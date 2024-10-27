Fcs Football Central

Week 9 FCS Football Top 25 Scoreboard

North Dakota State linebacker Enock Sibomana / Tim Sanger (NDSU Athletics)
Week 9 of the 2024 college football season is here. Below are the final scores for every Top 25 program in the FCS Stats Perform Top 25 poll.

FCS Top 25 Scoreboard (Week 9)

No. 1 North Dakota State 59, Murray State 6

No. 6 SEMO 30, Gardner-Webb 24

Youngstown State 41, No. 7 North Dakota 40

No. 8 Tarleton State 27, Austin Peay 17

No. 9 Montana 24, Northern Colorado 0

No. 12 Central Arkansas 24, North Alabama 19

No. 13 Villanova 14, New Hampshire 6

No. 14 Mercer 44, No. 24 Western Carolina 34

No. 15 Rhode Island 24, Maine 14

Stony Brook 35, No. 16 William & Mary 13

No. 18 Richmond 41, Bryant 14

No. 19 Chattanooga 31, VMI 10

No. 20 North Carolina Central 16, Morgan State 7

No. 22 Dartmouth 24, Columbia 14

No. 23 ETSU 24, Wofford 7

Honorable Mentions:

UT Martin 52, Eastern Illinois 17

Duquesne 48, Stonehill 34

Harvard 45, Princeton 13

Towson 26, Monmouth 14

Jackson State 37, Bethune-Cookman 17

Morehead State 14, Drake 6

The Citadel 28, Samford 11

Lamar 42, Northwestern State 10

Other Notable Games:

Indiana State 20, Southern Illinois 17

Holy Cross 34, Lafayette 28

Hampton 41, Elon 21

Brown 23, Cornell 21

Lehigh 33, Fordham 19

Norfolk State 21, Howard 20

Robert Morris 17, Saint Francis 0

Delaware 28, UAlbany 14

Butler 48, Davidson 38

St. Thomas 34, San Diego 14

Southern Utah 28, West Georgia 17

Tennessee Tech 28, Charleston Southern 23

UAPB 35, Mississippi Valley State 21

Prairie View A&M 34, Texas A&M-Commerce 27

Eastern Kentucky 28, Utah Tech 17

Lindenwood 49, Western Illinois 38

Alabama State 27, Alabama A&M 19

South Carolina State 69, Delaware State 35

Nicholls 24, McNeese 19

Campbell 21, North Carolina A&T 7

ZACHARY MCKINNELL

Zach McKinnell is the Founder and Senior Editor of FCS Football Central. He is also a columnist for HERO Sports and a contributor for Athlon Sports. In 2022, he became an official voter in the FCS Stats Perform Top-25. He is a former contributor for Vols Wire, part of the USA TODAY Sports Network, and Fly War Eagle on FanSided. Zach graduated from Auburn University in 2018.

