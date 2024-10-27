Week 9 FCS Football Top 25 Scoreboard
- North Dakota State Bison
- Murray State Racers
- Southeast Missouri State Redhawks
- Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs
- Austin Peay Governors
- Montana Grizzlies
- Northern Colorado Bears
- Central Arkansas Bears
- North Alabama Lions
- Villanova Wildcats
- New Hampshire Wildcats
- Mercer Bears
- Western Carolina Catamounts
- Rhode Island Rams
- Maine Black Bears
- Stony Brook Seawolves
- William & Mary Tribe
- Richmond Spiders
- Bryant Bulldogs
- Chattanooga Mocs
- VMI Keydets
- North Carolina Central Eagles
- Morgan State Bears
- Dartmouth Big Green
- Columbia Lions
- ETSU Buccaneers
- Wofford Terriers
- UT Martin Skyhawks
- Duquesne Dukes
- Harvard Crimson
- Monmouth Hawks
- Jackson State Tigers
- Drake Bulldogs
- Samford Bulldogs
- Citadel Bulldogs
- Lamar Cardinals
- Northwestern State Demons
- North Dakota Fighting Hawks
- Youngstown State Penguins
- South Dakota Coyotes
- South Dakota State Jackrabbits
Week 9 of the 2024 college football season is here. Below are the final scores for every Top 25 program in the FCS Stats Perform Top 25 poll.
FCS Top 25 Scoreboard (Week 9)
No. 1 North Dakota State 59, Murray State 6
No. 6 SEMO 30, Gardner-Webb 24
Youngstown State 41, No. 7 North Dakota 40
No. 8 Tarleton State 27, Austin Peay 17
No. 9 Montana 24, Northern Colorado 0
No. 12 Central Arkansas 24, North Alabama 19
No. 13 Villanova 14, New Hampshire 6
No. 14 Mercer 44, No. 24 Western Carolina 34
No. 15 Rhode Island 24, Maine 14
Stony Brook 35, No. 16 William & Mary 13
No. 18 Richmond 41, Bryant 14
No. 19 Chattanooga 31, VMI 10
No. 20 North Carolina Central 16, Morgan State 7
No. 22 Dartmouth 24, Columbia 14
No. 23 ETSU 24, Wofford 7
Honorable Mentions:
UT Martin 52, Eastern Illinois 17
Duquesne 48, Stonehill 34
Harvard 45, Princeton 13
Towson 26, Monmouth 14
Jackson State 37, Bethune-Cookman 17
Morehead State 14, Drake 6
The Citadel 28, Samford 11
Lamar 42, Northwestern State 10
Other Notable Games:
Indiana State 20, Southern Illinois 17
Holy Cross 34, Lafayette 28
Hampton 41, Elon 21
Brown 23, Cornell 21
Lehigh 33, Fordham 19
Norfolk State 21, Howard 20
Robert Morris 17, Saint Francis 0
Delaware 28, UAlbany 14
Butler 48, Davidson 38
St. Thomas 34, San Diego 14
Southern Utah 28, West Georgia 17
Tennessee Tech 28, Charleston Southern 23
Lamar 42, Northwestern State 10
UAPB 35, Mississippi Valley State 21
Prairie View A&M 34, Texas A&M-Commerce 27
Eastern Kentucky 28, Utah Tech 17
Lindenwood 49, Western Illinois 38
Alabama State 27, Alabama A&M 19
South Carolina State 69, Delaware State 35
Nicholls 24, McNeese 19
Campbell 21, North Carolina A&T 7
More FCS Football News
Week 9 FCS Football Preview & Predictions
FCS Football Playoff Picture: Oct. 23 (Week 9)
FCS Football Recap: Week 8 Takeaways
FCS Football Top 25: Zach McKinnell's Week 9 Ballot
Follow all of FCS Football Central's coverage throughout the season on X, Facebook, and YouTube.