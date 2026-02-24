2026 NFL Draft Scouting Report: South Dakota State OL Sam Hagen

Despite battling injuries, Sam Hagen put an All-Conference stamp on his college career at South Dakota State. Over the past two seasons, he's started in over 20 games at offensive tackle for the Jackrabbits.

Hagen is aiming to become the second SDSU offensive lineman to be selected in the NFL Draft in the past three years, joining Mason McCormick, who was drafted in the 4th Round in 2024. If selected, he would become the 8th SDSU player to be drafted since 2018.

Career Stats: 47 career games played, 1,259 pass-blocking snaps, 77 pressures allowed, 10 sacks allowed, 6.1% pressure rate

Accolades: All-MVFC Honorable Mention (2025)

Scouting Report:

Sam Hagen is a powerful offensive tackle who plays with physicality and stoutness, and who projects best at the guard position. As a guard, he has outstanding overall size for the position. He fires out of his stance with a good initial surge, showing the ability to move defenders on solo and combination blocking assignments.

Hagen plays with a wide base and showcases his leg drive with short, choppy steps. He is a firm initiator at the point of attack, showing a strong drive to gain leverage and control. He can displace defenders on combo blocks, clearing first-level paths and climbing to the second-level with balance.

His timing on inside zone is sound, and his initial punch, when timed properly, can jolt defenders. He’s an adequate lateral mover but shows some stiffness. He lacks bend and loses power when blocking laterally. His change of direction is below average and can get caught leaning.

In pass protection, he shows average set range and foot speed. He does not expand the pocket, allowing quicker edge rushers to dip around him. He doesn’t consistently anchor or recover well on the edge, but will be better in closer quarters along the interior.

His punch, wide frame, and initial stoutness will translate well to the interior of the offensive line. He projects as an offensive guard in a gap/man-power scheme and a fringe NFL roster prospect.

Projection:

Hagen projects best as an offensive guard in a gap/man-power-based scheme. His run-blocking ability, coupled with the transition to the interior, will raise his upside. His wide frame, physicality, and power will make him an intriguing depth option early in his career, with quality starter upside.

Strengths:

Size and power

Strength at the point of attack

Combination blocking

Physicality

Weaknesses:

Lateral agility

Foot speed

Pass pro recovery skills

Blocking in space

Best Fit: Gap/Man-Power-Based Offense



Stylistic Player Comp: Ben Braden

Follow FCS Football Central on social media for ongoing coverage of FCS football, including on X, Facebook, and YouTube.