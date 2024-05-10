Fcs Football Central

2024 Dartmouth Football Schedule

Zach McKinnell

Dartmouth finished last season 6-4 (5-2 Ivy) as the Big Green won a share of the Ivy League title for the 21st time in program history. The Big Green has won at least a share of the conference title three times in the past four seasons.

Dartmouth's 2024 schedule features three FCS out-of-conference games and seven Ivy League conference matchups. The Big Green will kick off the 2024 season against Fordham on Sept. 21.

Sep. 21: Fordham
Sep. 28: at Merrimack
Oct. 5: Penn
Oct. 12: at Yale
Oct. 19: Central Connecticut State
Oct. 26: at Columbia
Nov. 2: Harvard
Nov. 9: at Princeton
Nov. 16: at Cornell
Nov. 23: Brown

* Italics indicate conference matchups

