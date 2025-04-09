Fcs Football Central

2025 Southern Illinois Football Schedule

2024 Record: 4-8 (2-6 MVFC)
Head Coach: Nick Hill (10th season, 48-56)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2023

Southern Illinois' 2025 football schedule features an FBS matchup against Purdue, one non-Division I opponent, two FCS non-conference games, and eight MVFC conference matchups.

The full 2025 schedule for Southern Illinois is below.

2025 Southern Illinois Football Schedule

Aug. 30: Thomas More

Sep. 6: at Purdue

Sep. 13: at UT Martin

Sep. 20: at SEMO

Sep. 27: Bye Week

Oct. 4: Indiana State

Oct. 11: at North Dakota State

Oct. 18: North Dakota

Oct. 25: Northern Iowa

Nov. 1: at Murray State

Nov. 8: at Youngstown State

Nov. 15: South Dakota

Nov. 22: at Illinois State

* Italics indicate conference matchups

