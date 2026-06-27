Vienna (VA) Oakton DB Deylen Jones Commits to Harvard

The opportunity to go to Harvard and play Division 1 football is an opportunity not many athletes receive. For Vienna (VA) Oakton High School defensive back Deylen Jones, that wasn't the case, as he received an offer from Harvard on January 21 after speaking with head coach Andrew Aurich.

“My first conversation with Coach Aurich went pretty well,” Jones said. “The first thing he discussed with me was his vision for Harvard Football going forward, which really enticed me.”

Since that day, Jones has built a great connection with Aurich, which has gone a long way in his recruitment, leading him to commit to the Crimson on June 22.

“Cambridge struck me as a great place to be both times I visited, and the people within the program solidified the idea that I’d be surrounded by like-minded individuals who’d push me toward a higher standard.

"Coach Aurich has done a great job getting to know me personally. It’s special to see a head coach who is willing to communicate with a prospect as much as he has with me. That shows me that he has true care for his players."

I am extremely excited and honored to announce my commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at Harvard University! #GoCrimson #CommittedToTheProcess pic.twitter.com/2qQR1n3H6L — Deylen Jones (@DeylenJones2027) June 22, 2026

Jones was in Cambridge the weekend of June 12 for his official visit, where he was able to visit Harvard and meet some Crimson players.

“My official visit to Harvard was terrific. Some highlights include spending time in downtown Boston and listening to the players in the player panel speak. The players were very genuine and candid, but what they had to say aligned with my personal beliefs and goals in education and athletics at the next level. I didn’t have one single host and kind of clung to groups instead,” Jones said.

He had been on the Harvard campus in April for a visit, so getting the opportunity to catch up with Aurich was another thing that stood out during his official visit.

“My meeting with Coach Aurich went well. We didn’t have too much to say because we have both been very transparent with each other throughout the entire process.”

Jones was named the 2025 Concorde District All-Purpose Player of the Year after he finished with 1,306 all-purpose yards, including 51 receptions for 886 yards (17.4 yards per reception), and 14 touchdowns, while also recording 100 tackles and three interceptions on defense, for the Cougars, who finished 4-6.

2025 Season Highlights (10 Games)



Concorde District All-Purpose POTY 🥇|

1st Team All-District All-Purpose Defense



- 1,144 Scrimmage Yds (1,306 All-Purpose)

- 886 RecYds (51 Catches, 17.4 YPC)

- 14 Tot TDs💥

- 100 TotTkls (75 Solo) 💥

- 3 INTs💥

- 1,000+ Snaps Played 💥 pic.twitter.com/Om7DvurpH6 — Deylen Jones (@DeylenJones2027) November 16, 2025

This season, they will have a new coaching staff, but Jones knows they have been taking steps in the right direction this offseason.

“The offseason has been very productive, and the team has adapted well to the new coaching staff, and the energy has been great. We have made significant progress, but we also all understand that there is still plenty of work to be done before the season begins. Several players on the team have been recognized for great individual abilities, but we have yet to accomplish something great as a unit at this level, so that’s what we’re all hoping to do this upcoming season.”

Jones committed to the Crimson over offers from Old Dominion, Dartmouth, Cornell, Georgetown, Yale, Princeton, Penn, Liberty, Columbia, UConn, Monmouth, East Carolina, Army, Elon, Air Force, Miami (OH), Buffalo, James Madison, Hampton, Bryant, Navy, Marshall, Brown, and Stony Brook.

He adds to the Harvard 2027 recruiting class, which currently ranks No. 132 in the 247Sports rankings, and includes three-star quarterback Champ Smith, running back Jett Jerwers, defensive back Ethan Bello, offensive lineman William Li, and offensive lineman Armani Eusebio.

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