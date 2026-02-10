2026 NFL Draft Scouting Report: North Carolina Central RB Chris Mosley

Chris Mosley had to wait his turn at North Carolina Central, but delivered an outstanding performance in his first season as the starter in 2025. He became only the 6th player in program history to have 1,000 or more rushing yards in a single-season, ranking 7th all-time with 1,017 rushing yards.

His breakout season earned Mosley an invite to the HBCU Legacy Bowl, along with second-team All-MEAC honors. If selected, he would be the first former NCCU player to be drafted since Ryan Smith in 2016.

Career Statistics: 39 games played, 259 carries, 1,512 yards rushing, 15 rushing TDs, 34 receptions, 341 receiving yards, 3 receiving TDs

Accolades: Second-Team All-MEAC (2025), Black College Football Player of the Year Watchlist (2025)

Scouting Report:

Chris Mosley is a running back with above-average linear speed, combined with toughness and quickness as a runner, despite his below-average size for the position. His frame is lean, with limited bulk, and he shows good change of direction in congestion.

He does a good job of fitting through congestion, with an early burst and acceleration. He shows patience to allow his pullers to set up blocks for him.

Mosley welcomes contact, runs behind his pads, and shows adequate forward lean with a pinball-like running style. His contact balance is good, and he sinks into his frame to make timely jump cuts, with good vision to process openings in congestion.

However, he runs stiffly, limiting his ability to string together moves and hindering his route-running as a receiver.

He requires refinement as a route-runner, but works best on screens, swings, and check-downs, showing urgency to gain yards after the catch. In pass protection, he lacks stoutness, struggles against blitzers, and does not consistently hold up.

Mosley fits best in a gap/man scheme and projects as an NFL camp or second-tier league starter.

Projection:

Mosley projects as an NFL camp/2nd-tier league starter who will be most impactful in a power-heavy running scheme that allows him to utilize his vision, patience, and toughness. His toughness as a runner and ability to consistently gain positive yardage give him upside to be an RB3 or 4 at the NFL level. He will need to refine his receiving ability and pass protection to be a more serviceable option.

Strengths:

Above-average linear speed

Quickness and change of direction in traffic

Toughness

Contact balance

Jump-cut ability

Weaknesses:

Stiffness

Route running ability

Pass protection

Frame

Receiving upside

Best Fit: Power-based, man/gap-heavy run game



Stylistic Player Comp: Javian Hawkins

