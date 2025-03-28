2025 Howard Football Schedule

Fcs Football Central

Howard head coach Larry Scott
Howard head coach Larry Scott
2024 Record: 4-8 (1-4 MEAC)
Head Coach: Larry Scott (6th season, 18-30)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 1993
Last Celebration Bowl Appearance: 2023

Howard's 2025 football schedule features an FBS matchup against Temple, one non-Division I opponent, five FCS non-conference games, and five MEAC conference matchups.

The full 2025 schedule for Howard is below.

Aug. 30: Florida A&M (Miami, FL)

Sep. 6: at Temple

Sep. 13: Morehouse

Sep. 20: Hampton

Sep. 27: at Richmond

Oct. 4: Bye Week

Oct. 11: at Sacred Heart

Oct. 18: at Tennessee State

Oct. 25: Morgan State

Nov. 1: North Carolina Central

Nov. 8: at South Carolina State

Nov. 15: at Delaware State

Nov. 22: Norfolk State

* Italics indicate conference matchups

