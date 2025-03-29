2025 North Carolina Central Football Schedule
2024 Record: 8-3 (4-1 MEAC)
Head Coach: Trei Oliver (6th season, 37-21)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2023
Last Celebration Bowl Appearance: 2022
North Carolina Central's 2025 football schedule features an FBS matchup against Old Dominion, one non-Division I opponent, five FCS non-conference games, and five MEAC conference matchups.
The full 2025 schedule for North Carolina Central is below.
2025 North Carolina Central Football Schedule
Aug. 23: Southern (Atlanta, GA)
Aug. 30: New Hampshire
Sep. 6: at Old Dominion
Sep. 13: Fayetteville State
Sep. 20: at North Carolina A&T
Sep. 27: at East Texas A&M
Oct. 4: Bye Week
Oct. 11: at Florida A&M
Oct. 18: Bye Week
Oct. 25: Delaware State
Nov. 1: at Howard
Nov. 8: Norfolk State
Nov. 15: South Carolina State
Nov. 22: at Morgan State
* Italics indicate conference matchups