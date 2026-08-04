Summer Scouting: Top FCS LB Prospects To Watch In The 2027 NFL Draft
The linebacker position may not be viewed as a premium position, but teams are smart to allocate resources here if they can find a good player. The FCS linebacker position has produced four draft picks since 2020. In that span, there haven't been any All-Pro or Pro Bowl selections, but there have been a couple of players who carved out a solid niche for themselves in the league.
Teddye Buchanan (UC Davis) was drafted by the Ravens with the 129th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and had a strong rookie campaign before getting injured in Week 15. He finished with 93 tackles (49 solo), 0.5 sacks, and 1 forced fumble. Marte Mapu (Sacramento State) was picked by the Patriots with the 76th overall pick in the 2023 draft and has become a quality rotational player. He has totaled 89 tackles, 0.5 sacks, 5 forced fumbles, 12 pass breakups, and 3 INTs in his career.
The 2027 class of linebackers has different skill sets, scheme projections, and body types. Some prospects play a good amount of edge rusher reps, but may have to transition to the linebacker position due to size. The EDGE/LB versatility is a major plus for teams, so the upside with this group is of quality.
Due to the versatility of a few prospects, we have included some of our top EDGE players in this list below. We take a look at the top FCS linebacker prospects to watch in the 2027 NFL Draft class.
Tye Niekamp (Illinois State)
Height: 6025
Weight: 243 lbs
2025 Stats: 160 tackles, 79 solo, 16 TFLs, 3.5 sacks, 1 INT, 10 PBUs, 1 FF, 1 FR (17 games)
Strengths
- Good size for the position
- Strong run diagnostic skills
- Attacks puller with violence
- Effective blitzer
- Shows good burst breaking on the football in coverage
Lance Rucker (North Dakota)
Height: 6020
Weight: 239 lbs
2025 Stats: 64 tackles, 34 solo, 15 TFLs, 11.5 sacks, 4 FFs, 1 FR, 2 BLKs (14 games)
Strengths
- Very good first-step burst with explosive get-off
- Outstanding lateral quickness
- Excellent bend
- Strong run defense instincts
- Violent, active hands
Michael Wells (Youngstown State)
Height: 6023
Weight: 241 lbs
2025 Stats: 50 tackles, 25 solo, 15 TFLs, 10.5 sacks, 2 FFs, 2 FRs (13 games)
Strengths
- Positional versatility to play off-ball linebacker, edge rusher, and overhang
- Smooth lateral mover
- Balanced pursuit angles to the ball carrier
- Quick diagnostic skills as a run defender
- Shows good range as a run defender
Gabriel Stephens (Howard)
Height: 6026
Weight: 230 lbs
2025 Stats: 16 tackles, 10 solo, 4.5 TFLs, 3.5 sacks, 1 FF, 1 FR (12 games)
Strengths
- Outstanding movement skills
- Excellent twitch and lateral quickness
- Outstanding closing burst
- Comfortable dropping into shallow coverage
- Excellent bend
Cruz Hepburn (Idaho)
Height: 6004
Weight: 221 lbs
2025 Stats: 71 tackles, 50 solo, 6 TFLs, 1 sack, 1 FF (12 games)
Strengths
- Physical, downhill playstyle
- Explosive downhill trigger
- Delivers powerful contact to oncoming blockers
- Adequate zone awareness
- Effective blitzer
Biggest Games To Watch In 2026:
- Tye Niekamp vs. Northern Illinois (Sep. 12)
- Cruz Hepburn vs. Utah (Sep. 3)
- Gabriel Stephens vs. Indiana (Sep. 12)
- Gabriel Stephens vs. Rutgers (Sep. 25)
- Lance Rucker vs. Nebraska (Sep. 19)
- Michael Wells vs. Kentucky (Sep. 5)
Early FCS LB Superlatives:
- Best Instincts: Tye Niekamp (Illinois State)
- Best Run Defender: Tye Niekamp (Illinois State)
- Best Tackler: Cruz Hepburn (Idaho)
- Best Coverage Linebacker: Cruz Hepburn (Idaho)
- Best Blitzer: Tye Niekamp (Illinois State)
- Best Athlete: Gabriel Stephens (Howard)
- Best Range: Gabe Stephens (Howard)
- Highest Ceiling: Lance Rucker (North Dakota)
- Most NFL-Ready: Tye Niekamp (Illinois State)
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Gerald J. Huggins II is the official NFL Draft analyst for FCS Football Central on SI. He serves as a national scout for the East-West Shrine Bowl and DraftHBCU. Gerald is an official voter for the Aeneas Williams and Jim Thorpe Awards. He also serves as the Director of Football Operations at Morgan State University.Follow Coach_HugginsII