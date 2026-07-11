Rancho Cucamonga (CA) DB TreJean Jefferson Commits to Cornell

Rancho Cucamonga (CA) defensive back TreJean Jefferson announced his commitment to Cornell on July 4, choosing them over offers from Montana, Dartmouth, Colgate, and Georgetown.

“Cornell just felt like it was a great place to play high-level football while also receiving a world-class education that will set me up in life to be successful,” Jefferson said.

He received an offer from the Big Red on March 22 after speaking with defensive coordinator Mike Toerper.

“When Coach Toerper offered me, it was a special moment, and he told me how he saw me fitting into their system and utilizing my skillset in his defense. It was a really great conversation, and it was an amazing experience for me. We have developed a great relationship through my recruiting process, and I really appreciate how he sees me as a player and how he truly believes in my abilities.”

Jefferson was in New York for his official visit with the Big Red on June 19, where he was able to see the Cornell campus and meet the coaching staff.

“I had an amazing official visit up in Ithaca! It was great to get to know more of the coaches and see them face to face, as well as to see my future teammates who I will be attending with. Cornerback David Aluya and safety Noah McDuffie were my player hosts, who showed me around the campus and made me feel welcome. They gave me a view of what Cornell is like.”

After a great visit and conversations with @DanSwanstrom and @CoachTerp_ I am grateful to announce my commitment to Cornell University #Gobigred #agtg pic.twitter.com/usmKkZhJ8O — TrèJean Jefferson (@Tre_Jefferson22) July 4, 2026

He was also able to meet with head coach Dan Swanstrom, who was the first coach to hear from Jefferson that he was committing.

“I was able to have great conversations with Coach Swanstrom in which he was always very positive and genuine about the program and the importance of academics. He was actually the coach I personally informed about my decision to commit after a group dinner.”

In 2025, the Cougars finished 8-4, while Jefferson recorded 40 tackles, two tackles for loss, and an interception. He was named an All-Baseline League Second Team selection.

“Last season was a great experience for me to grow and learn more as a player through the ups and downs of the season. We battled together through difficulties and learned a lot that helped us perform better.”

This offseason has been a good one for Jefferson, as he has been running track and training hard on getting his technique down. He is hoping to not just make a deep run in the postseason, but also become more of a leader for the Cougars.

“The offseason has been great for me. I spent most of it running track, which has helped me tremendously to build my speed, and I have also been training to better my technique,” Jefferson said.

“As a team, we look great and are looking forward to having a very productive season, as everyone has been working hard and buying into the program. My goals this year are to be better than I was last season and become a leader for our defense. As a team, we have a goal to compete every week and make a deep playoff run this year.”

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