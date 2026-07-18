Summer Scouting: Top FCS IOL Prospects To Watch In The 2027 NFL Draft
There is a real debate surrounding which position group has had the most success from the FCS to the NFL. However, the numbers show that since 2020, 14 interior offensive linemen have been drafted from the FCS level, the most in that span.
It's a position that has slowly gained momentum as a premium due to the number of game-wrecking defensive tackles who have come into the NFL over the past few seasons.
Since 2020, there have been several FCS interior offensive linemen who have become immediate starters in the NFL. Some notable names include Cody Mauch (NDSU), who has started 36 games since being drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2023. Cole Strange (Chattanooga) has started in 43 games since 2022 for the New England Patriots, while Mason McCormick (SDSU) has started over 30 games for the Pittsburgh Steelers since being selected in 2024.
Most recently, former North Dakota State star Grey Zabel started every game as a rookie for the Seattle Seahawks, who went on to win this year's Super Bowl.
The 2027 class features a very talented group with high floors and even higher upside. This may be the group that can have multiple prospects selected after only one FCS interior offensive lineman was drafted in 2026.
Liam Becher (North Dakota)
Height: 6061
Weight: 315 lbs
2025 Stats: Played in 14 games, 467 pass-blocking snaps, 2.4% pressure rate, 65.9 run-blocking grade
Strengths
- Very good size for the position
- Powerful displacement ability at the point of attack
- Aggressive downhill mentality
- Explosive first step
- Powerful leg drive and base
Thomas O'Brien (Harvard)
Height: 6043
Weight: 323 lbs
2025 Stats: Played in 11 games, 382 pass-blocking snaps, 2.4% pressure rate, 69.3 run-blocking grade
Strengths
- Outstanding play strength at the point of attack
- Physical, aggressive demeanor in the run game
- Powerful finisher
- Powerful punch in pass protection
- Effective puller
Dolapo Egunjobi (UT Martin)
Height: 6050
Weight: 322 lbs
2025 Stats: Played in 10 games, 259 pass-blocking snaps, 3.5% pressure percentage, 68.3 run-blocking grade
Strengths
- Powerful downhill blocker who creates vertical movement
- Explosive first step out of his stance
- Strong base provides balance and leverage
- Excels on combination blocks
- Generates significant displacement on solo blocks
Titan Fleischmann (Montana State)
Height: 6040
Weight: 290 lbs
2025 Stats: Played in 16 games, 479 pass-blocking snaps, 4.2% pressure percentage, 68.2 run-blocking grade
Strengths
- Scheme versatility
- Good overall movement skills
- Powerful initial strike on contact
- Excels at fitting and sustaining blocks once engaged
- Strong and consistent hand placement
Jack Ziebell (Northern Colorado)
Height: 6034
Weight: 322 lbs
2025 Stats: Played in 11 games, 402 pass-blocking snaps, 1.5% pressure rate, 77.4 run-blocking grade
Strengths
- Technically refined as a run blocker
- Very good lateral movement skills
- Takes efficient angles as a puller
- Quick snap-to-step transition in pass protection
- Very good timing and anticipation when combination blocking
Landon Woodard (Illinois State)
Height: 6052
Weight: 332 lbs
2025 Stats: Played in 16 games, 586 pass-blocking snaps, 2.1% pressure rate, 60.8 run-blocking grade
Strengths
- Outstanding size for the position
- Very good play strength
- Consistently plays with a wide base
- Powerful leg drive and anchor
- Ecels on downhill run concepts
- Strong combination blocker
Cam Nolan (Holy Cross)
Height: 6024
Weight: 302 lbs
2025 Stats: Played in 12 games, 390 pass-blocking snaps, 1.8% pressure percentage, 68.1 run-blocking grade
Strengths
- Very good explosiveness off the snap
- Aggressive and technically sound play style
- Generates consistent lateral and linear displacement on solo blocks
- Outstanding balance and control through reps
- Physical finisher
Burke Mastel (Montana State)
Height: 6041
Weight: 302 lbs
2025 Stats: Played in 13 games, 367 pass-blocking snaps, 2.7% pressure rate, 65.5 run-blocking grade
Strengths
- Quality striking power at the point of attack
- Strong leg drive to linearly displace
- Consistent low pad level and leverage
- Powerful, stifling punch in pass protection
- Very good anticipatory skills
James Morrison (St. Thomas)
Height: 6057
Weight: 355 lbs
2025 Stats: Played in 12 games, 354 pass-blocking snaps, 2.2% pressure percentage, 69.3 run-blocking grade
Strengths
- Rare size for the position
- Overwhelms defenders with his size and mass
- Absorbs contact well without losing ground
- Functional movement skills for his size
- Effective jump-setter in pass protection
Biggest Games To Watch In 2026:
- Liam Becher vs Nebraska (Sep. 19)
- Dolapo Egunjobi vs Memphis (Sep. 19)
- Dolapo Egunjobi vs West Virginia (Sep. 12)
- Jack Ziebell vs Wyoming (Sep. 12)
- Titan Fleischmann/Burke Mastel vs Nevada (Sep. 12)
- Landon Woodard vs Northern Illinois (Sep. 12)
- Cam Nolan vs Miami (OH) (Sep. 12)
Early FCS IOL Superlatives:
- Best Pass Protector: Landon Woodard (Illinois State)
- Best Run Blocker: Thomas O'Brien (Harvard)
- Best Athlete: Dolapo Egunjobi (UT Martin)
- Best Feet: Cam Nolan (Holy Cross)
- Most Powerful: Thomas O'Brien (Harvard)
- Best Zone-Scheme Fit: Jack Ziebell (Northern Colorado)
- Best Gap-Scheme Fit: Liam Becher (North Dakota)
Follow FCS Football Central on social media for ongoing coverage of FCS football, including on X, Facebook, and YouTube.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Gerald J. Huggins II is the official NFL Draft analyst for FCS Football Central on SI. He serves as a national scout for the East-West Shrine Bowl and DraftHBCU. Gerald is an official voter for the Aeneas Williams and Jim Thorpe Awards. He also serves as the Director of Football Operations at Morgan State University.Follow Coach_HugginsII