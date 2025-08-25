Which Former FCS Stars From The 2025 NFL Draft Are Set To Make The 53-Man Roster?
With the 2025 preseason finished, teams are cutting down their camp roster to a 53-man active roster for the regular season. Each team also has a practice squad that can consist of a maximum of 16 players, 17 if the player is from the International Pathways Program.
In the 2025 NFL Draft, 15 FCS players were drafted, a slight increase from 2024, when 12 were drafted. There were also a good number of undrafted free agents who excelled during the preseason and should have been drafted.
The roster must be cut to 53 players by Tuesday, August 26, at 4 p.m. EST. Let's take a look at some of the top FCS prospects from the 2025 class who are set to make the 53-man active roster.
Drafted Prospects:
Grey Zabel is slated to start at left guard for the Seattle Seahawks. He performed well during the preseason, grading out at an 86.2 offensive grade, 82.3 run-blocking grade, and 72.9 pass-blocking grade through two games via Pro Football Focus.
Charles Grant is set to be a rotational piece at left tackle for the Las Vegas Raiders. He had some growing pains during the preseason, but he has high developmental upside. Through two games, Grant graded out at a 61.5 offensive grade, 59.9 run-blocking grade, and 59.1 pass-blocking grade.
Cam Miller is now second on the depth chart at quarterback for the Las Vegas Raiders. With Geno Smith being the undoubted starter, the backup role will be essential. However, with the projected backup, Aidan O'Connell, not having the best preseason and suffering an injury, Miller has been pushed to play if something were to happen to Smith. Miller still needs further development before being deployed into a regular-season NFL game. Through two games, Miller completed 61% of his passes, totaling 101 yards, one passing touchdown, and one interception.
Tommy Mellott is the backup slot receiver with special teams upside for the Las Vegas Raiders. He was selected as a developmental pick, primarily because of his athletic upside and versatility, which would help him make the 53-man roster. He will assume most special teams duties, while also being a rotational piece on offense as he continues to develop as a receiver.
Carson Vinson will be the backup left tackle for the Baltimore Ravens. He was selected in the fifth round as a high developmental prospect. He had some early struggles during the preseason, but has grown every week. Suppose anything were to happen to the starting left tackle, Ronnie Stanley. Vinson will have to be ready to jump in and protect the blindside of the most important player in the NFL to their team's success in Lamar Jackson. Over three games, he graded out with a 53.3 offensive grade, 45.4 run-blocking grade, and 62.2 pass-blocking grade.
Jackson Slater is the second-strong left guard for the Tennessee Titans. He had some ups and downs during the preseason, but will be a rotational piece for the Titans this year. Through three games, Slater graded out with a 61.2 offensive grade, 60.4 run-blocking grade, and 57.5 pass-blocking grade.
Undrafted Prospects:
Elijah Williams is projected as the second-string defensive end behind Jonathan Allen for the Minnesota Vikings. Williams was a rookie mini-camp invite who had to earn his spot in training camp. He has taken full advantage of his opportunities during the season, grading out with an 80.4 defensive grade, 67.6 run defense grade, and 78.3 pass rush grade through three games.
Efton Chism III is projected as the second-string slot receiver and in the rotation as a punt/kick returner for the New England Patriots. He has been very productive during the preseason, totaling 14 targets, 12 receptions, 121 receiving yards, and two touchdowns in two games. He graded out with an 85.6 offensive grade and 84.6 receiving grade.
Elijah Ponder is projected as the second-strong right outside linebacker behind Harold Landry III for the New England Patriots. He still has some growing to do, but his athletic upside will keep him on the 53-man roster. He graded out with a 58.7 defensive grade, 68 run defense grade, and 62.1 pass rush grade.
