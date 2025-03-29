2025 Norfolk State Football Schedule
In this story:
2024 Record: 4-8 (2-3 MEAC)
Head Coach: Michael Vick (1st season)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2011
Last Celebration Bowl Appearance: N/A
Norfolk State's 2025 football schedule features an FBS matchup against Rutgers, one non-Division I opponent, five FCS non-conference games, and five MEAC conference matchups.
The full 2025 schedule for Norfolk State is below.
2025 Norfolk State Football Schedule
Aug. 28: Towson
Sep. 6: Virginia State
Sep. 13: at Rutgers
Sep. 20: Sacred Heart
Sep. 27: at Wagner
Oct. 4: at Hampton
Oct. 11: at Wofford
Oct. 18: Bye Week
Oct. 25: South Carolina State
Nov. 1: at Delaware State
Nov. 8: at North Carolina Central
Nov. 15: Morgan State
Nov. 22: at Howard
* Italics indicate conference matchups
More FCS Football News
Published