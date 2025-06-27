2025 Illinois State Football Preview
2024 Record: 10-4 (6-2 MVFC)
Head Coach: Brock Spack (17th season, 111-74)
Returning All-Conference Players: Tye Niekamp (LB), Daniel Sobkowicz (WR), Tommy Rittenhouse (QB), Wenkers Wright (RB), Jake Anderson (DL)
Notable Incoming Transfers: Victor Dawson (Cincinnati, RB), Shadwel Nkuba II (Louisiana, DB), Logan Brasfield (Coastal Carolina, OL), Matt Maldonado (Murray State, K), Christian Lorenzo (Georgia State, DT), Christian LeBrun (UMass, LB), Logan Jellison (Purdue, DE), Jack McGarry (Missouri, OL), Nick True (Illinois, TE), Caleb Schmitz (Cincinnati, TE), Kaevion Mack (Western Michigan, WR)
It was a successful season for the Redbirds in 2024. Illinois State returned to the FCS Playoffs for the first time since 2019, defeating SEMO in a thriller before falling to UC Davis in the second round.
The offense will be one of the most experienced in the MVFC, led by multiple All-Conference performers, but there are question marks that need to be answered defensively. This program has not made consecutive postseason appearances since 2014-16, putting pressure on head coach Brock Spack to build on the momentum of last season.
Quarterback Tommy Rittenhouse is back for his senior year after a breakout season in 2024. He was an All-MVFC honorable mention after passing for 2,840 yards and 17 touchdowns, adding 480 yards and eight scores on the ground. Rittenhouse took a massive step forward last season, setting the stage for a potential All-American campaign in 2025.
The Redbirds may have one of the most talented running back rooms in the nation. Wenkers Wright returns after leading the team with 1,123 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns. After suffering a season-ending injury, Mason King is back and looking to build on his All-MVFC season in 2023. King led the Redbirds with 983 yards and 14 touchdowns, leading to being named the MVFC Newcomer of the Year. Former Cincinnati running back Victor Dawson returns to the FCS level, where he was an FCS Freshman All-American at Merrimack in 2022.
Two of the most experienced returners will anchor the offensive line as Landon Woodard and Jake Pope both played over 900 snaps in 2024. Woodard was one of the best pass-blocking guards in the FCS, posting a 99.2 efficiency rating. Pope has started 24 games over the past two seasons, finishing last year as one of the highest-graded FCS offensive tackles. Micah Barnhart also returns after starting six games last year, playing over 400 total snaps. Ben Wallace and Brayden Jellison each saw limited action as reserves but started at least one game. Chris Hill Jr. was an All-Conference starter at Millikin at the Division III level, bringing significant starting experience to the unit.
There's no question who will lead the Redbirds' wide receiver room. Two-time All-MVFC selection Daniel Sobkowicz returns as one of the most experienced receivers in the FCS. He enters the season with 179 receptions for over 2,400 career receiving yards and 22 touchdowns. Eddie Kasper could see an expanded role after totaling 440 yards and one touchdown last season. Two potential breakout candidates could be Kaevion Mack, who transferred in from Western Michigan, and redshirt freshman Gavin Camp, who had an outstanding spring.
The defense will be a much bigger question mark going into the season. The Redbirds do not have a returning defensive back who played over 200 snaps last year. Louisiana transfer Shadwel Nkuba II is expected to be a key contributor after seeing action in 17 games over the past two years. Safety Jack Dwyer is the most experienced returner in the secondary, finishing the year with 14 tackles. Sophomore Chris Taylor and redshirt freshman Doreon Dubose could push for bigger roles. Evan Sierra and Cam Wilson are more experienced players who are due for an expanded role, both having the ability to challenge for a starting spot.
If there's one position defensively where depth isn't an issue, it's the defensive line. Seven players return who played over 130 snaps last year. Defensive tackle Jake Anderson is fresh off an All-MVFC season, posting 59 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, and three sacks. His partner on the interior, Nick Kessler, also returns after posting 29 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, and three sacks. At the JACK, Reese Edwards is a breakout candidate after playing 300 snaps in 2024. Donovan McBride started four games last year and will be a key piece on the interior. Georgia State transfer Christian Lorenzo is also expected to push for playing time after seeing action in 10 games for the Panthers.
At linebacker, the Redbirds have one of the best returning defensive players in the nation in Tye Niekamp. He earned FCS All-American honors after leading the team with 112 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, three sacks, four interceptions, and eight pass breakups. This is all after he started his career with a Freshman All-American campaign, leading to being named the MVFC Freshman of the Year.
Patrick Bauer is primed to step into a starting role after seeing limited action last season. Another name to watch is Jamarcus Smith, who was a key backup behind Niekamp last year. Mason Kaplan transferred to Illinois State as a quarterback from Valparaiso, but impressed at linebacker during spring practices. Redshirt sophomore Kayode Amusan and redshirt freshman Dexter Niekamp are two young players who have generated hype going into next season.
