2025 Illinois State Football Schedule

Zachary McKinnell

Illinois State Athletics
2024 Record: 10-4 (6-2 MVFC)
Head Coach: Brock Spack (17th season, 111-74)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2024

Illinois State's 2025 football schedule features an FBS matchup against Oklahoma, three FCS non-conference games, and eight MVFC conference games.

The full 2025 schedule for Illinois State is below.

2025 Illinois State Football Schedule

Aug. 30: at Oklahoma

Sep. 6: Morehead State

Sep. 13: at Eastern Illinois

Sep. 20: North Alabama

Sep. 27: Bye Week

Oct. 4: North Dakota State

Oct. 11: at Murray State

Oct. 18: Youngstown State

Oct. 25: at South Dakota

Nov. 1: Northern Iowa

Nov. 8: at Indiana State

Nov. 15: at South Dakota State

Nov. 22: Southern Illinois

* Italics indicate conference matchups

