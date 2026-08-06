2026 MVFC Preview: Contenders, Sleepers, & Key Storylines

We are only a few weeks away from the start of the 2026 FCS football season, which means preview season is in full swing here at FCS Football Central. Our FCS conference preview series continues with a deep dive into the MVFC.

Returning players who played roughly 200 snaps last season were tabbed as returning significant contributors. An exception was made for players who suffered injuries, but would have been starters or key rotational players if they were healthy. All snap count data was collected using Pro Football Focus.

For more in-depth analysis, make sure to check out our individual team previews that are being released throughout the summer leading up to the first game of the season.

Below is a complete preview of the MVFC ahead of the 2026 college football season, including key returners for each team and our official predicted order of finish, along with an analysis section that contains our overall thoughts on the conference race.

Note: All the data below is based on available summer rosters, as of August 2026. There could be late roster changes due to eligibility waivers, players returning after entering the portal, players missing from the roster, or even injuries during fall camp.

2025 Record: 12-5 (5-3 MVFC)

Head Coach: Brock Spack (18th season, 123-79)

Returning Significant Contributors (OFF): 8

Returning Significant Contributors (DEF): 9

Projected SOS: 17th

Key Returners:



Victor Dawson (RB): 278 carries, 1,377 rushing yards, 5.0 YPC, 5 rushing TDs, 176 receiving yards



Tye Niekamp (LB): 160 total tackles, 16 TFLs, 3.5 sacks, 1 INT, 9 PBUs, 4 QBHs, 1 FF, 1 FR



Landon Woodard (OL): 1,069 snaps played, 1 sack allowed, 11 QB pressures allowed, 60.8 run-blocking grade



Dylan Lord (WR): 74 receptions, 734 receiving yards, 9.9 YPC, 5 receiving TDs



Mason Kaplan (LB): 81 total tackles, 6.5 TFLs, 2 sacks, 2 INTs, 6 PBUs, 3 QBHs

Projected Returning Significant Contributors:

- QB (0)

- RB (2)

- WR (2)

- TE (0)

- OL (4)

- DT (1)

- EDGE (1)

- LB (4)

- CB (1)

- S (2)

Notable Offseason Additions:

- Key Crowell (East Carolina, DB)

- Ethan Loss (Butler, WR)

- Alex Herrera (Eastern Illinois, TE)

- Jaden Wedderburn (Princeton, OL)

- Gage Roy (USC, QB)

- Aden Cannon (Indiana, DE)

- Duncan MacDonald (Vanderbilt, OL)

Indiana State

2025 Record: 3-9 (1-7 MVFC)

Head Coach: Curt Mallory (10th season, 27-64)

Returning Significant Contributors (OFF): 9

Returning Significant Contributors (DEF): 11

Projected SOS: 15th

Key Returners:



Elijah Owens (QB): 69% comp, 1,717 passing yards, 12 passing TDs, 5 INTs, 645 rushing yards, 8 rushing TDs (Stats from 2024; Limited to 2 games in 2025)



Nic Yatsko (S): 82 total tackles, 6 TFLs, 1 sack, 1 INT, 2 PBUs, 5 QBHs, 2 FRs, 1 FF



Jorge Valdes (S): 56 total tackles, 1.5 TFLs, 2 INTs, 3 PBUs, 1 FF



Jayden Childers (EDGE): 23 total tackles, 4 TFLs, 3.5 sacks, 1 INT, 6 QBHs



Xavian Andrews (CB): 63 total tackles, 1.5 TFLs, 6 PBUs

Projected Returning Significant Contributors:

- QB (1)

- RB (0)

- WR (3)

- TE (0)

- OL (5)

- DT (1)

- EDGE (3)

- LB (2)

- CB (2)

- S (3)

Notable Offseason Additions:

- Nate Lindsey-Gill (Fordham, DB)

- Prinz Guitian (Wagner, OL)

- Arison Walker (Saint Francis, DB)

- Xavier McIntyre (Coastal Carolina, DB)

- Tyler Stewart (Temple, WR)

- Brady Allen (Louisville, QB)

- Ethan Mitchell (Wisconsin-Whitewater, TE)

- Willy Suarez (Florida State, WR)

- Aaron Ball (Illinois, RB)

- Dane Pardridge (Rutgers, WR)

- Pete Eyabi (Wyoming, DL)

- Jack Young Jr. (Roosevelt, TE)

- Anthony Walk Jr. (Wayne State, DB)

Murray State

2025 Record: 1-11 (1-7 MVFC)

Head Coach: Jody Wright (3rd season, 2-22)

Returning Significant Contributors (OFF): 8

Returning Significant Contributors (DEF): 10

Projected SOS: 13th

Key Returners:



