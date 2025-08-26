FCS Football: 2026 NFL Draft Stock Watch (Week 0)
Week 0 is complete, and there were some amazing performances by draft-eligible players on the FCS level. Every week, we'll highlight prospects that put themselves on the radar as they continue to boost their draft stock.
In Week 0, two running backs put on a clinic in breaking tackles and consistently gaining positive yardage. Two defenders from Nicholls helped pull off an early upset of the No. 4 team in the nation. You also saw the starting quarterback at Tarleton State lead a blowout victory against Portland State.
Here are some of the top draft-eligible performers from Week 0.
Dason Brooks | Running Back | Idaho State
Week 0 Stats: 18 carries, 132 rushing yards, 2 rushing TDs, 11 missed tackles forced, .58 missed tackles forced per attempt
Brooks is a well-built, physical runner with a one-cut, downhill running style. He shows a good early burst and acceleration and has a knack for absorbing contact, showcasing his contact balance. His powerful lower half allows him to run through arm tackles and finish the end of his runs with power. He was decisive and possessed reliable hands out of the backfield, showing adequate value in the screen game. He also showed quality pass protection.
Victor Gabalis | Quarterback | Tarleton State
Week 0 Stats: 14-for-24 (58.3%), 152 passing yards, 2 passing TDs, 33 rushing yards
Gabalis is a rhythm and timing-based quarterback who is an efficient decision-maker running the RPO offense. He generates good velocity to fit passes in tight windows and in between the hashes. He still needs to refine his ability to work through progressions, but he did what he was asked to do at a high level.
Joe Mason | EDGE | Nicholls
Week 0 Stats: 9 total tackles, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 16.7% pass-rush win rate
He is a powerful edge rusher with a dense build. He won with power and explosiveness, with a good initial burst out of his stance. He shows a strong lower body and anchor to set the edge. He generates solid knockback and drives his legs effectively to collapse gaps. He was reached early in some reps but continuously fought for positioning and leverage. He leans on power and hand fighting as a pass rusher. He lacks flexibility to bend at the apex, but he has the power to collapse the pocket consistently.
Ty Marsh | Cornerback/Safety | Nicholls
Week 0 Stats: 5 total tackles, 1 INT, 1 defensive TD
Marsh played a crucial role in the upset win against Incarnate Word. He flashed good range in coverage and playmaking ability. His trigger was quick, and his burst to the catch point was good. His pick-six showcased his ball skills and instincts when he undercut a route near the sideline.
Chris Mosley | Running Back | North Carolina Central
Week 0 Stats: 15 carries, 174 rushing yards, 1 TD, 11.6 yards per carry, 4.5 yards before contact, .35 missed tackles forced per attempt
Mosley had an impressive game against Southern. He showcased his one-cut, downhill running style with good contact balance. His early burst was good, and his maneuverability in congestion was solid. He was very decisive with his gap selection and showed good acceleration on the second level to generate explosive runs.
More FCS Football News
Follow FCS Football Central on social media for ongoing coverage of FCS football, including on X, Facebook, and YouTube.