2025 Missouri Valley Football Preview
There's no question which conference is the premier conference in FCS football ahead of next season.
Since 2011, the MVFC has won 12 of the past 14 FCS national championships, including four consecutive since the 2021 season. Further highlighting the conference's dominance, the MVFC boasts a 155-92 record in the NCAA FCS playoffs, along with 16 appearances in the championship game.
The quarterback turnover at North Dakota State and South Dakota State will steal the headlines, but there's no shortage of compelling storylines across the conference ahead of the 2025 season.
Will South Dakota be able to capitalize on back-to-back playoff appearances under new head coach Travis Johansen? What should the expectations be at South Dakota State after the unexpected departure of head coach Jimmy Rogers? Can Youngstown State or North Dakota find enough defensive consistency to emerge as dark horse contenders?
Players who played over 200 snaps last season were counted as significant contributors. An exception was made for starters who suffered season-ending injuries, who would have been major contributors if they were healthy. Snap counts were collected using data from Pro Football Focus.
Below is the full preview of the MVFC ahead of the 2025 college football season, including key returners for each team and our official predicted order of finish.
Illinois State
2024 Record: 10-4 (6-2 MVFC)
Offensive YPP: 57th
Defensive YPP: 86th
Projected SOS: 16th
Key Returners:
- Daniel Sobkowicz (WR): 80 receptions, 1,108 receiving yards, 13.8 YPC, 9 receiving TDs
- Tommy Rittenhouse (QB): 66.4% comp, 2,840 passing yards, 17 passing TDs, 7 INTs, 480 rushing yards, 8 rushing TDs
- Wenkers Wright (RB): 219 carries, 1,120 rushing yards, 5.1 YPC, 11 rushing TDs
- Tye Niekamp (LB): 112 tackles, 11 TFLs, 3 sacks, 4 INTs, 8 PBUs, 1 FF
- Jake Anderson (DT): 59 tackles, 6.5 TFLs, 3 sacks, 1 INT, 1 FF
Returning Significant Contributors:
- QB (1)
- RB (3)
- WR (2)
- TE (1)
- OL (3)
- DT (3)
- EDGE (2)
- LB (1)
- S (0)
- CB (0)
Notable Offseason Additions:
- Victor Dawson (Cincinnati, RB)
- Shadwel Nkuba II (Louisiana, DB)
- Matt Maldonado (Murray State, K)
- Logan Brasfield (Coastal Carolina, OL)
- Logan Jellison (Purdue, DE)
- Jack McGarry (Missouri, OL)
- Kaevion Mack (Western Michigan, WR)
- Christian Lorenzo (Georgia State, DT)
- Christian LeBrun (UMass, LB)
Indiana State
2024 Record: 4-8 (3-5 MVFC)
Offensive YPP: 109th
Defensive YPP: 108th
Projected SOS: 10th
Key Returners:
- Elijah Owens (QB): 68.8% comp, 1,717 passing yards, 12 passing TDs, 5 INTs, 645 rushing yards, 8 rushing TDs
- Rashad Rochelle (WR): 58 receptions, 527 receiving yards, 9.1 YPC, 4 receiving TDs
- Plez Lawrence (RB): 107 carries, 410 rushing yards, 3.8 YPC, 3 rushing TDs, 218 receiving yards, 3 receiving TDs
- Jorge Valdes (CB): 34 tackles, 2 INTs, 6 PBUs
- Braxton Sampson (DE): 30 tackles, 4.5 TFLs, 2 sacks, 1 FF
Returning Significant Contributors:
- QB (1)
- RB (1)
- WR (1)
- TE (1)
- OL (2)
- DT (3)
- EDGE (0)
- LB (1)
