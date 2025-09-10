Week 3 FCS Football Schedule, How To Watch
The Week 3 slate is headlined by a top 25 matchup in Missoula, where No. 16 North Dakota will look to upset No. 5 Montana. The Grizzlies have lost the past two matchups against the Fighting Hawks, including last year's game in Grand Forks.
Below are the biggest FCS games on the Week 3 schedule, including every matchup that features a Top 25 program.
Friday, Sept. 12
Indiana State at Indiana (5:30 pm CT, BTN)
Colgate at Syracuse (6 pm CT, ACC Network)
Saturday, Sept. 13
Houston Christian at Nebraska (11 am CT, FS1)
Towson at Maryland (11 am CT, Peacock)
William & Mary at Virginia (11 am CT, ACC Network)
Samford at Baylor (11 am CT, ESPN+)
Sacred Heart at Long Island (11 am CT, NEC Front Row)
No. 10 Lehigh at Duquesne (11 am CT, NEC Front Row)
Davidson at No. 15 Tennessee Tech (Noon CT, ESPN+)
Morehouse at Howard (Noon CT, HBCU GO)
Lafayette at Georgetown (Noon CT, ESPN+)
No. 6 Rhode Island at Holy Cross (1 pm CT, ESPN+)
No. 23 New Hampshire at Ball State (1 pm CT, ESPN+)
Northern Colorado at No. 12 South Dakota (1 pm CT, ESPN+)
Elon at Western Carolina (1:30 pm CT, ESPN+)
Tuskegee at No. 19 Jackson State (2 pm CT, SWAC TV)
No. 16 North Dakota at No. 5 Montana (2 pm CT, ESPN+)
San Diego at No. 4 Montana State (2 pm CT, ESPN+)
No. 7 Illinois State at Eastern Illinois (2 pm CT, ESPN+)
Bowie State at Delaware State (2 pm CT, ESPN+)
No. 11 Villanova at Penn State (2:30 pm CT, FS1)
Furman at Campbell (2:30 pm CT, FloSports)
Fordham at Stony Brook (2:30 pm CT, FloSports)
No. 14 Incarnate Word at UTSA (2:30 pm CT, ESPN+)
SEMO at No. 1 North Dakota State (2:30 pm CT, ESPN+)
Norfolk State at Rutgers (2:30 pm CT, BTN)
Richmond at North Carolina (2:30 pm CT, ACC Network)
Youngstown State at Michigan State (2:30 pm CT, BTN)
Morgan State at Toledo (2:30 pm CT, ESPN+)
Northwestern State at Cincinnati (2:30 pm CT, ESPN+)
VMI at Bucknell (2:30 pm CT, ESPN+)
Utah Tech at No. 8 Idaho (3 pm CT, ESPN+)
Lindenwood at Charleston Southern (3 pm CT, ESPN+)
Alabama A&M at Tennessee State (3:30 pm CT, ESPN+)
Eastern Washington at Northern Iowa (4 pm CT, ESPN+)
Alcorn State at Mississippi State (5 pm CT, ESPN+)
Merrimack at Kennesaw State (5 pm CT, ESPN+)
Wofford at Mercer (5 pm CT, ESPN+)
Eastern Kentucky at Marshall (5 pm CT, ESPN+)
Bethune-Cookman at South Carolina State (5 pm CT, ESPN+)
No. 20 Monmouth at Charlotte (5 pm CT, ESPN+)
Stonehill at Maine (5 pm CT, FloSports)
ETSU at No. 25 West Georgia (5 pm CT, ESPN+)
Stetson at Chattanooga (5 pm CT, ESPN+)
Prairie View A&M at Rice (6 pm CT, ESPN+)
Murray State at Georgia State (6 pm CT, ESPN+)
Weber State at McNeese (6 pm CT, ESPN+)
Drake at No. 2 South Dakota State (6 pm CT, ESPN+)
Hampton at North Carolina A&T (6 pm CT, FloSports)
No. 3 Tarleton State at Central Arkansas (6 pm CT, ESPN+)
Mississippi Valley State at Southeastern Louisiana (6 pm CT, ESPN+)
The Citadel at Gardner-Webb (6 pm CT, ESPN+)
No. 24 Lamar at Texas Southern (6 pm CT, SWAC TV)
No. 17 Southern Illinois at UT Martin (6 pm CT, ESPN+)
Morehead State at No. 22 Austin Peay (6 pm CT, ESPN+)
Albany State at Florida A&M (6 pm CT, SWAC TV)
New Haven at UAlbany (6 pm CT, FloSports)
Sul Ross State at Stephen F. Austin (7 pm CT, ESPN+)
No. 13 Abilene Christian at TCU (7 pm CT, ESPN+)
No. 18 Northern Arizona at Southern Utah (7:30 pm CT, ESPN+)
Mercyhurst at No. 21 Sacramento State (8 pm CT, ESPN+)
Southern at Fresno State (9 pm CT, MWN)
