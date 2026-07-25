Missouri City (TX) Fort Bend Hightower EDGE Tomi Ajao Commits to Harvard

Relationships are a major part of the recruiting process, and for Missouri City (TX) Fort Bend Hightower EDGE Tomi Ajao, his relationship with Harvard began when head coach Andrew Aurich offered him on March 16.

"Coach Aurich is one of the most, if not the most, hands-on coaches when it comes to recruiting me,” Ajao said. "I really appreciate how he tells me things cut and dry and keeps it real. I also value his philosophy when it comes to developing players like myself."

He was able to build on that relationship when he went to Boston for his official visit on June 19, where he was able to meet with Aurich, the coaching staff, and some Crimson players and other recruits.

“My official visit was great. I was able to really bond with the other recruits who were there and really made the visit feel like home.”

On July 8, Ajao announced his commitment to Harvard over offers from Delaware State, Texas State, Louisiana, Columbia, Penn, UTRGV, Dartmouth, Incarnate Word, Lamar, North Texas, Alabama State, McNeese, Hampton, Texas Southern, and Samford.

“I committed to Harvard because of the love the entire coaching staff showed me. Since I got the offer in March, there was not a two-day span that went by without multiple coaches reaching out, calling, texting, and getting to know me. The coaching staff made me feel like I was the only recruit they had. In addition, I value the clear pipeline to grad-transferring opportunities they showed me, coupled with the strength of a Harvard degree.”

After a lot of thought and prayer, I’m blessed and grateful to announce my commitment to Harvard. Thank you to my family, coaches, teammates, and everyone who’s supported me along the way. This is a huge step, but the journey isn’t over. I’m continuing to build, compete, and stay… pic.twitter.com/GgxAp9tloI — THE TOMI AJAO (@0luwatomilol) July 8, 2026

With his commitment out of the way, Ajao can now turn his complete attention to the upcoming season. In 2025, he finished with 50 tackles, 20 quarterback pressures, 16 tackles for loss, four pass breakups, an interception, and a forced fumble for the Hurricanes, who finished 7-4 before falling to Manvel in the Texas Class 6A Division II Bi-District playoff round.

“Last season was a decent year for me, I would say. With it being my first year on varsity because of some injury setbacks my sophomore year, it felt good to get my feet wet. However, I left a lot of meat on the bone, but this year I'm coming for it all," Ajao said.

“Our team fell short of our school's usual standards as we went out of the playoffs with a first-round exit. But I'm hopeful for this year. This offseason has been nothing but transformative. I've improved in every aspect of my game, and I'm excited to display my strengths this upcoming season.”

He adds to a Crimson class that includes three-star recruits in QB Champ Smith and CB Dorian Franklin, along with WR Ebube Victor Onukaogu, CB Deylon Jones, WR Kai Furtch, DB Ethan Bello, OL William Li, OL Armani Eusebio, OT Nemmy Okerulu, OT Tyson Boyd, TE Brayden Murch, TE Isaac Oberting, ATH Noah Flores, DL Ben Gredell, EDGE Beckham Werner, DL Olamide Salami, LB Chijioke Ukaji, RB Jett Jerwers, and cornerback Nicolas Brissett.

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