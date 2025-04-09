Fcs Football Central

2025 Youngstown State Football Schedule

Zachary McKinnell

Youngstown State Athletics
In this story:

2024 Record: 4-8 (3-5 MVFC)
Head Coach: Doug Phillips (6th season, 23-30)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2023

Youngstown State's 2025 football schedule features an FBS matchup against Michigan State, three FCS non-conference games, and eight MVFC conference matchups.

The full 2025 schedule for Youngstown State is below.

2025 Youngstown State Football Schedule

Aug. 28: Mercyhurst

Sep. 6: Robert Morris

Sep. 13: at Michigan State

Sep. 20: at Towson

Sep. 27: Bye Week

Oct. 4: South Dakota State

Oct. 11: at North Dakota

Oct. 18: at Illinois State

Oct. 25: Murray State

Nov. 1: at North Dakota State

Nov. 8: Southern Illinois

Nov. 15: Indiana State

Nov. 22: at Northern Iowa

* Italics indicate conference matchups

More FCS Football News

feed

Published
Zachary McKinnell
ZACHARY MCKINNELL

Zach McKinnell is the Founder and Senior Editor of FCS Football Central. He is also a columnist for HERO Sports and a contributor for Athlon Sports. In 2022, he became an official voter in the FCS Stats Perform Top-25. He is a former contributor for Vols Wire, part of the USA TODAY Sports Network, and Fly War Eagle on FanSided. Zach graduated from Auburn University in 2018.

Home/MVFC