Dylan Rowsey (S): 139 total tackles, 2.5 TFLs, 1 sack, 2 INTs, 2 FFs, 1 FR



Bryan Pulley (CB): 35 total tackles, 2.5 TFLs, 1 INT, 12 PBUs



Conlee Crossno (LB): 89 total tackles, 4.5 TFLs, 1 sack, 2 FRs



Jacob Darby (OL): 531 snaps played, 0 sacks allowed, 6 QB pressures, 51.0 run-blocking grade



Brooks Esplin (S): 45 total tackles, 2 TFLs, 1 INT, 2 PBUs, 1 FF, 1 FR

Projected Returning Significant Contributors:

- QB (2)

- RB (0)

- WR (0)

- TE (3)

- OL (3)

- DT (2)

- EDGE (2)

- LB (3)

- CB (1)

- S (2)

Notable Offseason Additions:

- Collin Shannon (VMI, QB)

- Kyle Vaka (Eastern Kentucky, WR)

- Jackson Stein (Utah Tech, DL)

- Jarard Mosely (Lindenwood, DB)

- Carter Stallard (Virginia Tech, OL)

- Trey Firestone (Ball State, WR)

- Jackson Veasy (Jacksonville State, DL)

North Dakota

2025 Record: 8-6 (5-3 MVFC)

Head Coach: Eric Schmidt (2nd season, 8-6)

Returning Significant Contributors (OFF): 11

Returning Significant Contributors (DEF): 8

Projected SOS: 10th

Key Returners:



Jerry Kaminski (QB): 58.4% comp, 2,570 passing yards, 26 passing TDs, 12 INTs, 607 rushing yards, 8 rushing TDs



Lance Rucker (EDGE): 64 total tackles, 15 TFLs, 11.5 sacks, 8 QBHs, 4 FFs, 1 FR



Kaden Vig (EDGE): 36 total tackles, 6 TFLs, 5.5 sacks, 4 QBHs, 1 FF, 2 FRs



Deng Deng (WR): 16 receptions, 208 receiving yards, 13.0 YPC, 5 receiving TDs



Jonnie Wiltshire (S): 53 total tackles, 8.5 TFLs, 4 sacks, 3 INTs, 7 PBUs, 9 QBHs, 1 FF

Projected Returning Significant Contributors:

- QB (1)

- RB (0)

- WR (2)

- TE (3)

- OL (5)

- DT (1)

- EDGE (2)

- LB (1)

- CB (1)

- S (3)

Notable Offseason Additions:

- Matt Lawson (Illinois State, RB)

- Kylyn Macklin (UAlbany, DT)

- Kefa Pereira (Eastern Illinois, DT)

- Ben Kamara (Akron, CB)

- Avery Dixon (Upper Iowa, S)

- Marquis Edmond (Virginia State, S)

- Cameron Weir (Washington State, WR)

- Caleb Goodloe (Bowling Green, WR)

- Mason Miller (Iowa State, LB)

- Maurice Densmore Jr. (Winona State, WR)

- Kristen Hoskins (Minnesota, WR)

Northern Iowa

2025 Record: 3-9 (1-7 MVFC)

Head Coach: Todd Stepsis (2nd season, 3-9)

Returning Significant Contributors (OFF): 6

Returning Significant Contributors (DEF): 8

Projected SOS: 2nd

Key Returners:



JC Roque Jr. (WR): 56 receptions, 595 receiving yards, 10.6 YPC, 7 receiving TDs



Ayden Price (WR): 20 receptions, 365 receiving yards, 18.3 YPC, 2 receiving TDs



Jordan McClom (S): 53 total tackles, 3 TFLs, 4 PBUs



Jaylen Pettus (EDGE): 22 total tackles, 5 TFLs, 2.5 sacks



Jack Hearne (OL): 615 snaps played, 1 sack allowed, 7 QB pressures, 60.6 run-blocking grade

Projected Returning Significant Contributors:

- QB (1)

- RB (0)

- WR (2)

- TE (0)

- OL (3)

- DT (3)

- EDGE (1)

- LB (1)

- CB (1)

- S (2)

Notable Offseason Additions:

- Mekhi Toms (Northern Colorado, CB)

- Xavier Terrell (FAU, RB)

- Andrew Price (South Dakota State, LB)

- Axel Ramazani (Wyoming, DE)

- CJ Wade (Northern Illinois, DE)

- Kai Black (Iowa State, TE)

- Vinny Gianforte (Drake, QB)

- Jajuan Jackson (Walsh, CB)

2025 Record: 10-5 (6-2 MVFC)

Head Coach: Matt Vitzthum (1st season)

