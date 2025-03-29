Fcs Football Central

2025 Norfolk State Football Schedule

2024 Record: 4-8 (2-3 MEAC)
Head Coach: Michael Vick (1st season)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2011
Last Celebration Bowl Appearance: N/A

Norfolk State's 2025 football schedule features an FBS matchup against Rutgers, one non-Division I opponent, five FCS non-conference games, and five MEAC conference matchups.

The full 2025 schedule for Norfolk State is below.

2025 Norfolk State Football Schedule

Aug. 28: Towson

Sep. 6: Virginia State

Sep. 13: at Rutgers

Sep. 20: Sacred Heart

Sep. 27: at Wagner

Oct. 4: at Hampton

Oct. 11: at Wofford

Oct. 18: Bye Week

Oct. 25: South Carolina State

Nov. 1: at Delaware State

Nov. 8: at North Carolina Central

Nov. 15: Morgan State

Nov. 22: at Howard

* Italics indicate conference matchups

