Summer Scouting: Top FCS OT Prospects To Watch In The 2027 NFL Draft
The offensive tackle position has arguably been the most successful in the FCS when it comes to getting drafted. Since 2020, 10 offensive tackles from the FCS level have been drafted, including three offensive tackles in 2025 and 2022, which is tied for the most in a single draft since 2020.
Some of the most notable names are Spencer Brown (UNI), who has started 69 games for the Buffalo Bills since being selected in 2021. Braxton Jones (Southern Utah) has started 44 games for the Chicago Bears, while Trevor Penning (UNI) was a first-round pick in 2022 and has started over 30 games for the New Orleans Saints.
The 2026 NFL Draft was the first year since 2020 that no FCS offensive tackles were selected, but that's set to change this year. This year's class is very talented, headlined by a group of top prospects who possess impressive traits and athleticism.
Trace Thaden (North Dakota)
Height: 6071
Weight: 306 lbs
2025 Stats: Played in 14 games, 468 pass-blocking snaps, 1.9% pressure percentage, 69.3 run-blocking grade
Strengths
- Very good length for the position
- Quality movement skills with athletic upside
- Fluid lateral movement
- Patient and smooth in pass protection
- Excellent with timing and anticipation on combination blocks
Joshua Sales Jr. (Austin Peay)
Height: 6055
Weight: 300 lbs
2025 Stats: Played in 12 games, 388 pass-blocking snaps, 4.1% pressure percentage, 60.0 run-blocking grade
Strengths
- Explosive first step
- Quick feet and good lateral agility
- Excels in outside zone schemes
- Competitive finisher
- Quality recovery ability
Desmeal Leigh (Youngstown State)
Height: 6063
Weight: 324 lbs
2025 Stats: Played in 13 games, 469 pass-blocking snaps, 3.4% pressure percentage, 62.7 run-blocking grade
Strengths
- Very good overall athleticism
- Aggression and explosiveness out of his stance
- Powerful combination blocker
- Strain and finishing ability
- Good change of direction and foot speed in pass protection
Quinten Christensen (South Dakota State)
Height: 6041
Weight: 304 lbs
2025 Stats: Played in 14 games, 492 pass-blocking snaps, 2.4% pressure rate, 60.7 run-blocking grade
Strengths
- Good play strength
- Strong hand placement to establish control and leverage
- Functional movement skills as a puller
- Patient pass protector who rarely overextends
- Uses frame to widen pass rush lanes
Oyintare Porbeni (Princeton)
Height: 6056
Weight: 303 lbs
2025 Stats: Played in 10 games, 406 pass-blocking snaps, 5.9% pressure percentage, 66.0 run-blocking grade
Strengths
- Good athletic traits
- Shows good explosiveness out of his stance
- Effective combination blocker
- Plays with good balance
- High developmental upside
Spencer Doan (Harvard)
Height: 6070
Weight: 306 lbs
2025 Stats: Played in 11 games, 403 pass-blocking snaps, 4.2% pressure percentage, 60.3 run-blocking grade
Strengths
- Firm at the point of attack
- Maintains square shoulders and a wide base for balance
- Good hand placement
- Firm punch in pass protection
- Takes efficient angles when climbing
Freddie Pelling (West Georgia)
Height: 6082
Weight: 321 lbs
2025 Stats: Played in 9 games, 305 pass-blocking snaps, 3.6% pressure percentage, 53.5 run-blocking grade
Strengths
- Outstanding size
- Strong understanding and feel for combination blocking
- Good timing and anticipation on double teams
- Takes efficient blocking angles
Biggest Games To Watch In 2026:
- Trace Thaden vs. Nebraska (Sep. 19)
- Joshua Sales Jr. vs Vanderbilt (Sep. 5)
- Desmeal Leigh vs Kentucky (Sep. 5)
- Quinten Christensen vs Northwestern (Sep. 5)
- Freddie Pelling vs Arkansas State (Sep. 12)
Early FCS OT Superlatives:
- Best Pass Protector: Trace Thaden (North Dakota)
- Best Run Blocker: Trace Thaden (North Dakota)
- Best Athlete: Trace Thaden (North Dakota)
- Best Feet: Joshua Sales Jr. (Austin Peay)
- Most Powerful: Oyintare Porbeni (Princeton)
- Best Zone-Scheme Fit: Oyintare Porbeni (Princeton)
- Best Gap-Scheme Fit: Quinten Christensen (South Dakota State)
Follow FCS Football Central on social media for ongoing coverage of FCS football, including on X, Facebook, and YouTube.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Gerald J. Huggins II is the official NFL Draft analyst for FCS Football Central on SI. He serves as a national scout for the East-West Shrine Bowl and DraftHBCU. Gerald is an official voter for the Aeneas Williams and Jim Thorpe Awards. He also serves as the Director of Football Operations at Morgan State University.Follow Coach_HugginsII