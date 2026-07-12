Summer Scouting: Top FCS OT Prospects To Watch In The 2027 NFL Draft

The offensive tackle position has arguably been the most successful in the FCS when it comes to getting drafted. Since 2020, 10 offensive tackles from the FCS level have been drafted, including three offensive tackles in 2025 and 2022, which is tied for the most in a single draft since 2020.

Some of the most notable names are Spencer Brown (UNI), who has started 69 games for the Buffalo Bills since being selected in 2021. Braxton Jones (Southern Utah) has started 44 games for the Chicago Bears, while Trevor Penning (UNI) was a first-round pick in 2022 and has started over 30 games for the New Orleans Saints.

The 2026 NFL Draft was the first year since 2020 that no FCS offensive tackles were selected, but that's set to change this year. This year's class is very talented, headlined by a group of top prospects who possess impressive traits and athleticism.

Trace Thaden (North Dakota)

Height: 6071

Weight: 306 lbs

2025 Stats: Played in 14 games, 468 pass-blocking snaps, 1.9% pressure percentage, 69.3 run-blocking grade

Strengths

Very good length for the position

Quality movement skills with athletic upside

Fluid lateral movement

Patient and smooth in pass protection

Excellent with timing and anticipation on combination blocks

Joshua Sales Jr. (Austin Peay)

Height: 6055

Weight: 300 lbs

2025 Stats: Played in 12 games, 388 pass-blocking snaps, 4.1% pressure percentage, 60.0 run-blocking grade

Strengths

Explosive first step

Quick feet and good lateral agility

Excels in outside zone schemes

Competitive finisher

Quality recovery ability

Desmeal Leigh (Youngstown State)

Height: 6063

Weight: 324 lbs

2025 Stats: Played in 13 games, 469 pass-blocking snaps, 3.4% pressure percentage, 62.7 run-blocking grade

Strengths

Very good overall athleticism

Aggression and explosiveness out of his stance

Powerful combination blocker

Strain and finishing ability

Good change of direction and foot speed in pass protection

Quinten Christensen (South Dakota State)

Height: 6041

Weight: 304 lbs

2025 Stats: Played in 14 games, 492 pass-blocking snaps, 2.4% pressure rate, 60.7 run-blocking grade

Strengths

Good play strength

Strong hand placement to establish control and leverage

Functional movement skills as a puller

Patient pass protector who rarely overextends

Uses frame to widen pass rush lanes

Oyintare Porbeni (Princeton)

Height: 6056

Weight: 303 lbs

2025 Stats: Played in 10 games, 406 pass-blocking snaps, 5.9% pressure percentage, 66.0 run-blocking grade

Strengths

Good athletic traits

Shows good explosiveness out of his stance

Effective combination blocker

Plays with good balance

High developmental upside

Spencer Doan (Harvard)

Height: 6070

Weight: 306 lbs

2025 Stats: Played in 11 games, 403 pass-blocking snaps, 4.2% pressure percentage, 60.3 run-blocking grade

Strengths

Firm at the point of attack

Maintains square shoulders and a wide base for balance

Good hand placement

Firm punch in pass protection

Takes efficient angles when climbing

Freddie Pelling (West Georgia)

Height: 6082

Weight: 321 lbs

2025 Stats: Played in 9 games, 305 pass-blocking snaps, 3.6% pressure percentage, 53.5 run-blocking grade

Strengths

Outstanding size

Strong understanding and feel for combination blocking

Good timing and anticipation on double teams

Takes efficient blocking angles

Biggest Games To Watch In 2026:

Trace Thaden vs. Nebraska (Sep. 19)

Joshua Sales Jr. vs Vanderbilt (Sep. 5)

Desmeal Leigh vs Kentucky (Sep. 5)

Quinten Christensen vs Northwestern (Sep. 5)

Freddie Pelling vs Arkansas State (Sep. 12)

Early FCS OT Superlatives:

Best Pass Protector: Trace Thaden (North Dakota)

Trace Thaden (North Dakota) Best Run Blocker: Trace Thaden (North Dakota)

Trace Thaden (North Dakota) Best Athlete: Trace Thaden (North Dakota)

Trace Thaden (North Dakota) Best Feet: Joshua Sales Jr. (Austin Peay)

Joshua Sales Jr. (Austin Peay) Most Powerful: Oyintare Porbeni (Princeton)

Oyintare Porbeni (Princeton) Best Zone-Scheme Fit: Oyintare Porbeni (Princeton)

Oyintare Porbeni (Princeton) Best Gap-Scheme Fit: Quinten Christensen (South Dakota State)

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