- S (0)
- CB (2)
Notable Offseason Additions:
- Kimal Clark (Central Connecticut State, DB)
- Tyson Miller (SEMO, OL)
- Keshon Singleton (Air Force, WR)
- J.T. Anderson (FIU, DB)
- Andrew Page (Kent State, OL)
- Larry Stephens (Toledo, WR)
- Jayden Childers (Indiana State, DL)
- Trent Baker-Booker (Virginia, DB)
- Drew Covington (Louisville, LB)
- Sirmaine Campbell (Northern Illinois, DT)
- Zackary Dawdy (UConn, WR)
- Bryan Domino (UConn, WR)
- Will Gavin (Kansas, DB)
Murray State
2024 Record: 1-11 (0-8 MVFC)
Offensive YPP: 102nd
Defensive YPP: 123rd
Projected SOS: 4th
Key Returners:
- Jawaun Northington (RB): 111 carries, 518 rushing yards, 4.7 YPC, 6 rushing TDs
- J'Kalon Carter (WR): 42 receptions, 560 receiving yards, 13.3 YPC, 1 receiving TD
- Amari Wansley (S): 57 tackles, 3 PBUs
- Davon Martin (CB): 28 tackles, 1.5 TFLs, 1 sack, 1 INT, 5 PBUs, 1 FF
- Keshawn Washington (S): 41 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 PBU
Returning Significant Contributors:
- QB (0)
- RB (1)
- WR (2)
- TE (0)
- OL (0)
- DT (0)
- EDGE (0)
- LB (0)
- S (2)
- CB (1)
Notable Offseason Additions:
- Ty Williams (Mississippi Valley State, QB)
- Darius Cannon (Kentucky, WR)
- CJ Barney (Ole Miss, LB)
- Graham McLelland (Arkansas State, OL)
- Lucas Desjardins (Tulane, WR)
- Sawyer Deerman (San Jose State, WR)
North Dakota
2024 Record: 5-7 (2-6 MVFC)
Offensive YPP: 70th
Defensive YPP: 91st
Projected SOS: 1st
Key Returners:
- Simon Romfo (QB): 60.8% comp, 2,051 passing yards, 18 passing TDs, 8 INTs, 4 rushing TDs
- Gaven Ziebarth (RB): 133 carries, 534 rushing yards, 4.0 YPC, 8 rushing TDs
- Sawyer Seidl (RB): 91 carries, 494 rushing yards, 5.4 YPC, 3 rushing TDs
- Malachi McNeal (LB): 68 tackles, 6 TFLs, 2 sacks, 3 PBUs, 7 QBHs
- Tyler Erkman (S): 31 tackles, 1 INT, 3 PBUs, 2 FRs
Returning Significant Contributors:
- QB (1)
- RB (2)
- WR (2)
- TE (1)
- OL (5)
- DT (2)
- EDGE (2)
- LB (1)
- S (4)
- CB (2)
Notable Offseason Additions:
- Jamaal Young II (Arizona State, WR)
- Zach Lewis (Northern Arizona, DB)
- BJ Fleming (Northern Arizona, WR)
- Xavier Leigh (Sacred Heart, RB)
- Bennett Walker (San Diego State, DB)
- Kristen Hoskins (Minnesota, WR)
- Tyler Henry (Sacramento State, DL)
- Emmanuel Olagbaju (St. Thomas, DT)
- Michael Devereaux (Old Dominion, LB)
- Javance Tuopu'ata-Johnson (San Diego State, QB)
- Hunter Kallstrom (Wyoming, TE)
North Dakota State
2024 Record: 14-2 (7-1 MVFC)
Offensive YPP: 11th
Defensive YPP: 59th
Projected SOS: 17th
Key Returners:
- Bryce Lance (WR): 75 receptions, 1,071 receiving yards, 14.3 YPC, 17 receiving TDs
- Barika Kpeenu (RB): 132 carries, 725 rushing yards, 5.5 YPC, 7 rushing TDs
- Logan Kopp (LB): 73 tackles, 8.5 TFLs, 3 sacks, 3 INTs, 6 PBUs, 1 FF
- Darius Givance (S): 45 tackles, 1 TFL, 2 INTs, 3 PBUs
- Toby Anene (DE): 29 tackles, 5.5 TFLs, 3.5 sacks, 4 FFs, 6 QBHs, 4 PBUs
Returning Significant Contributors:
- QB (1)
- RB (1)
- WR (4)
- TE (2)
- OL (2)
- DT (2)
- EDGE (1)
- LB (1)
- S (3)
- CB (3)
Notable Offseason Additions:
- Jack Iuliano (UAlbany, DE)
