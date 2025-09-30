FCS Football: 2026 NFL Draft Stock Watch (Week 5)
Week 5 was filled with great FCS matchups for a ton of draft-eligible prospects. Many games had huge offensive production, and the quarterbacks as a whole had good performances.
The top FCS prospects had solid showcases in their respective games, and the top two draft-eligible quarterbacks in the FCS continued to showcase why they deserve to be recognized as such. A new face has hit the stock watch from the SWAC after a career-high rushing performance, and a cornerback finds himself back on the stock watch.
Let's look into which prospects put themselves on the radar and boosted their stock this past weekend.
Ishmel Atkins | CB | Elon
Week 5 Stats: Five tackles, three solo, two interceptions, two pass breakups, 42/9% completion percentage allowed, three receptions allowed for 95 yards
Atkins is an intriguing prospect due to his length and trigger on routes in zone coverage. He had two interceptions in this game, one where he was trailing in man coverage and tracked the ball downfield, and the second interception came from him driving on a stick route, undercutting it, and scooping the ball off the turf. He has his struggles in man coverage still, and shifty receivers still give him issues on the outside, but another year of development for him will be great for a player who passes the eye test for the cornerback position at 6-foot-3.
Jacorian Sewell | RB | Alcorn State
Week 5 Stats: 23 carries, 225 rushing yards, two rushing TDs, 13 missed tackles forced, 12 first downs, nine explosive runs, 123 yards after contact
Sewell set his career-high in rushing this past weekend. He is a low-to-the-ground, shifty runner who shows good change of direction and vision. His stature and body control allowed him to slip through tight running lanes to create explosive plays. He showed patience and allowed his blocks to set up before he exploded through the line of scrimmage to the second level.
Sewell is quicker than he is fast, and it shows in his inability to separate from third-level defenders. However, his jump cuts are quick, and he maintains momentum when changing direction. He’s a running back prospect to keep an eye on, and he may end up being the leading rusher in HBCU football if Alcorn continues to lean on him.
Jared Richardson | WR | Penn
Week 5 Stats: 12 receptions, 141 yards receiving, two receiving TDs, seven receptions, for first downs, zero drops, eight missed tackles forced, five explosive receptions
Richardson took full advantage of his 15 targets this past weekend. He was used in the quick passing game on hitches, used on jet sweeps, and in the middle of the field. He demonstrated exceptional run-after-catch ability, consistently making multiple defenders miss in space.
In the red zone, he had an over-the-shoulder catch that highlighted his track ability and sure-handedness. He showed power as a runner after the catch, and on one of his touchdowns, he dragged a defender in with him. This game was a statement performance against one of the better teams in the FCS despite the loss. He is on pace to set career highs in receptions, yards, and touchdowns.
Jaden Craig | QB | Harvard
Week 5 Stats: 24-of-31 attempts, 317 yards passing, four passing TDs, four big-time throws, 142.3 passer rating, 13.0 average depth of target, 18 first downs
Craig was efficient, working with good timing and rhythm throughout this game. He gave his receivers the ability to run after the catch. His ball placement was good, and he showed quality velocity to fit passes into tight windows. He had some overthrows on a few deep passes. His ability to throw on the run and maintain his velocity to make precise passes was on display. He did his best work throwing on the intermediate and shallow areas of the field. He did nothing to hurt his stock, and he will be in a battle for the QB1 spot in the FCS.
Cole Payton | QB | North Dakota State
Week 5 Stats: 14-of-18 attempts, 273 yards passing, two passing TDs, 11 carries, 102 yards rushing, one rushing TD, six big-time throws, 105.7 passer rating, 14.4 average depth of target, five explosive runs, 46 yards after contact
Payton has been on a tear through his first four games of the season. This game was his best so far, as he threw the deep ball well, knew when to escape the pocket, played in rhythm, and utilized his legs effectively. He was working through his progressions, seeing the whole field and making throws in the heat of zone coverage.
Payton showed toughness as a runner, running through tackles and putting his body on the line to gain first downs. His velocity to fit throws into tight windows, combined with his ability to put touch on his deep passes, was very impressive. Payton continues to produce quality film every week, and he has been the highest riser among all FCS prospects.
Follow FCS Football Central on social media for ongoing coverage of FCS football, including on X, Facebook, and YouTube.