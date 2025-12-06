2025 FCS Playoffs: Second-Round Scoreboard
In this story:
The 2025 FCS Playoffs continued this weekend with eight second-round games. The winner of each matchup will advance to the quarterfinals. Those official matchups are also listed below.
Below are the results from all of the second-round games of the 2025 FCS Playoffs.
2025 FCS Playoffs Scoreboard (Second Round)
Illinois State 29, No. 1 North Dakota State 28
No. 2 Montana State 21, Yale 13
No. 3 Montana 50, No. 14 South Dakota State 29
No. 4 Tarleton State 31, North Dakota 13
No. 12 Villanova 14, No. 5 Lehigh 7
No. 11 South Dakota 47, No. 6 Mercer 0
No. 7 Stephen F. Austin 41, No. 10 Abilene Christian 34
No. 9 Rhode Island at No. 8 UC Davis (9 pm CT, ESPN2)
Updated Quarterfinal Matchups:
No. 7 Stephen F. Austin at No. 2 Montana State (TBA)
No. 11 South Dakota at No. 3 Montana (TBA)
No. 12 Villanova at No. 4 Tarleton State (TBA)
Illinois State at No. 8 UC Davis/No. 9 Rhode Island (TBA)
2025 FCS Playoff Schedule:
First Round: Nov. 29
Second Round: Dec. 6
Quarterfinals: Dec. 12-13
Semifinals: Dec. 20
FCS National Championship: Jan. 5, 2026 (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)
Follow FCS Football Central on social media for ongoing coverage of FCS football, including on X, Facebook, and YouTube.
Zach McKinnell is the Founder and Senior Editor of FCS Football Central. He is also a columnist for HERO Sports and a contributor for Athlon Sports. In 2022, he became an official voter in the FCS Stats Perform Top-25. He is a former contributor for Vols Wire, part of the USA TODAY Sports Network, and Fly War Eagle on FanSided. Zach graduated from Auburn University in 2018.Follow @zachmckinnell