- Chance Symons (Arizona State, DE)
- Obald Niyonkuru (Iowa State, DT)
- Antoine Booth II (James Madison, CB)
- DJ Scott (Kennesaw State, RB)
- Alex Elliott (Minnesota, LB)
- Jaylen Archibald (Ari Force, DB)
- Cortez LeGrant (Minnesota, RB)
Northern Iowa
2024 Record: 3-9 (1-7 MVFC)
Offensive YPP: 49th
Defensive YPP: 119th
Projected SOS: 6th
Key Returners:
- Matthew Schecklman (QB): 61.5% comp, 1,276 passing yards, 7 passing TDs, 2 INTs
- Tucker Langenberg (LB): 82 tackles, 5.5 TFLs, 1 INT, 2 PBUs
- Jonathan Cabral-Martin (S): 80 tackles, 0.5 TFLs, 2 PBUs
- Fletcher Marshall (CB): 24 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 INT, 2 PBUs
- Tate Sander (S): 34 tackles, 1 TFL
Returning Significant Contributors:
- QB (2)
- RB (2)
- WR (2)
- TE (1)
- OL (3)
- DT (0)
- EDGE (0)
- LB (1)
- S (3)
- CB (2)
Notable Offseason Additions:
- Ryan Crandall (Western Illinois, LB)
- Owen Ostroski (Tulsa, DE)
- Graham Friedrichsen (Iowa, WR)
- Grant Glausser (Iowa, RB)
- Seth Bullock (Tulsa, LB)
- Bill Jackson (Tulsa, RB)
- Ryan Kuennen (Iowa, DL)
- Ayden Price (Iowa, WR)
South Dakota
2024 Record: 11-3 (7-1 MVFC)
Offensive YPP: 1st
Defensive YPP: 18th
Projected SOS: 5th
Key Returners:
- Aidan Bouman (QB): 68.6% comp, 2,959 passing yards, 19 passing TDs, 4 INTs
- Charles Pierre Jr. (RB): 167 carries, 1,244 rushing yards, 7.4 YPC, 16 rushing TDs, 2 receiving TDs
- Nate Ewell (LB): 78 tackles, 5 TFLs, 1 sack, 4 PBUs, 5 QBHs, 1 FF
- Tim White (S): 34 tackles, 1 INT, 1 PBU
- Gabriel Hardman (LB): 28 tackles, 2 INTs, 1 PBU
Returning Significant Contributors:
- QB (1)
- RB (1)
- WR (1)
- TE (0)
- OL (1)
- DT (0)
- EDGE (1)
- LB (2)
- S (2)
- CB (0)
Notable Offseason Additions:
- DeJuan Lewis (Lamar, DB)
- Almarion Crim (Chattanooga, OL)
- Dallas Holmes (Lafayette, TE)
- Brandon Smith (Merrimack, OL)
- Jaylen Anderson (West Virginia, RB)
- DJ Kennard (Michigan State, DB)
- Tennel Bryant (Arkansas State, WR)
- Wyatt Lawson (FIU, OL)
- Will Graunke (St. Thomas, WR)
South Dakota State
2024 Record: 12-3 (7-1 MVFC)
Offensive YPP: 4th
Defensive YPP: 6th
Projected SOS: 12th
Key Returners:
- Chase Mason (QB): 65% comp, 133 passing yards, 2 passing TDs, 46 carries, 464 rushing yards, 6 rushing TDs
- Grahm Goering (WR): 25 receptions, 360 receiving yards, 14.4 YPC, 5 receiving TDs
- Kobe Clayborne (DL): 34 tackles, 5.5 TFLs, 4.5 sacks, 1 FR
- Dawson Ripperda (DL): 23 tackles, 5.5 TFLs, 2.5 sacks, 1 FR
- Chase Van Tol (LB): 35 tackles, 3 TFLs, 1 PBU, 1 FF
Returning Significant Contributors:
- QB (1)
- RB (0)
- WR (2)
- TE (2)
- OL (3)
- DT (2)
- EDGE (3)
- LB (1)
- S (0)
- CB (0)
Notable Offseason Additions:
- Julius Loughridge (Fordham, RB)
- Nate Adams (Stephen F. Austin, OL)
- Coleman Kuntz (Sacramento State, TE)
- Zayid Aziz (Georgetown, DB)
- Mason Brosseau (Sacramento State, DL)
- Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda (Nebraska, WR)
- Jayln Thompson (Iowa, TE)
- Jayden Oliver (Buffalo, DB)
- Matthew Goehring (Sioux Falls, LB)
Southern Illinois
2024 Record: 4-8 (2-6 MVFC)
Offensive YPP: 60th
Defensive YPP: 85th
