2024 Cornell Football Schedule
Cornell finished last season 3-7 (2-5 Ivy) as the Big Red made a change at head coach on Nov. 19. Former Ithaca head coach Dan Swanstrom will take over the program next season. The Big Red are searching for the first conference title since 1990.
Cornell's 2024 schedule features three FCS out-of-conference games and seven Ivy League conference matchups. The Big Red will kick off the 2024 season against Colgate on Sept. 21.
The full 2024 schedule for Cornell is below.
Sep. 21: at Colgate
Sep. 28: Yale
Oct. 5: UAlbany
Oct. 12: Harvard
Oct. 19: at Bucknell
Oct. 26: at Brown
Nov. 2: at Princeton
Nov. 9: Penn
Nov. 16: Dartmouth
Nov. 23: at Columbia
* Italics indicate conference matchups
