Sep. 19)

Dolapo Egunjobi vs West Virginia (Sep. 12)

Jack Ziebell vs Wyoming (Sep. 12)

Titan Fleischmann/Burke Mastel vs Nevada (Sep. 12)

Landon Woodard vs Northern Illinois (Sep. 12)

Cam Nolan vs Miami (OH) (Sep. 12)

Early FCS IOL Superlatives:

Best Pass Protector: Landon Woodard (Illinois State)

Landon Woodard (Illinois State) Best Run Blocker: Thomas O'Brien (Harvard)

Thomas O'Brien (Harvard) Best Athlete : Dolapo Egunjobi (UT Martin)

: Dolapo Egunjobi (UT Martin) Best Feet: Cam Nolan (Holy Cross)

Cam Nolan (Holy Cross) Most Powerful: Thomas O'Brien (Harvard)

Thomas O'Brien (Harvard) Best Zone-Scheme Fit: Jack Ziebell (Northern Colorado)

Jack Ziebell (Northern Colorado) Best Gap-Scheme Fit: Liam Becher (North Dakota)

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