Projected SOS: 14th
Key Returners:
- DJ Williams (QB): 59% comp, 571 passing yards, 4 passing TDs, 2 INTs, 242 rushing yards, 4 rushing TDs
- Vinson Davis III (WR): 38 receptions, 382 receiving yards, 10.1 YPC, 2 receiving TDs
- Chris Presto (LB): 66 tackles, 8.5 TFLs, 2 sacks, 1 INT, 3 PBUs
- Shug Walker (LB): 76 tackles, 4.5 TFLs, 3 sacks, 1 INT, 4 PBUs, 1 FF
- Jeremiah McClendon (DB): 25 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 1 INT
Returning Significant Contributors:
- QB (2)
- RB (1)
- WR (2)
- TE (2)
- OL (3)
- DT (1)
- EDGE (3)
- LB (3)
- S (0)
- CB (2)
Notable Offseason Additions:
- Jagger Williams (Utah Tech, DB)
- Jackson Parker (UAlbany, WR)
- Fabian McCray (Jackson State, WR)
- Matthew McClelland (Morehead State, DB)
- Donnie Wingate (Lindenwood, DE)
- Antonio Ross Jr. (Jackson State, OL)
- Ethan Goodin (Austin Peay, OL)
- Bernadin Fleurima Jr. (Robert Morris, DT)
- Naz Hill (Wyoming, DB)
- Ty Walls (Oklahoma State, WR)
- Charlie Whelpley (Iowa State, LB)
Youngstown State
2024 Record: 4-8 (3-5 MVFC)
Offensive YPP: 68th
Defensive YPP: 128th
Projected SOS: 22nd
Key Returners:
- Beau Brungard (QB): 66.6% comp, 2,141 passing yards, 12 passing TDs, 11 INTs, 998 rushing yards, 16 rushing TDs
- Ethan Wright (RB): 136 carries, 677 rushing yards, 5.0 YPC, 4 rushing TDs
- Max Tomczak (WR): 73 receptions, 904 receiving yards, 12.4 YPC, 4 receiving TDs
- DJ Harris (DB): 56 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 INT, 2 PBUs, 1 FR
- Preston Zandier (LB): 45 tackles, 6 TFLs, 0.5 sacks, 2 PBUs, 3 QBHs
Returning Significant Contributors:
- QB (1)
- RB (1)
- WR (3)
- TE (2)
- OL (3)
- DT (0)
- EDGE (1)
- LB (2)
- S (2)
- CB (1)
Notable Offseason Additions:
- Parker Jacobs (Robert Morris, DL)
- Isaac Perkins (Colgate, OL)
- Jeremiah Piper (Western Illinois, DB)
- Clay Lawrence (Saint Francis, OL)
- TC Caffey (Ohio State, RB)
- Dayne Hodge (Tulsa, DB)
- Collin Vaughn (Utah State, DT)
- Thomas Jolly (Grand Valley State, DL)
- Ky Wilson (Slippery Rock, WR)
- Justin Wimpye (Tiffin, DB)
- Cameron Cunningham (Fayetteville State, DL)
- Mike Solomon (Slippery Rock, WR)
Predicted Order of Finish
1. North Dakota State
2. South Dakota State
3. South Dakota
4. Southern Illinois
5. Illinois State
T6. North Dakota
T6. Youngstown State
8. Northern Iowa
9. Indiana State
10. Murray State
There's no reason to expect any team other than North Dakota State to be the projected favorite here. In this new era of college football, it's extremely rare for a national championship roster to return over 20 significant contributors, which is what the Bison have found a way to do. Regardless of Cole Payton's development, the Bison should have the best defense in the conference, led by one of the most underrated secondaries in the FCS, while the offense should be explosive behind Bryce Lance and an experienced wide receiver room.
