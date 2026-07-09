3-Star Salinas (CA) RB Eli Dukes Commits to UC Davis

UC Davis has been high on Eli Dukes since his sophomore year, when offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Paul Shelton visited him at Palma High School on January 28, 2025.

But the Aggies did not offer him that day due to a rule against offering underclassmen. Instead, after thinking it through, they decided to offer the 5-foot-10, 185-pound running back.

“My sophomore year, Coach Shelton came to our school and told me he heard a lot about me but that UC Davis had a rule that they don’t offer sophomores,” Dukes said.

“The next day, he said that they looked over my film again and wanted to break that rule and offer me, which was great news. Ever since then, our relationship has grown to be close. Coach Shelton and I have a very tight relationship, and I feel like that with all the coaches at Davis, especially Coach Malepeai (running backs coach Vavae Malepeai) and Coach Plough (head coach Tim Plough) as well."

On July 4, he announced his commitment to the Aggies over offers from Cornell, Dartmouth, Yale, Oregon State, California, Stanford, Princeton, Northern Arizona, and Navy.

“The trajectory of the program is what led me to commit to Davis! They're joining the FBS in 2029, with the chance of winning FCS national championships before then. As well as the plan they had for me, playing early and playing a big role early was also big for me. I love the coaches, the offense, and I think the program is going to make history, and I want to be a part of that.”

Dukes had already taken official visits to Oregon State and the Naval Academy, saving UC Davis for last on June 19. With everything he saw there, plus the coaching staff, his commitment wasn’t a surprise.

“My official visit was great. They showed me their plan for me and how my role was within them, including playing early and being a key contributor. Their offense is extremely creative, and I love the way they get their playmakers the ball.

"They also showed how they are going to FBS in 2029 and joked about the Mountain West, even potentially the Pac-12. I was able to meet with running back Jordan Fisher, and it was great to pick his brain and hear his thoughts on the school and his goals.”

Dukes is rated as a three-star prospect, and the Rivals Industry Ranking has him as the No. 1716 overall prospect nationally, the No. 127 running back, and No. 174 player in California. Last season, he put up video game numbers as he had 221 carries for 2,420 yards and 34 touchdowns, while adding 13 receptions for 305 yards and three touchdowns, for the Chieftains who finished 11-1. He was named the Gabilan Division's Most Valuable Player.

“Last year was a big year for us as we went undefeated in the regular season, won the league, our first playoff game, but came up just short in our semifinal game. I won league MVP and was 1st team all-state,” Dukes said.

“Recruiting has been very good. I’ve talked to a lot of big schools, and there were a lot of other offers I haven’t even posted, mostly because I was happy with what I had and my options.”

This season, winning that state championship that they were close to is what Palma and Dukes are shooting for.

“The offseason has looked really good. I expect us to go undefeated again, and I think we have the team to do it this year, so I have high expectations. The goals I have are to go undefeated, win a section title, and win state. I’m more team-oriented with my goals. But if I had to have an individual goal, it would be to do whatever it takes to help the team win, and to do better than I did last year.”

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