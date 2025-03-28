2025 Howard Football Schedule
2024 Record: 4-8 (1-4 MEAC)
Head Coach: Larry Scott (6th season, 18-30)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 1993
Last Celebration Bowl Appearance: 2023
Howard's 2025 football schedule features an FBS matchup against Temple, one non-Division I opponent, five FCS non-conference games, and five MEAC conference matchups.
The full 2025 schedule for Howard is below.
2025 Howard Football Schedule
Aug. 30: Florida A&M (Miami, FL)
Sep. 6: at Temple
Sep. 13: Morehouse
Sep. 20: Hampton
Sep. 27: at Richmond
Oct. 4: Bye Week
Oct. 11: at Sacred Heart
Oct. 18: at Tennessee State
Oct. 25: Morgan State
Nov. 1: North Carolina Central
Nov. 8: at South Carolina State
Nov. 15: at Delaware State
Nov. 22: Norfolk State
* Italics indicate conference matchups
