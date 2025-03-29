Fcs Football Central

2025 South Carolina State Football Schedule

2024 Record: 9-3 (5-0 MEAC)
Head Coach: Chennis Berry (2nd season, 9-3)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2013
Last Celebration Bowl Appearance: 2024

South Carolina State's 2025 football schedule features two FBS matchups against USF and South Carolina, one non-Division I opponent, four FCS non-conference games, and five MEAC conference matchups.

The full 2025 schedule for South Carolina State is below.

2025 South Carolina State Football Schedule

Aug. 30: Wofford

Sep. 6: at South Carolina

Sep. 13: Bethune-Cookman

Sep. 20: at South Florida

Sep. 27: at Charleston Southern

Oct. 4: Savannah State

Oct. 11: at North Carolina A&T

Oct. 18: Bye Week

Oct. 25: at Norfolk State

Nov. 1: Morgan State

Nov. 8: Howard

Nov. 15: at North Carolina Central

Nov. 22: at Delaware State

* Italics indicate conference matchups

