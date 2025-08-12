2025 North Dakota Football Preview
2024 Record: 5-7 (2-6 MVFC)
Head Coach: Eric Schmidt (1st season)
Returning All-Conference Players: Seth Anderson (OL), C.J. Elrichs (K)
* Zach Lewis (Northern Arizona, S) earned All-Conference honors last season at his previous institution
Notable Incoming Transfers: Zach Lewis (Northern Arizona, S), Emmanuel Olabaju (St. Thomas, DT), Jamal Young II (Arizona State, WR), Xavier Leigh (Sacred Heart, RB), BJ Fleming (Northern Arizona, WR), Watson Hafer (Missouri State, TE), Tyler Henry (Sacramento State, DL), Michael Devereax (Old Dominion, LB), Bennett Walker (San Diego State, DB), Javance Tupou'ata-Johnson (San Diego State, QB), Kyjuan Vengrowsky (Winona State, EDGE)
It's a new era for North Dakota as head coach Eric Schmidt takes over for Bubba Schweigert, who was the head coach for 11 seasons. Schmidt is familiar with the culture in Grand Forks, where he played linebacker from 1998-2001 and served as the defensive coordinator from 2014-19. The Hawks return 22 significant contributors, including their starting quarterback and five offensive linemen who played over 380 snaps.
Senior Simon Romfo had a solid first season as the starter last year, throwing for 2,051 yards, 18 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. He added 296 rushing yards and four scores on the ground. If Romfo can take another step forward as a passer, it could be the key to unlocking this offense's potential. Even though Romfo returns, the Fighting Hawks added San Diego State transfer Javance Tupou'ata-Johnson this offseason. He and sophomore Jerry Kaminski will try to push Romfo for playing time in fall camp.
At running back, senior Gaven Ziebarth and Freshman All-American Sawyer Seidl return as a dynamic duo. Ziebarth has rushed for 1,234 yards and 17 touchdowns over the past two seasons. Seidl had a breakout redshirt freshman season, recording 494 rushing yards and three touchdowns. He added 484 kick return yards on only 17 attempts, averaging over 28.5 yards per return. The Hawks also added Xavier Leigh from Sacred Heart, who rushed for 517 yards and five touchdowns last year.
Finding a way to replace All-American Bo Belquist is one of the biggest question marks for this offense. Caden Dennis and Nate DeMontagnac both return after combining for 483 receiving yards and three touchdowns. The Hawks added Northern Arizona transfer B.J. Fleming, who posted 29 receptions for 510 yards and two scores over the past three seasons. Jamal Young II (Arizona State) and Kristen Hoskins (Minnesota) join the room, but saw limited action at the FBS level. Redshirt freshman Deng Deng is an intriguing young prospect with excellent size (6-5, 225) and a high upside.
The offensive line will be a strength with four starters returning, led by tackles Liam Becher and Seth Anderson. Anderson played over 790 snaps and was named an All-MVFC honorable mention. Center Ben Buxa started all 12 games as a redshirt freshman, where he was named to the MVFC All-Newcomer Team and was tabbed as a Freshman All-American. Juniors Caleb Olson and Carter Gorder also played over 380 snaps last season.
Defensively, the Hawks return seven players who played over 150 snaps in the secondary, including safeties Tyler Erkman and Jonnie Wiltshire. Erkman started 11 games as a redshirt freshman, posting 31 tackles, one interception, and four pass breakups. Wiltshire only started two games, but still played over 400 snaps with 48 tackles and two forced fumbles. Senior Jy Martin also returns after playing 268 snaps, finishing with 20 tackles. Jett Sutton adds even more depth after playing over 390 snaps and ending the year with 20 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one interception, and four pass breakups.
Northern Arizona transfer Zach Lewis joins the safety rotation after earning second-team All-Big Sky honors in 2024. He finished last year with 66 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, five pass breakups, two interceptions, and a forced fumble. He's played nearly 1,200 snaps over the past two seasons, making an impact with 14 career pass breakups.
Two starters return at cornerback, starting with Antonio Bluiett, who started nine games before suffering an injury. He recorded 49 tackles and six pass breakups over the past two seasons. Senior Avery Scott started four games at cornerback and was named to the MVFC All-Newcomer Team with 22 tackles, two interceptions, and two pass breakups. San Diego State transfer Bennett Walker played over 500 snaps at Eastern Michigan in 2023 and could make a push for significant playing time this year. JUCO transfer Idrique Carmichael was named the APL Defensive Player of the Year in 2023, totaling 16 pass breakups and eight interceptions over the past two seasons.
Senior Malachi McNeal is the only returning linebacker who played over 250 snaps last season. He's started 23 games over the past two years, totaling 136 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, five sacks, and four pass breakups. John Butsch played in the first four games before suffering a season-ending injury. He is a former All-GLVC selection from Upper Iowa, where he had 12.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks in 2023. The Hawks also added Michael Devereaux from Old Dominion, where he saw action in four games.
Lance Rucker started 11 games at EDGE last season, posting 37 tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks, and three pass breakups. He's joined by senior Grady Kentch, who played nearly 300 snaps with three starts. The Hawks also added Kyjuan Vengrowsky from Winona State, where he was a first-team All-NSIC selection. He finished his time there with 97 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, and 12.5 sacks.
Defensive tackle Montre Samuels-Parker appeared in nine games, recording 12 tackles in 225 snaps. Senior Myles Terry was a rotational piece last year, but offers the versatility to play multiple positions across the defensive line. Kaden Vig was solid in limited playing time as a redshirt freshman, playing nearly 200 snaps with nine tackles, two tackles for loss, and a sack. St. Thomas transfer Emmanuel Olagbaju is an interesting addition due to his size (6-3, 295), but was limited to two games due to injury last year.
