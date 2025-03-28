Fcs Football Central

2025 Delaware State Football Schedule

2024 Record: 1-11 (0-5 MEAC)
Head Coach: DeSean Jackson (1st season)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2007
Last Celebration Bowl Appearance: N/A

Delaware State's 2025 football schedule features an FBS matchup against Delaware, two non-Division I opponents, four FCS non-conference games, and five MEAC conference matchups.

The full 2025 schedule for Delaware State is below.

2025 Delaware State Football Schedule

Aug. 28: at Delaware

Sep. 6: UAlbany

Sep. 13: Bowie State

Sep. 20: at Saint Francis

Sep. 27: at Sacred Heart

Oct. 4: at Monmouth

Oct. 11: Southern Connecticut

Oct. 18: Bye Week

Oct. 25: at North Carolina Central

Nov. 1: Norfolk State

Nov. 8: at Morgan State

Nov. 15: Howard

Nov. 22: South Carolina State

* Italics indicate conference matchups

