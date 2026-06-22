Cedar Falls (IA) OL Alexander Huhn Commits to South Dakota State

Cedar Falls (IA) offensive tackle Alexander Huhn announced his commitment to South Dakota State on June 11.

“It was definitely a hard decision as I also had really good relationships with the coaches at New Mexico, North Dakota, and Northern Iowa. But at the end of the day, though, South Dakota State felt the most like my future home with their excellent engineering program, their winning football culture, their strong FCS presence, and the commonality I was able to find with both Coach Jackson (head coach Dan Jackson) and Coach Bangston (offensive line coach Mike Bangston),” Huhn said.

Looking Back At His Visit To Brookings

He took a visit to Brookings on April 23, and while he was there, he met with head coach Dan Jackson and offensive line coach Mike Bangston. After a great time and incredible visit, he received an offer from the Jackrabbits after a meeting with Jackson.

“My relationship with both of them is obviously very strong, as it's a big reason why I committed. Coach Bangston is also from Cedar Falls and was coached by a lot of my same high school coaches, so there's a lot of common ground there right away.

"I feel like his coaching me would be very similar to what I'm already used to. I feel like both him and Coach Jackson are genuine people who care about their players on and off the field. They've always been honest with me throughout the recruiting process, and that's something I really appreciated.”

There were a few different highlights for Huhn during the visit, but one that really stood out was getting to see and tour the South Dakota State Engineering Department.

“I was invited by Coach Bangston to visit SDSU, and when my dad and I arrived, both Coach Bangston and Coach Baker (assistant offensive line coach Caleb Baker) were waiting for us. We met a few coaches and then went to meet a professor in the Engineering Department. Coach knew I wanted to major in Engineering from a prior phone call.

"The professor showed me the classrooms and labs and pointed out several other O-Linemen that were in the Engineering Program, which was great to see. Both Bangston and Baker continued to show me around campus and the facilities, where I met the strength coach and trainer. The team was doing a "swab drive" in the Union, and I got to meet a handful of players.”

I am excited to announce my commitment to @GoJacksFB!



Thank you to @CoachDtjackson and @CoachBangSDSU for bringing me into this family!



I'm excited to now focus on being the best @Football_CF Tiger I can be.@TheStrengthU @PrepRedzoneIA @Bound_IA pic.twitter.com/wjy1CSE8xQ — Alexander Huhn (@alexander_huhn1) June 11, 2026

Huhn also had a meeting with Jackson, whom he was able to sit down with and get to know, before being offered.

“After we did all that, it was time to meet Coach Jackson in his office. I could tell he really wanted to get to know me, and I found myself talking about funny things my friends and I do, which I hadn't done yet with another college head coach. We discussed goals and football, among other things, and then he offered me.”

Last season, Cedar Falls finished 7-3 and made it to the Iowa High School Athletic Association Class 5A playoffs before falling to Iowa City West in the first round. Despite the early playoff exit, Huhn saw it as a successful season.

“My Junior year was a good one, as I learned a lot. The prior year, we were stacked with seniors who are now at Division I programs. This last year, four out ot five of us were new to the starting role. I felt I grew a lot over the last season.

"All three of our losses were by a score or less, and while our first-round exit was disappointing, you can't deny that the season was an overall success. This offseason, we have been in full swing for summer lifting, with a lot of my teammates going to various college camps. We expect to be a very hard team to beat this year, with a lot of returning experience from our team from last season.”

During the recruiting process, he received offers from South Dakota, Drake, North Dakota, Northern Iowa, Illinois State, and New Mexico.

“The recruiting process was definitely a lot for me, but it has definitely challenged me to be a better communicator. Every contact I had from those programs was amazing, which made the decision process a difficult one.”

Huhn adds to a Jackrabbits 2027 recruiting class that is currently ranked No. 95 nationally in all of Division I, according to On3. The class includes three-star prospects in interior offensive lineman Seth Reinhardt, running back Zach Shatek, tight end Jameson Smuda, Reid Steger, and others.

Junior season in the books.

7–3 + postseason.

Team rushing: 1,689 yds (6.1 YPC)

Penalties: 0

Started every game. Played every quarter.

Many lessons learned.

Time to get bigger, stronger, better.@Hudl https://t.co/10kq8VZGlL #hudl — Alexander Huhn (@alexander_huhn1) November 29, 2025

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