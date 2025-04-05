Fcs Football Central

2025 South Dakota Football Schedule

2024 Record: 11-3 (7-1 MVFC)
Head Coach: Travis Johansen (1st season)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2024

South Dakota's 2025 football schedule features an FBS matchup against Iowa State, three FCS non-conference games, and eight MVFC conference matchups.

The full 2025 schedule for South Dakota is below.

Aug. 30: at Iowa State

Sep. 6: at Lamar

Sep. 13: Northern Colorado

Sep. 20: Drake

Sep. 27: at North Dakota State

Oct. 4: Murray State

Oct. 11: at Indiana State

Oct. 18: at Northern Iowa

Oct. 25: Illinois State

Nov. 1: North Dakota

Nov. 8: South Dakota State

Nov. 15: at Southern Illinois

Nov. 22: Bye Week

* Italics indicate conference matchups

