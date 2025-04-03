2025 North Dakota Football Schedule
In this story:
2024 Record: 5-7 (2-6 MVFC)
Head Coach: Eric Schmidt (1st season)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2023
North Dakota's 2025 football schedule features an FBS matchup against Kansas State, three FCS non-conference games, and eight MVFC conference matchups.
The full 2025 schedule for North Dakota is below.
2025 North Dakota Football Schedule
Aug. 30: at Kansas State
Sep. 6: Portland State
Sep. 13: at Montana
Sep. 20: Valparaiso
Sep. 27: Bye Week
Oct. 4: at Northern Iowa
Oct. 11: Youngstown State
Oct. 18: at Southern Illinois
Oct. 25: Indiana State
Nov. 1: at South Dakota
Nov. 8: North Dakota State
Nov. 15: at Murray State
Nov. 22: South Dakota State
* Italics indicate conference matchups
More FCS Football News
Published