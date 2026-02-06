2026 NFL Draft Scouting Report: South Dakota QB Aidan Bouman

You won't be able to tell the story about South Dakota football without mentioning quarterback Aidan Bouman. He set multiple program records, including becoming the all-time leader in passing yards, completions, and attempts.

Bouman finished with a 32-14 record as the starter at South Dakota, leading the Coyotes to three consecutive appearances in the FCS Playoffs. He is looking to become the first South Dakota quarterback to be selected in the NFL Draft.

Career Statistics: 48 games played, 64% completion percentage, 9,278 passing yards, 68 passing touchdowns, 18 interceptions, 3 rushing TDs

Accolades: All-MVFC Honorable Mention (2024-25), MVFC All-Newcomer Team (2022), FCS Football Central Preseason All-American (2025), Stats Perform Preseason FCS All-American (2025)

Scouting Report:

Aidan Bouman is a tall, left-handed quarterback with a low, sidearm stroke who can whip tight spirals on concepts based on timing and rhythm. He shows impressive short-area velocity and anticipatory skills, leading targets and creating run-after-catch opportunities.

His deep ball is accurate and well-timed, but his overall arm strength is above average, which may limit his ability to consistently drive the ball on intermediate and deep passes, potentially affecting his effectiveness at higher levels.

Bouman holds the ball outside his frame, uses a lot of upper-body torque with an elongated motion, and has a low slot that can invite unwarranted tipped passes. He has an outstanding size but is a below-average to average athlete for the position.

He shows some stiffness in his pocket movement and rarely extends plays with his legs. His mechanics unravel under interior pressure, tending to fade off the back foot. He tends to stare at his first read and seldom works through full progressions.

Under pressure, he becomes skittish, loses his base, and his accuracy suffers. Still, his height, timing, and rhythm passing fit an Erhardt-Perkins system that protects him with definitive reads and play-action shot plays. He projects as an NFL Training Camp/Second-tier league starter prospect with upside to be a QB3.

Projection:

Bouman projects as an NFL mini-camp prospect best suited to an Erhardt-Perkins or West Coast offense. Precise reads and play-action rhythm passing suit his skill set best.

His ceiling is predicated on his ability to refine his release, base, and footwork, as well as his handling of pressure. Has quality backup upside and a CFL/UFL starter floor.

Strengths:

Deep ball touch

Short-area velocity

Rhythm and timing passing

Elite size profile

Weaknesses:

Throwing mechanics

Low release point

Processing and progressions

Pocket mobility

Response to pressure

Best Fit: Erhardt-Perkins/Play-Action Based



Stylistic Player Comp: Sean Mannion

