2025 North Carolina Central Football Schedule

Zachary McKinnell

2024 Record: 8-3 (4-1 MEAC)
Head Coach: Trei Oliver (6th season, 37-21)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2023
Last Celebration Bowl Appearance: 2022

North Carolina Central's 2025 football schedule features an FBS matchup against Old Dominion, one non-Division I opponent, five FCS non-conference games, and five MEAC conference matchups.

The full 2025 schedule for North Carolina Central is below.

Aug. 23: Southern (Atlanta, GA)

Aug. 30: New Hampshire

Sep. 6: at Old Dominion

Sep. 13: Fayetteville State

Sep. 20: at North Carolina A&T

Sep. 27: at East Texas A&M

Oct. 4: Bye Week

Oct. 11: at Florida A&M

Oct. 18: Bye Week

Oct. 25: Delaware State

Nov. 1: at Howard

Nov. 8: Norfolk State

Nov. 15: South Carolina State

Nov. 22: at Morgan State

* Italics indicate conference matchups

Published
ZACHARY MCKINNELL

Zach McKinnell is the Founder and Senior Editor of FCS Football Central. He is also a columnist for HERO Sports and a contributor for Athlon Sports. In 2022, he became an official voter in the FCS Stats Perform Top-25. He is a former contributor for Vols Wire, part of the USA TODAY Sports Network, and Fly War Eagle on FanSided. Zach graduated from Auburn University in 2018.

