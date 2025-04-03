Fcs Football Central

2025 North Dakota Football Schedule

2024 Record: 5-7 (2-6 MVFC)
Head Coach: Eric Schmidt (1st season)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2023

North Dakota's 2025 football schedule features an FBS matchup against Kansas State, three FCS non-conference games, and eight MVFC conference matchups.

The full 2025 schedule for North Dakota is below.

2025 North Dakota Football Schedule

Aug. 30: at Kansas State

Sep. 6: Portland State

Sep. 13: at Montana

Sep. 20: Valparaiso

Sep. 27: Bye Week

Oct. 4: at Northern Iowa

Oct. 11: Youngstown State

Oct. 18: at Southern Illinois

Oct. 25: Indiana State

Nov. 1: at South Dakota

Nov. 8: North Dakota State

Nov. 15: at Murray State

Nov. 22: South Dakota State

* Italics indicate conference matchups

Zach McKinnell is the Founder and Senior Editor of FCS Football Central. He is also a columnist for HERO Sports and a contributor for Athlon Sports. In 2022, he became an official voter in the FCS Stats Perform Top-25. He is a former contributor for Vols Wire, part of the USA TODAY Sports Network, and Fly War Eagle on FanSided. Zach graduated from Auburn University in 2018.

