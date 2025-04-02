2025 Illinois State Football Schedule
In this story:
2024 Record: 10-4 (6-2 MVFC)
Head Coach: Brock Spack (17th season, 111-74)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2024
Illinois State's 2025 football schedule features an FBS matchup against Oklahoma, three FCS non-conference games, and eight MVFC conference games.
The full 2025 schedule for Illinois State is below.
2025 Illinois State Football Schedule
Aug. 30: at Oklahoma
Sep. 6: Morehead State
Sep. 13: at Eastern Illinois
Sep. 20: North Alabama
Sep. 27: Bye Week
Oct. 4: North Dakota State
Oct. 11: at Murray State
Oct. 18: Youngstown State
Oct. 25: at South Dakota
Nov. 1: Northern Iowa
Nov. 8: at Indiana State
Nov. 15: at South Dakota State
Nov. 22: Southern Illinois
* Italics indicate conference matchups
More FCS Football News
Published