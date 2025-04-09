2025 Youngstown State Football Schedule
2024 Record: 4-8 (3-5 MVFC)
Head Coach: Doug Phillips (6th season, 23-30)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2023
Youngstown State's 2025 football schedule features an FBS matchup against Michigan State, three FCS non-conference games, and eight MVFC conference matchups.
The full 2025 schedule for Youngstown State is below.
2025 Youngstown State Football Schedule
Aug. 28: Mercyhurst
Sep. 6: Robert Morris
Sep. 13: at Michigan State
Sep. 20: at Towson
Sep. 27: Bye Week
Oct. 4: South Dakota State
Oct. 11: at North Dakota
Oct. 18: at Illinois State
Oct. 25: Murray State
Nov. 1: at North Dakota State
Nov. 8: Southern Illinois
Nov. 15: Indiana State
Nov. 22: at Northern Iowa
* Italics indicate conference matchups
