FCS Football Recruiting Roundup: Multiple Ivy League Programs Linked To Key 2027 Recruits

Welcome to this week's edition of the FCS Football Central Recruiting Roundup.

Spring practice is in full swing, and recruits continue to get on campus to visit with coaching staffs and receive offers. I caught up with some of the latest to receive one from an FCS program.

Oliver Noll | 2027 | QB | 6'2" 192 lbs | Calvert Hall College High School | Baltimore, MD

Noll added an offer from Brown on Monday after he spoke with Bears offensive line coach Eddy Morrissey.

“Coach Morrissey reached out directly, and we had a great conversation. They were really clear about how I fit into their program based on my style of play, and it meant a lot to get that kind of belief from them,” Noll said.

“Brown has a really strong program with a great mix of academics and football. You can tell they care about developing players on and off the field, which is something I’m looking for.”

Noll was recently at Villanova for a visit with the Wildcats and was able to meet with offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Chris Boden, head coach Mark Ferrante, and recruiting coordinator and safeties coach David Riede.

“Villanova was awesome, and the coaching staff, including Coach Boden, Coach Ferrante, and Coach Riede, was great! The culture there really stood out. It felt like a place where guys compete at a high level but also support each other.”

He will be taking an official visit to Marshall the weekend of June 5.

Gage Gibbons | 2027 | WR | 5'9" 175 lbs | Deer Creek High School | Edmond, OK

Gibbons received his latest offer from Cornell on Monday after speaking with Big Red head coach Dan Swanstrom.

“I talked with Coach Swanstrom, who told me that he loves my film, speed, and thinks it would be a great fit for his program. He also said I could be part of the track team as well if I wanted. We also talked about the school's engineering program,” Gibbons said.

“I’m excited to learn more about the program! I think I could fit into the system and make a difference.”

Gibbons was at the Air Force Academy Junior Day on March 13 and was impressed with everything he saw during his time in Fort Collins.

“Junior day at Air Force was great! I got a full tour of the incredible facilities, met with the coaches, had dinner at Coach Calhoun's (Head coach Troy Calhoun) home, met the players, watched film, saw dorms, and even got to do flight simulators. I had a great time there.”

Last season, Gibbons finished with 61 receptions for 682 yards and five touchdowns. This weekend, he will be attending Junior Day at Army West Point and will also take a visit to Pennsylvania. He also has offers from Arkansas State, UTEP, Sacramento State, Columbia, Air Force, Army, and Georgetown.

Calvin Thigpen | 2027 | OL | 6'4” 295 lbs | Jersey Village High School | Houston, TX

Thigpen received his latest offer from McNeese after he spoke with Cowboys offensive line coach Kyle Segler.

“Coach Segler gave me the offer. My family and I went to a spring practice at McNeese, and after we were having a conversation with Coach Segler, that's when he told me about the offer. I like their program. They like to run the ball, and I love to run block, and the team is very competitive against each other,” Thigpen said.

He also has an offer from Tulane and will be taking a visit ot New Mexico State on March 28 for their Junior Day. Last season, Thigpen was named a 16-6A First Team All-District selection.

Quincy Mills | 2028 | ATH | 5'10” 170 lbs | Marion County High School | Jasper, TN

Mills, who has offers from Eastern Kentucky, Tennessee State, Western Kentucky, Toledo, Arkansas State, Virginia Tech, Louisiana Tech, Weber State, Memphis, Tulsa, Georgia State, and Georgia Tech, picked up his latest one from Samford on Tuesday after he spoke with Bulldogs safeties coach Cally Chizik.

“Coach Cally, whom I have known since he was at Missouri, is the one who told me about the offer. He told me once he got settled in at Samford, he was going to be on me hard. I love their new coaching staff, and I feel like they can make some changes fast,” Mills said.

In 2025, he finished with 40 tackles, six pass breakups, six interceptions, four tackles for loss, and three forced fumbles. He also added 10 receptions for 196 yards on offense. He will be taking visits to Vanderbilt later this week and Virginia Tech, Florida State, Tennessee, and Indiana in April.

Charles Williams | 2027 | WR | 5'10” 170 lbs | Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School | Bamberg, SC

Williams received his latest offer from Georgetown after he spoke with Hoyas running back and tight ends coach Gary Ramey Jr.

“It was great talking to Coach Ramey and getting to know more about Georgetown and their coaches. I think they have a great program with amazing culture and hard-working guys,” Williams said.

Last season, he finished with 53 receptions for 1,338 yards and 20 total touchdowns (18 receiving). He also has offers from Lafayette and Division II Lane College. Williams has visits scheduled for Furman on the 21st, Georgetown on the 28th, Charleston Southern on April 4th, and Gardner-Webb on April 11th.

Sean Boyd | 2027 | DL | 6'1” 285 lbs | Benedictine College Prep | Richmond, VA

Boyd received an offer from Pennsylvania after speaking with the Quakers' defensive line coach, Jaysen Thompson.

“Coach Thompson called me, and we chopped it up a good bit. We talked about what he could do for me and how I can elevate my game, as well as asking a few questions about Penn! I think they are a team on the rise, and I love how they have a young coaching staff, so they are able to really understand and bond with players,” Boyd said.

Last season, he finished with 55 tackles, 27 tackles for loss, and 15 sacks, helping the Cadets to their third consecutive state championship. Boyd also won a state championship in wrestling. He also has offers from Cornell, Yale, Princeton, Georgetown, Elon, Maine, Fordham, New Haven, Bryant, William & Mary, and Monmouth.

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