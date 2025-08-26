Fcs Football Central

FCS Football: 2026 NFL Draft Stock Watch (Week 0)

Gerald J. Huggins II

North Carolina Central running back Chris Mosley (1)
North Carolina Central running back Chris Mosley (1) / Doug Burt (NCCU Athletics)
In this story:

Week 0 is complete, and there were some amazing performances by draft-eligible players on the FCS level. Every week, we'll highlight prospects that put themselves on the radar as they continue to boost their draft stock.

In Week 0, two running backs put on a clinic in breaking tackles and consistently gaining positive yardage. Two defenders from Nicholls helped pull off an early upset of the No. 4 team in the nation. You also saw the starting quarterback at Tarleton State lead a blowout victory against Portland State.

Here are some of the top draft-eligible performers from Week 0.

Dason Brooks | Running Back | Idaho State

Week 0 Stats: 18 carries, 132 rushing yards, 2 rushing TDs, 11 missed tackles forced, .58 missed tackles forced per attempt

Brooks is a well-built, physical runner with a one-cut, downhill running style. He shows a good early burst and acceleration and has a knack for absorbing contact, showcasing his contact balance. His powerful lower half allows him to run through arm tackles and finish the end of his runs with power. He was decisive and possessed reliable hands out of the backfield, showing adequate value in the screen game. He also showed quality pass protection.

Victor Gabalis | Quarterback | Tarleton State

Week 0 Stats: 14-for-24 (58.3%), 152 passing yards, 2 passing TDs, 33 rushing yards

Gabalis is a rhythm and timing-based quarterback who is an efficient decision-maker running the RPO offense. He generates good velocity to fit passes in tight windows and in between the hashes. He still needs to refine his ability to work through progressions, but he did what he was asked to do at a high level.

Joe Mason | EDGE | Nicholls

Week 0 Stats: 9 total tackles, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 16.7% pass-rush win rate

He is a powerful edge rusher with a dense build. He won with power and explosiveness, with a good initial burst out of his stance. He shows a strong lower body and anchor to set the edge. He generates solid knockback and drives his legs effectively to collapse gaps. He was reached early in some reps but continuously fought for positioning and leverage. He leans on power and hand fighting as a pass rusher. He lacks flexibility to bend at the apex, but he has the power to collapse the pocket consistently.

Ty Marsh | Cornerback/Safety | Nicholls

Week 0 Stats: 5 total tackles, 1 INT, 1 defensive TD

Marsh played a crucial role in the upset win against Incarnate Word. He flashed good range in coverage and playmaking ability. His trigger was quick, and his burst to the catch point was good. His pick-six showcased his ball skills and instincts when he undercut a route near the sideline.

Chris Mosley | Running Back | North Carolina Central

Week 0 Stats: 15 carries, 174 rushing yards, 1 TD, 11.6 yards per carry, 4.5 yards before contact, .35 missed tackles forced per attempt

Mosley had an impressive game against Southern. He showcased his one-cut, downhill running style with good contact balance. His early burst was good, and his maneuverability in congestion was solid. He was very decisive with his gap selection and showed good acceleration on the second level to generate explosive runs.

More FCS Football News

feed

Follow FCS Football Central on social media for ongoing coverage of FCS football, including on XFacebook, and YouTube.

Published
Gerald J. Huggins II
GERALD J. HUGGINS II

Gerald J. Huggins II is the official NFL Draft analyst for FCS Football Central on SI. He serves as a national scout for the East-West Shrine Bowl and DraftHBCU. Gerald is an official voter for the Aeneas Williams and Jim Thorpe Awards. He also serves as the Director of Football Operations at Morgan State University.

Home/MEAC