Cambridge (MA) LB Andrew Knapp Commits to Brown

When an athlete receives an offer from their dream school, that is an important step in their recruitment, as it can put that school in the driver's seat.

That is what happened when Cambridge (MA) Buckingham Browne & Nichols High School linebacker Andrew Knapp received an offer from Brown on May 23 after speaking with offensive line coach Eddy Morrissey.

“My conversation with Coach Morrisey was great, and he immediately said I had a commutable offer and how much the Brown program loves me as a player. Although the conversation was not long, hearing this news, I was very happy because my dream school gave me an opportunity to play football there,” Knapp said.

On Friday, he committed to the Bears and head coach James Perry just a few days after picking up the offer.

“The main thing that led me to commit to Brown was the family-like culture they have there. The team and coaches have such a good bond that you will not see at other schools. On top of that, the opportunity I have with an Ivy League education after football is amazing, and the football program is also top-notch.”

Knapp made a visit to Brown in January and was impressed with everything he saw, which included the facilities and coaching staff.

“The visit was amazing! My main takeaways were how caring the staff is and their commitment to football. My relationship with Coach Morrisey is great! He always saw something in me from the very beginning and has supported me and taken care of me throughout this whole recruiting process. What also stood out to me was their facilities, which blew me away.”

He was in Providence on Thursday when he made his decision and was able to meet with Perry to let him know he was going to be a Bear.

“I met with Coach Perry, and he told my parents and me all about what Brown Football has, not only as a football school but also one that has great connections and job opportunities after my football career is over.”

I am blessed and honored to announce my commitment to Brown University! I would like to thank all of my coaches, family, and friends who believed in me and supported me along this journey! @Coach_Willey_FB @PactPerformance @CoachPJBandini @Coach_Mul @BrownHCPerry @CoachEMorrissey… pic.twitter.com/ONi0Y5hZd6 — Andrew Knapp C/O 2027 LB/TE (@AndrewKnapp_85) May 29, 2026

Looking Ahead to His 2026 season

Last season, the Knights finished 6-3 and played in the NEPSAC John Papas Bowl, where they fell to Tabor Academy 42-21. Knapp had a good season, finishing with 53 tackles, four sacks, three pass breakups, a forced fumble, and was named an All-NEPSAC Class B First Team selection.

“Last season was great for us. We had a 6-3 record and got a bid to a bowl game. Individually, I was second on the team in both tackles and sacks. My offseason is going great so far. I have been consistently working out with my trainer on speed and strength, and also sharpening my skills at linebacker.”

Knapp also plays tight end, but will play linebacker at the next level. However, he could see time there with the Bears.

“Brown is recruiting me to play linebacker there. They have me working at their Will, Mike, and the rush positions. They primarily recruited me as a linebacker, but have mentioned some viability in the offense as a tight end.”

Check out my junior season highlights!

Had a great season and here are some of my stats:

All Nepsac class b first team

53 total tackles

4 sacks

1 forced fumble

3 pbu@Coach_Willey_FB @PactPerformance @NE6FB_Recruits @NewOutlawz @ScoutingNE @PRZNewEngland @CoachPJBandini… — Andrew Knapp C/O 2027 LB/TE (@AndrewKnapp_85) December 3, 2025

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