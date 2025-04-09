2025 Southern Illinois Football Schedule
2024 Record: 4-8 (2-6 MVFC)
Head Coach: Nick Hill (10th season, 48-56)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2023
Southern Illinois' 2025 football schedule features an FBS matchup against Purdue, one non-Division I opponent, two FCS non-conference games, and eight MVFC conference matchups.
The full 2025 schedule for Southern Illinois is below.
2025 Southern Illinois Football Schedule
Aug. 30: Thomas More
Sep. 6: at Purdue
Sep. 13: at UT Martin
Sep. 20: at SEMO
Sep. 27: Bye Week
Oct. 4: Indiana State
Oct. 11: at North Dakota State
Oct. 18: North Dakota
Oct. 25: Northern Iowa
Nov. 1: at Murray State
Nov. 8: at Youngstown State
Nov. 15: South Dakota
Nov. 22: at Illinois State
* Italics indicate conference matchups
