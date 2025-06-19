2025 South Dakota Football Preview
2024 Record: 11-3 (7-1 MVFC)
Head Coach: Travis Johansen (1st season)
Returning All-Conference Players: Charles Pierre Jr. (RB), Keyondray Jones-Logan (AP), Aidan Bouman (QB)
* Dallas Holmes (Lafayette, TE) earned All-Conference honors last season at his previous institution
Notable Incoming Transfers: DeJuan Lewis (Lamar, DB), Almarion Crim (Chattanooga, OL), Dallas Holmes (Lafayette, TE), Brandon Smith (Merrimack, OL), Will Graunke (St. Thomas, WR), Jaylen Anderson (West Virginia, RB), DJ Kennard (Michigan, DB), Tennel Bryant (Arkansas State, WR), Wyatt Lawson (FIU, OL), Brock Woolf (Kansas State, OL), Nathan Laperi (North Texas, DL), Jackson Cowgill (Washington State, DL), Jeff Bowie (Iowa, DL), Jackson Accuardi (West Virginia, TE)
South Dakota put together back-to-back double-digit win seasons, making the deepest playoff run since moving to the Division I level. Travis Johansen steps into the head coaching role after Bob Nielson's retirement. He will look to continue the winning trajectory at South Dakota as the Coyotes look to win a share of the MVFC for the second consecutive season.
South Dakota's offense led the FCS in yards per play, averaging over 7.4 yards per play in 2024. The Coyotes will be led by one of the best quarterback-running back duos in the nation. Aidan Bouman prepares for his third season as the full-time starter. Last year, Bouman increased his passing yards, touchdowns, and completion percentage while also throwing only four interceptions. He finished top five nationally in passing efficiency, making him an early favorite for the Walter Payton Award in 2025.
Charles Pierre Jr. returns after leading the Coyotes with 1,244 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns. He was one of the most explosive running backs in the country, averaging over 7.4 yards per rush. An underrated part of Pierre's game is his ability to make plays out of the backfield. He added almost 200 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns. There's plenty of depth in this room with the return of Keyondray Jones-Logan, who was one of the most versatile weapons in the MVFC. West Virginia's Jaylen Anderson and Reid Watkins from Texas will compete with LJ Phillips Jr. for playing time as a rotational piece.
The Coyotes will have to replace their top four pass catchers from last season. Javion Phelps and Jack Martens return after combining for 398 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Tysen Boze saw limited action last year, but he brings much-needed versatility to the offense. Former Arkansas State wide receiver Tennel Bryant should carve out a role, offering elite speed and value on special teams for the Coyotes. One of the biggest offseason additions was Lafayette tight end Dallas Holmes, who was an All-Patriot League selection in 2024. He's recorded over 300 receiving yards and six touchdowns over the past three years. The tight end room will also feature Zach Witte, who played over 150 snaps in a reserve role.
The offensive line unit was dominant at times last year, but the Coyotes must replace four starters. Adrian Hawkins started 14 games at guard last year, earning MVFC All-Newcomer honors. Senior Caden Ellingson only started one game, but played almost 200 snaps in a reserve role. The Coyotes will need their portal additions to make a big impact if the unit is going to find the same level of success.
The staff added four Division I transfers and will likely need at least two or three of those players to make an immediate impact. Merrimack's Brandon Smith and Chattanooga's Almarion Crim have starting experience at the FCS level. Wyatt Lawson brings a ton of experience from FIU, where he saw action in 26 games over four seasons. Sam Kohls and Kansas State transfer Brock Woolf are two other players who could push for a starting role.
Defensively, South Dakota had to replace 10 of 11 starters from an excellent unit in 2024. Linebacker Nate Ewell returns as the lone starter after being named to the MVFC All-Newcomer Team. He was the team's second-leading tackler, starting all 14 games last year. Despite the lack of proven experience, there's plenty of promise at linebacker. Gabriel Hardman earned significant playing time as a redshirt freshman, while Wade Abrams was another young player who showed the potential to be a breakout star.
The Coyotes will also have to replace all four starters on the defensive line, including All-American EDGE Mi'Quise Grace. Carter Hooper and Nyle Dickel both return after serving as rotational players in 2024. Chris Dixon played almost 200 snaps at defensive tackle, recording 20 tackles. He showed the potential to be an All-Conference contributor on the interior. The depth of this unit was addressed through the portal, but none of the additions have notable production or experience.
In the secondary, safety Tim White and cornerback Roman Tillmon both return after playing over 220 snaps. Marqui Lowery Jr. should find his way back into the rotation after suffering a season-ending injury in 2024. With no returning starters, the Coyotes hit the portal hard and added multiple players who are set to play major roles.
Lamar safety DeJuan Lewis led the Cardinals with 76 tackles and four interceptions. Deshawn Carter transfers up from the Division II level, recording 11 pass breakups over the past two seasons. The Coyotes also added Torriq Brumfield, Jaylen Boehm-Peterson, and Ty Morris from the JUCO level. Brumfield brings 21 games of experience, where he recorded over 100 tackles, seven sacks, and three interceptions.
There may be plenty of question marks for South Dakota, but most of the top contenders in the FCS have their own questions to answer ahead of next season. The core of Bouman and Pierre can raise the floor of what this team could be next season. If the Coyotes are going to make another run at a share of the MVFC title, the transfers along the offensive and defensive lines will need to make a major impact.
