2026 FCS NFL Draft Stock Watch (Week 12)
As we come down to the end of the college football season, prospects are trying to close out the year on a good note. Some prospects will flash towards the end of the season, while others will solidify their claim as a prospect worthy of consideration to play on the next level.
Week 12 featured a running back who returned to the spotlight in a tough conference matchup, a top FCS prospect going against one of the top defenses in the country, and a nickel corner that had one of the best games of his career against Murray State.
Let's look into which prospects put themselves on the radar and boosted their stock this past weekend.
Jonnie Wiltshire | S | North Dakota
Week 12 Stats: 8 tackles, 7 solo, 2 TFLs, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 INT, 50% pressure rate
Wiltshire was not on my radar heading into this matchup against Murray State. At the nickel position, his stat line highlighted the impact you'd like to get from someone who plays in that overhang role in a nickel defense. He was stout in run defense, playing closer to the line of scrimmage.
His trigger on screens and closing speed were admirable throughout the game. His best play was an interception in zone coverage when he read the quarterback's eyes, broke out of his zone, and picked off an out route. Wiltshire then ran the ball back for the pick-six.
Jared Richardson | WR | Penn
Week 12 Stats: 13 targets, 10 receptions, 79 yards receiving, 3 receiving TDs, 43 yards after the catch, 5 first-down receptions, 1 explosive reception
Richardson had a tough matchup against arguably the best defense in the FCS, and he performed well above expectations. He has been in the conversation as a top FCS prospect since the summer, with a logjam at the top with three very good receiver prospects. A performance against a tough defense like Harvard’s was a perfect showcase for Richardson to make the case as a top receiver prospect.
He had a tough matchup against one of the best defenders in the FCS in Damien Henderson. The two touchdowns scored on Henderson were the first scores he’s surrendered this year. Richardson was the focal point of the offense, used in different alignments and motions, and was just finding ways to get him the ball against the stingy Harvard defense.
Kevon King | RB | Norfolk State
Week 12 Stats: 15 carries, 196 yards rushing, 72 yards after contact, 1 rushing TD, 7 first-down carries, .33 missed tackles forced per attempt, 13.1 YPC, 5 explosive carries
King was the top HBCU offensive prospect coming into the 2025 season. He has shown flashes of ability throughout the season, but has not put together a consistent stretch of games. However, in this matchup against Morgan State, King had the best game of his career, setting a career-high in rushing yards.
He showcased the ability to make defenders miss in congestion while making five explosive plays on only 15 carries. He has found himself back in the conversation as the top running back prospect in the FCS if he finishes the season strong.
Follow FCS Football Central on social media for ongoing coverage of FCS football, including on X, Facebook, and YouTube.