2025 Delaware State Football Schedule
2024 Record: 1-11 (0-5 MEAC)
Head Coach: DeSean Jackson (1st season)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2007
Last Celebration Bowl Appearance: N/A
Delaware State's 2025 football schedule features an FBS matchup against Delaware, two non-Division I opponents, four FCS non-conference games, and five MEAC conference matchups.
The full 2025 schedule for Delaware State is below.
Aug. 28: at Delaware
Sep. 6: UAlbany
Sep. 13: Bowie State
Sep. 20: at Saint Francis
Sep. 27: at Sacred Heart
Oct. 4: at Monmouth
Oct. 11: Southern Connecticut
Oct. 18: Bye Week
Oct. 25: at North Carolina Central
Nov. 1: Norfolk State
Nov. 8: at Morgan State
Nov. 15: Howard
Nov. 22: South Carolina State
* Italics indicate conference matchups
