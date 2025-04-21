Top 10 HBCU Prospects In The 2025 NFL Draft (April Update)
The NFL pre-draft process is complete, and all prospects have done everything in their power to show teams why they should be drafted in the upcoming draft.
From the 2024 season to all-star showcases, pro days, and individual workouts, these top 10 prospects have built the strongest cases to be drafted or, at worst, be brought into camp this summer, hoping to make an NFL team.
With three players with a draftable grade and nine preferred free agent grades, let’s highlight the top ten HBCU Prospects for the 2025 NFL Draft.
10. Kendall Bohler (Florida A&M, DB)
Bohler came into the pre-draft process with high expectations after being on Bruce Feldman’s “Freaks List,” which highlights the most athletic prospects in college football. He had a 4.99 Relative Athletic Score after posting a 4.59 forty-yard dash, 1.55 10-yard split, a 10'11" broad jump, 35" vertical jump, at 5’11, 194 lbs.
A bit underwhelming, but his skill set, based on film, can still translate to him playing in the nickel and being a special teamer on the next level. He projects as a fringe NFL Roster Prospect.
9. Carlvainsky Decius (Morgan State, DB)
Decius is a prospect who had only one question to answer in the pre-draft process: his top-end linear speed. He has the size, quickness, and overall agility to be a solid nickel and a core special-teams player on the next level. After an underwhelming testing performance at the HBCU Combine, Decius put together a good week at the HBCU Legacy Bowl.
After the Legacy Bowl, Decius performed at his pro day and tested better, resulting in a 6.81 Relative Athletic Score with a great explosive grade that will translate to him playing in the nickel defense. He projects as a fringe NFL Roster Prospect.
8. Phillip Webb (Jackson State, EDGE)
Webb has made his way onto the top ten list, and he is a prospect who has gone under the radar due to not being part of the HBCU Combine and HBCU Legacy Bowl. He did perform at the College Gridiron Showcase, and he had a solid week down in Texas early in the pre-draft process.
His tape was intriguing, and he passed the eye test more than most HBCU prospects. His testing numbers showcased high athletic upside, recording a 4.77 forty-yard dash, a 1.62 10-yard split, and a very impressive 6.94 3-cone drill at 6'4 ", 260 lbs. He projects as a fringe NFL Roster Prospect with upside.
7. James Burgess (Alabama State, CB)
Burgess is a player who embodies “trust the tape” when it comes to his evaluation. The 2024 Aeneas Williams Award winner came into the pre-draft process as one of the small-school defenders in this year’s draft. After not performing in the HBCU Combine, he performed well in the HBCU Legacy, and evaluators were highly anticipating his testing numbers.
His pro day did not represent the prospect that I’ve seen on film, and though testing isn't the end-all, be-all, the testing numbers can make teams pause. Luckily for Burgess, his film will keep him in the conversation to be a priority free agent, and a possible move to safety is not off the table. He projects as a fringe NFL Roster Prospect.
6. Kenny Gallop Jr. (Howard, S)
Gallop Jr is the most polarizing HBCU prospect in the 2025 class. For a player who may not have the ideal body type to be a true safety, and there were some questions about his athletic ability, Gallop’s film and Pro Day testing certainly helped him after not testing at the HBCU Combine.
At Gallop’s pro day, he ran a 4.62 forty-yard dash with a 1.49 10-yard split and a 4.25 short shuttle. He ended up with a 6.02 Relative Athletic Score, which is average for a strong safety. He will be asked to play closer to the line of scrimmage due to his 5'11 "and 212 lbs frame. He projects as a fringe NFL Roster Prospect.
5. Aaron Smith (South Carolina State, LB)
Smith was recovering from an injury during the pre-draft process, but he performed fairly well at his pro day. He ran a 4.69 forty-yard dash, 35 on his vertical jump, 10'3" on the broad jump, and 25 reps on the bench press. That led to a 6.17 Relative Athletic Score for him.
At 6’0, 235 lbs, Smith projects as a weakside linebacker in a linebacker class that is not very deep, so like Vinson, he has a chance of hearing his name called due to the lack of draftable linebackers. He projects as a fringe NFL Roster Prospect.
4. Irv Mulligan (Jackson State, RB)
Mulligan has done a great job of boosting his stock and staying relevant in a deep running back class this year. His spring has been good, with him performing well at the HBCU combine and HBCU Legacy Bowl. His pro day solidified him as a prospect that a team should sign as soon as the draft is complete.
His relative athletic score of 6.46 is solid, and it matched his tape more closely than that of other prospects. His 4.53 forty, along with a 36-inch vertical jump and a 10'9" broad jump, highlighted his early explosion and finishing ability as a runner, despite weighing 200 lbs. He projects as a fringe NFL roster prospect.
3. Carson Vinson (Alabama A&M, OL)
Vinson has the highest ceiling of all FCS prospects in the class of 2025. He is 6'7 "and 314 lbs, with big hands and long arms to add to his already impressive length. Vinson has been a High-End starter on the FCS level for multiple years, with film against Power four opponents on his resume.
He had a solid performance at the Senior Bowl and capped it off with good testing at the NFL Combine and his pro day. His 8.07 Relative Athletic Score further solidifies his stock as a Day Three prospect. Despite his ranking, Vinson has the highest probability of being drafted. He projects as a Fringe NFL Rotational Prospect.
2. Elijah Williams (Morgan State, DL)
Williams has been the most dominant defensive player in the MEAC since DeCobie Durant from South Carolina State University, who was drafted in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft. Williams is the most versatile HBCU prospect outside of McDaniel.
Williams has played outside linebacker, defensive end, defensive tackle, and nose guard in a multitude of alignments. In the spring, he answered a ton of questions about his length and athleticism by posting a Relative Athletic Score of 8.27. At 6’2, 290+ lbs, Williams can be plugged into an early rotational role on the defensive line. He projects as an Adequate NFL Rotational Prospect.
1. Robert McDaniel (Jackson State, S)
McDaniel has been my top HBCU prospect since last year. He is a true three-level defender who can be used in multiple alignments on the football field. His spring has been very good for him in terms of athletic testing, posting an 8.84 Relative Athletic Score and landing as one of the most athletic defensive backs in this year’s class.
Out of all of the HBCU prospects, he is the most ready to help a team on defense and special teams as a rookie. He projects as an Adequate NFL Rotational Prospect.
Other Names To Watch:
Fred Stokes (Prairie View A&M, EDGE)
Stokes had a quiet but productive 2024 season, and he came into the pre-draft process under the radar. He opened some eyes with his athletic testing during the HBCU Combine and had solid practices during the HBCU Legacy Bowl.
He had a Relative Athletic Score of 8.10, putting up a 4.82 forty-yard dash, a 1.61 10-yard split, and a 10'4" broad jump. His athletic testing, along with his size and film, make him an intriguing prospect to be brought into camp after the draft. He projects as a fringe NFL Roster Prospect.
Jaden Sutton (Delaware State, RB)
Sutton quietly had a very productive season at Delaware State University. He came into the pre-draft process as an intriguing prospect with a good chance to enhance his draft stock. Sutton performed well at the HBCU combine, posting a 7.13 Relative Athletic Score after running a 4.59 forty-yard dash with a 1.54 10-yard split, and a 10'0" broad jump at 6’0, 220 lbs.
His linear, powerful, and explosive play style will be worth bringing into camp to see if he can find a role as a potential rotational change-of-pace back. He projects as a fringe NFL Roster prospect.