South Dakota and South Dakota State both have the talent to make a push for the conference title and a top-eight seed, but have massive question marks defensively, which separates them from the Bison. I feel strongly that Southern Illinois is due for a bounce-back season after injuries ravaged the starting lineup in 2024. DJ Williams has the athleticism and explosiveness to be a problem for every defense in the league, but finding a No. 1 pass rusher is the biggest question mark for the Salukis. Illinois State should be a playoff contender once again, but question marks at defensive back make me hesitant to include the Redbirds in the title race right now.
The rest of the league is filled with teams who could emerge as dark horses on any given weekend, another example of the week-to-week grind of this conference compared to the rest of the country. Defensive inconsistency has plagued Youngstown State and North Dakota, but strong rushing attacks will make each team a potential playoff contender if they can win some key games down the stretch. It might be a year too soon for Indiana State and Northern Iowa, but both teams have the talent to play spoiler, so overlook these teams at your own risk. - Zach McKinnell
This is the deepest conference in FCS football, headlined by potentially nine legitimate, high-level quarterbacks. Offensive skill positions are loaded across the conference next season, potentially signaling an offensive explosion for a conference known for its tough defenses. The teams that survive the week-to-week grind will be the ones that answer question marks defensively.
North Dakota State is the clear favorite to win the conference and potentially an 11th FCS national championship. Even with their losses to the NFL and transfer portal, the Bison may have the best wide receiver room in the country. Pair that with a loaded defensive line rotation and one of the best defensive back rooms in the nation, and the stage is set for the Bison to repeat. Cole Payton has all the tools he needs to succeed at quarterback. The only question mark for this team is the youth at offensive tackle.
I believe that South Dakota, Southern Illinois, Illinois State, and South Dakota State make up the next tier of playoff contenders. Aidan Bouman and Charles Pierre Jr. are the best QB-RB duo in the nation, while South Dakota State may have the best offensive line unit in the conference. The Salukis get DJ Williams back, who has a Walter Payton Award-level ceiling if he can stay healthy. Illinois State and quarterback Tommy Rittenhouse look to capitalize on the momentum of a 10-win season.
North Dakota should have a dominant rushing attack, but needs to find a true WR1 after Bo Belquist's departure. Youngstown State's Beau Brungard and Indiana State's Elijah Owens are electric playmakers, but neither team has shown the defensive prowess to compete with the top teams in the conference. Northern Iowa could be a dangerous sleeper team under new head coach Todd Stepsis, but the Panthers may be a year or two away from becoming a true threat. - Timothy Rosario
More FCS Football News
Follow FCS Football Central on social media for ongoing coverage of FCS football, including on X, Facebook, and YouTube.