Summer Scouting: Top FCS LB Prospects To Watch In The 2027 NFL Draft

The linebacker position may not be viewed as a premium position, but teams are smart to allocate resources here if they can find a good player. The FCS linebacker position has produced four draft picks since 2020. In that span, there haven't been any All-Pro or Pro Bowl selections, but there have been a couple of players who carved out a solid niche for themselves in the league.

Teddye Buchanan (UC Davis) was drafted by the Ravens with the 129th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and had a strong rookie campaign before getting injured in Week 15. He finished with 93 tackles (49 solo), 0.5 sacks, and 1 forced fumble. Marte Mapu (Sacramento State) was picked by the Patriots with the 76th overall pick in the 2023 draft and has become a quality rotational player. He has totaled 89 tackles, 0.5 sacks, 5 forced fumbles, 12 pass breakups, and 3 INTs in his career.

The 2027 class of linebackers has different skill sets, scheme projections, and body types. Some prospects play a good amount of edge rusher reps, but may have to transition to the linebacker position due to size. The EDGE/LB versatility is a major plus for teams, so the upside with this group is of quality.

Due to the versatility of a few prospects, we have included some of our top EDGE players in this list below. We take a look at the top FCS linebacker prospects to watch in the 2027 NFL Draft class.

Tye Niekamp (Illinois State)

Height: 6025

Weight: 243 lbs

2025 Stats: 160 tackles, 79 solo, 16 TFLs, 3.5 sacks, 1 INT, 10 PBUs, 1 FF, 1 FR (17 games)

Strengths

Good size for the position

Strong run diagnostic skills

Attacks puller with violence

Effective blitzer

Shows good burst breaking on the football in coverage

Lance Rucker (North Dakota)

Height: 6020

Weight: 239 lbs

2025 Stats: 64 tackles, 34 solo, 15 TFLs, 11.5 sacks, 4 FFs, 1 FR, 2 BLKs (14 games)

Strengths

Very good first-step burst with explosive get-off

Outstanding lateral quickness

Excellent bend

Strong run defense instincts

Violent, active hands

Michael Wells (Youngstown State)

Height: 6023

Weight: 241 lbs

2025 Stats: 50 tackles, 25 solo, 15 TFLs, 10.5 sacks, 2 FFs, 2 FRs (13 games)

Strengths

Positional versatility to play off-ball linebacker, edge rusher, and overhang

Smooth lateral mover

Balanced pursuit angles to the ball carrier

Quick diagnostic skills as a run defender

Shows good range as a run defender

Gabriel Stephens (Howard)

Height: 6026

Weight: 230 lbs

2025 Stats: 16 tackles, 10 solo, 4.5 TFLs, 3.5 sacks, 1 FF, 1 FR (12 games)

Strengths

Outstanding movement skills

Excellent twitch and lateral quickness

Outstanding closing burst

Comfortable dropping into shallow coverage

Excellent bend

Cruz Hepburn (Idaho)

Height: 6004

Weight: 221 lbs

2025 Stats: 71 tackles, 50 solo, 6 TFLs, 1 sack, 1 FF (12 games)

Strengths

Physical, downhill playstyle

Explosive downhill trigger

Delivers powerful contact to oncoming blockers

Adequate zone awareness

Effective blitzer

Biggest Games To Watch In 2026:

Tye Niekamp vs. Northern Illinois (Sep. 12)

Cruz Hepburn vs. Utah (Sep. 3)

Gabriel Stephens vs. Indiana (Sep. 12)

Gabriel Stephens vs. Rutgers (Sep. 25)

Lance Rucker vs. Nebraska (Sep. 19)

Michael Wells vs. Kentucky (Sep. 5)

Early FCS LB Superlatives:

Best Instincts: Tye Niekamp (Illinois State)

Tye Niekamp (Illinois State) Best Run Defender: Tye Niekamp (Illinois State)

Tye Niekamp (Illinois State) Best Tackler: Cruz Hepburn (Idaho)

Cruz Hepburn (Idaho) Best Coverage Linebacker: Cruz Hepburn (Idaho)

Cruz Hepburn (Idaho) Best Blitzer: Tye Niekamp (Illinois State)

Tye Niekamp (Illinois State) Best Athlete: Gabriel Stephens (Howard)

Gabriel Stephens (Howard) Best Range: Gabe Stephens (Howard)

Gabe Stephens (Howard) Highest Ceiling: Lance Rucker (North Dakota)

Lance Rucker (North Dakota) Most NFL-Ready: Tye Niekamp (Illinois State)

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