2024 Record: 9-3 (5-0 MEAC)
Head Coach: Chennis Berry (2nd season, 9-3)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2013
Last Celebration Bowl Appearance: 2024
South Carolina State's 2025 football schedule features two FBS matchups against USF and South Carolina, one non-Division I opponent, four FCS non-conference games, and five MEAC conference matchups.
2025 South Carolina State Football Schedule
Aug. 30: Wofford
Sep. 6: at South Carolina
Sep. 13: Bethune-Cookman
Sep. 20: at South Florida
Sep. 27: at Charleston Southern
Oct. 4: Savannah State
Oct. 11: at North Carolina A&T
Oct. 18: Bye Week
Oct. 25: at Norfolk State
Nov. 1: Morgan State
Nov. 8: Howard
Nov. 15: at North Carolina Central
Nov. 22: at Delaware State
* Italics indicate conference matchups
