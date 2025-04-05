2025 South Dakota Football Schedule
2024 Record: 11-3 (7-1 MVFC)
Head Coach: Travis Johansen (1st season)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2024
South Dakota's 2025 football schedule features an FBS matchup against Iowa State, three FCS non-conference games, and eight MVFC conference matchups.
The full 2025 schedule for South Dakota is below.
Aug. 30: at Iowa State
Sep. 6: at Lamar
Sep. 13: Northern Colorado
Sep. 20: Drake
Sep. 27: at North Dakota State
Oct. 4: Murray State
Oct. 11: at Indiana State
Oct. 18: at Northern Iowa
Oct. 25: Illinois State
Nov. 1: North Dakota
Nov. 8: South Dakota State
Nov. 15: at Southern Illinois
Nov. 22: Bye Week
* Italics indicate conference matchups
