2025 Morgan State Football Schedule

Zachary McKinnell

Morgan State Athletics
2024 Record: 6-6 (3-2 MEAC)
Head Coach: Damon Wilson (4th season, 14-19)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2014
Last Celebration Bowl Appearance: N/A

Morgan State's 2025 football schedule features FBS matchups against South Alabama and Toledo, two non-Division I opponents, two FCS non-conference games, and five MEAC conference matchups.

The full 2025 schedule for Morgan State is below.

2025 Morgan State Football Schedule

Aug. 30: at South Alabama

Sep. 6: Towson

Sep. 13: at Toledo

Sep. 20: Bye Week

Sep. 27: Miles (Indianapolis, IN)

Oct. 4: at Georgetown

Oct. 11: Virginia-Lynchburg

Oct. 18: Bye Week

Oct. 25: at Howard

Nov. 1: at South Carolina State

Nov. 8: Delaware State

Nov. 15: at Norfolk State

Nov. 22: North Carolina Central

* Italics indicate conference matchups

ZACHARY MCKINNELL

Zach McKinnell is the Founder and Senior Editor of FCS Football Central. He is also a columnist for HERO Sports and a contributor for Athlon Sports. In 2022, he became an official voter in the FCS Stats Perform Top-25. He is a former contributor for Vols Wire, part of the USA TODAY Sports Network, and Fly War Eagle on FanSided. Zach graduated from Auburn University in 2018.

