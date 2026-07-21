Fort Lauderdale (FL) CB Nicolas Brissett Commits to Harvard

Being able to play college football alongside your brother isn’t something a lot of recruits can do. But for Fort Lauderdale (FL) Cardinal Gibbons High School cornerback Nicolas Brissett, that opportunity was something he couldn't pass up, and it led him to announce his commitment to Harvard last Friday, July 17.

“What led me to commit was the amazing group of guys on my official visit, as well as a great coaching staff, not to mention that my brother (defensive back Jourdan Brissett) is also there. Playing alongside my brother on the field was always something to look forward to,” Brissett said.

“The people definitely make the place, and just being surrounded by such like-minded individuals and people that are funny and wanting to see me succeed pushed me to make the ultimate decision to commit. All of these factors, as well as being able to compete at the Division I level and earn an amazing degree that will set me up for life, helped me for sure.”

Brissett received an offer from the Crimson on December 22 after speaking with head coach Andrew Aurich.

“It was in late December when I received a phone call from Coach Aurich, and he let me know that I received an offer to play for him and the Crimson. He explained that he was really impressed with my film and wanted to offer me.”

I’m excited to announce my commitment to Harvard University! Thank you to @Coach_Aurich and @coach_craw and everyone who has supported me. Looking forward to continuing to grind and get 1% better each and everyday to make my goals undeniable! #agtg #undeniable #1%#committed pic.twitter.com/qGxstbHVan — Nicolas Brissett (@nbrissett2) July 18, 2026

Brissett took his official visit to Harvard on June 19, and he was able to meet up with his brother and his future teammates and check out the Boston area.

“My visit was awesome! Going mini golfing with the guys and then going into downtown Boston was an interesting time to say the least, especially since it was around the same time Brazil and Scotland played in the World Cup group stages. My player host was Akiel Lomotey, who was pretty chill. When I was with him, he spoke about the school and his experiences, and getting to hang out with my brother was also fun."

He also met with Aurich, and during that meeting, he let him know he was all in with the Crimson.

“My meeting with Coach Aurich was great. I let him know that I was ready to make the next steps to commit to the program after a great conversation about the official visit that I had just completed. I believe that I have a great relationship with Coach Aurich that will continue to develop in the years to come while I am at Harvard.”

Last season, Brissett finished with 36 tackles, 13 pass breakups, two tackles for loss, and a forced fumble for the Chiefs, who finished 10-4 and made it to the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) Class 2A State Semifinals before falling to Jacksonville Bolles.

“Last year went pretty well, making it to the state semifinals. Although it wasn’t the result we wanted, there were still good takeaways from the season, from a team aspect and an individual one as well. I would say, individually, the season went well. I’m always looking for better, though. This year, I’m looking to make my tape and gameplay undeniable as to why I should have a seat at the big tables that I’ve always wanted to be at.”

This season, Brissett is hoping to go all out and make his senior season one to remember, and he has been putting in the work to make that happen.

“The offseason has been going well. I’ve been consistently getting 1% better, whether that be through team workouts or extra work with my coaches day in and day out. I want to make this year undeniable and have a crazy senior season, and these steps are necessary in achieving that.”

Brissett chose the FCS Crimson over offers from Columbia, Princeton, Brown, Cornell, Pennsylvania, Fordham, Dartmouth, Samford, Wagner, and FBS programs Army West Point, Navy, Northern Illinois, and Akron.

He adds to a Harvard class that includes three-star recruits in QB Champ Smith and CB Dorian Franklin, along with WR Ebube Victor Onukaogu, CB Deylon Jones, WR Kai Furtch, DB Ethan Bello, OL William Li, OL Armani Eusebio, OT Nemmy Okerulu, OT Tyson Boyd, TE Brayden Murch, TE Isaac Oberting, ATH Noah Flores, DL Ben Gredell, EDGE Beckham Werner, DL Olamide Salami, LB Chijioke Ukaji, RB Jett Jerwers, and EDGE Oluwatomilola “Tomi” Ajao.

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