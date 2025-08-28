FCS Football: Top FCS NFL Prospects To Watch (Week 1)
Week 1 of the college football season is finally here, and the top FCS prospects have stock-rising games on the schedule.
During this time of the season, FBS programs tend to schedule FCS teams, and over the years, that has given many FCS prospects an opportunity to showcase their abilities against what many would consider "top" competition.
Let's take a look at some of the top FCS prospects and their matchups against FBS competition.
Daniel Sobkowicz | WR | Illinois State
Week 1: at No. 18 Oklahoma
Sobkowicz is the No. 2 FCS prospect coming into the 2025 college football season. He possesses a very good blend of size, quickness, and exceptional route-running ability. Jacobe Johnson and Gentry Williams are slated to start at cornerback for Oklahoma. They are coming off a down season and will be looking to bounce back. If Sobkowicz is able to get the targets, I expect him to have a good showing.
Titan Fleischmann | OL | Montana State
Week 1: at No. 7 Oregon
Fleischmann is the No. 3 FCS prospect entering the 2025 college football season. He is also the top offensive line prospect. Despite his build, he is a very good technician and plays with good leverage. He will be put to the test as he takes on a defensive line that has been projected to be formidable this season. He will have a great matchup against a potential first-rounder in Matayo Uiagalelei.
Gavin Ortega | OL | Weber State
Week 1: at James Madison
Ortega is the No. 6 overall FCS prospect entering next season, making him the second-highest ranked offensive lineman. He is a firm blocker at the point of attack, possessing good strength and a downhill temperament. He will be going against a James Madison team that is ranked among the top Group of Five teams in the country.
Erick Hunter | LB | Morgan State
Week 1: at South Alabama
Hunter is the No. 7 FCS prospect ahead of the 2025 season. He is a tall, rangy linebacker with good versatility and sideline-to-sideline range. He will go up against a South Alabama team that always has expectations to win the Sun Belt. The Jaguars are led by running back Kentrel Bullock, who is one of the top returning Group of Five offensive players. Hunter will have his opportunities one-on-one against Bullock and will need to take full advantage of those opportunities.
Charles Demmings | CB | Stephen F. Austin
Week 1: at Houston
Demmings is the No. 8 FCS prospects entering the season and the only defensive back in the top 10. He is a long cornerback with very good length and quality coverage ability. He will potentially be matching up against Houston's Stephon Johnson, who is slated to be the starting X-receiver. This matchup will be a good stock builder for Demmings with Johnson having good size, reliable hands, and upside.
More FCS Football News
Follow FCS Football Central on social media for ongoing coverage of FCS football, including on X, Facebook, and YouTube.