2026 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Villanova OL Temi Ajirotutu

After putting an All-American stamp on his career at Villanova, Ajirotutu is looking to become the first former Wildcat to be selected in the NFL Draft since Christian Benford in 2022. He would also be the first offensive lineman to be selected since 2017.

Career Statistics: 52 career games played, 1,324 pass-blocking snaps, 52 pressures allowed, 6 sacks allowed, 3.9% pressure rate

Accolades: Second-Team FCS Football Central All-American (2025), First-Team AFCA FCS All-American (2025), First-Team All-CAA (2025), Third-Team All-CAA (2023)

Scouting Report:

Temi Ajirotutu is an interior offensive lineman with good size, an athletic build, and a tenacious play style well-suited to a physical run-blocking role. He shows good initial explosion out of his stance, with very good grip strength and the ability to generate solo movement against defenders.

When solo blocking and combination blocking, he shows the ability to displace defenders' gaps over. He plays with a firmness at the point of attack coupled with a forward charge and a violent finishing mentality. He does a good job of utilizing his body shift and shield off defenders to create running lanes.

His hand placement can be spotty, with his hands outside of the defenders’ frame, leading to wrestling matches and stalemates at the point of attack. At times, he can be a contact absorber rather than consistently setting the tone and delivering the blow to defenders.

Ajirotutu's pad level rises at times when he is attempting to fit and drive defenders, showing limited knee bend. The lack of knee bend negatively impacts his leverage, balance, and ability to stay latched onto defenders. His blocking in space is adequate, but he needs to take better angles and throttle down to be more impactful.

His lateral mobility, angles, and body position require refinement. He plays off-balance too often when climbing to the second level, cutting off and creating alleys. In pass protection, he is able to control interior rushers when he can get early control on them. The longer the rush goes, the harder it is for him to mirror and match quick interior rushers.

Ajirotutu also needs to be more active as a scanner to be more impactful as a pass protector. He projects as a gap/power scheme interior lineman and a fringe NFL roster prospect.

Projection:

Ajirotutu is an interior offensive lineman who projects as a fringe NFL roster prospect in a gap/power downhill system that will allow his best attributes to be on display. His ability to be physical and violent in the run game makes him an intriguing post-draft roster addition.

However, he will still need further refinement to be considered as a rotational player at the next level. He may be an adequate second-tier league starter early in his career if he does not make an NFL roster.

Strengths:

Good size and frame

Initial explosion

Play strength

Displacement ability

Finishing mentality

Weaknesses:

Inconsistent hand placement

Leverage issues

Often absorbing contact

Body control and balance

Pass protection

Best Fit: Gap-Power Run Scheme



Stylistic Player Comp: Netane Muti

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