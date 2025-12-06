2025 FCS Playoffs: Second-Round Scoreboard

The 2025 FCS Playoffs continued this weekend with eight second-round games. The winner of each matchup will advance to the quarterfinals. Those official matchups are also listed below.

Below are the results from all of the second-round games of the 2025 FCS Playoffs.

2025 FCS Playoffs Scoreboard (Second Round)

Illinois State 29, No. 1 North Dakota State 28

No. 2 Montana State 21, Yale 13

No. 3 Montana 50, No. 14 South Dakota State 29

No. 4 Tarleton State 31, North Dakota 13

No. 12 Villanova 14, No. 5 Lehigh 7

No. 11 South Dakota 47, No. 6 Mercer 0

No. 7 Stephen F. Austin 41, No. 10 Abilene Christian 34

No. 9 Rhode Island at No. 8 UC Davis (9 pm CT, ESPN2)

Updated Quarterfinal Matchups:

No. 7 Stephen F. Austin at No. 2 Montana State (TBA)

No. 11 South Dakota at No. 3 Montana (TBA)

No. 12 Villanova at No. 4 Tarleton State (TBA)

Illinois State at No. 8 UC Davis/No. 9 Rhode Island (TBA)

2025 FCS Playoff Schedule:

First Round: Nov. 29



Second Round: Dec. 6



Quarterfinals: Dec. 12-13



Semifinals: Dec. 20



FCS National Championship: Jan. 5, 2026 (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

