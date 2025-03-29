2025 Morgan State Football Schedule
In this story:
2024 Record: 6-6 (3-2 MEAC)
Head Coach: Damon Wilson (4th season, 14-19)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2014
Last Celebration Bowl Appearance: N/A
Morgan State's 2025 football schedule features FBS matchups against South Alabama and Toledo, two non-Division I opponents, two FCS non-conference games, and five MEAC conference matchups.
The full 2025 schedule for Morgan State is below.
2025 Morgan State Football Schedule
Aug. 30: at South Alabama
Sep. 6: Towson
Sep. 13: at Toledo
Sep. 20: Bye Week
Sep. 27: Miles (Indianapolis, IN)
Oct. 4: at Georgetown
Oct. 11: Virginia-Lynchburg
Oct. 18: Bye Week
Oct. 25: at Howard
Nov. 1: at South Carolina State
Nov. 8: Delaware State
Nov. 15: at Norfolk State
Nov. 22: North Carolina Central
* Italics indicate conference matchups
More FCS Football News
Published