Returning Significant Contributors (OFF): 8

Returning Significant Contributors (DEF): 6

Projected SOS: 7th

Key Returners:



Charles Pierre Jr. (RB): 167 carries, 1,244 rushing yards, 7.4 YPC, 16 rushing TDs, 190 receiving yards, 2 receiving TDs (Stats from 2024; Injured in 2025)



Gabriel Hardman (LB): 90 total tackles, 5 TFLs, 2 sacks, 1 INT, 2 PBUs, 1 FF



RJ Stewart (CB): 58 total tackles, 3 TFLs, 3 INTs, 7 PBUs



Chris Dixon (DT): 69 total tackles, 4 TFLs, 1.5 sacks, 4 PBUs, 3 QBHs, 1 FF



Carson Fletcher (RB): 90 carries, 478 rushing yards, 5.3 YPC, 1 rushing TD

Projected Returning Significant Contributors:

- QB (0)

- RB (3)

- WR (2)

- TE (1)

- OL (1)

- DT (2)

- EDGE (1)

- LB (2)

- CB (1)

- S (0)

Notable Offseason Additions:

- Kevin Dodard (Lafayette, S)

- John Starman (Brown, DT)

- Kael Kolarik (Iowa, DB)

- Jackson Proctor (Northern Illinois, QB)

- Jake Utley (UTEP, OL)

- Asher Tomaszewski (Kansas State, DT)

- Bryce Cohoon (Kansas, WR)

- Josh Grant (Washburn, DB)

- Tyler Sapit (Bemidji State, EDGE)

- Isaiah Wray (Concordia-St. Paul, DL)

2025 Record: 9-5 (4-4 MVFC)

Head Coach: Dan Jackson (2nd season, 9-5)

Returning Significant Contributors (OFF): 14

Returning Significant Contributors (DEF): 12

Projected SOS: 14th

Key Returners:



Chase Mason (QB): 64.9% comp, 2,005 passing yards, 15 passing TDs, 4 INTs, 174 rushing yards, 6 rushing TDs



Lofton O'Groske (WR): 27 receptions, 355 receiving yards, 13.1 YPC, 4 receiving TDs



Joe Ollman (LB): 94 total tackles, 8.5 TFLs, 3 sacks, 1 INT, 3 PBUs, 5 QBHs, 3 FFs, 1 FR



Cullen McShane (LB): 88 total tackles, 7.5 TFLs, 1 sack, 2 PBUs, 4 QBHs, 1 FF



Dawson Ripperda (DL): 43 total tackles, 8.5 TFLs, 5 sacks, 6 QBHs, 2 FFs, 2 FRs

Projected Returning Significant Contributors:

- QB (2)

- RB (2)

- WR (3)

- TE (2)

- OL (5)

- DT (2)

- EDGE (3)

- LB (5)

- CB (1)

- S (1)

Notable Offseason Additions:

- Ramon McKinney Jr. (Northeastern State, RB)

- Amaje Parker (VMI, DB)

- Ife Current (Nebraska-Kearney, DB)

- Carter Sitzman (Wayne State, DL)

- Paul Kim (Wisconsin-Whitewater, DB)

- Jes Krcil (Wayne State, LB)

- Josh Holst (Northern Illinois, QB)

- Tristan Alvano (Nebraska, K)

2025 Record: 7-5 (4-4 MVFC)

Head Coach: Nick Hill (11th season, 55-61)

Returning Significant Contributors (OFF): 7

Returning Significant Contributors (DEF): 8

Projected SOS: 6th

Key Returners:



DJ Williams (QB): 63.1% comp, 2,846 passing yards, 22 passing TDs, 5 INTs, 847 rushing yards, 18 rushing TDs



Vinny Pierre Jr. (S): 71 total tackles, 1.5 TFLs, 2 INTs, 2 PBUs, 1 FF



Chris Presto (LB): 59 total tackles, 0.5 TFLs, 2 INTs, 2 PBUs



Edward Robinson (RB): 91 carries, 655 rushing yards, 7.2 YPC, 1 rushing TD, 112 receiving yards



Chandler Chapman (RB): 78 carries, 465 rushing yards, 6.0 YPC, 6 rushing TDs

Projected Returning Significant Contributors:

- QB (1)

- RB (2)

- WR (0)

- TE (0)

- OL (4)

- DT (1)

- EDGE (1)

- LB (2)

- CB (1)

- S (2)

Notable Offseason Additions:

- Markell Quick (Chattanooga, WR)

- Allen Middleton (Bowling Green, WR)

- Luis Gastelum (UAlbany, OL)

- Lance Bassett (North Alabama, DL)

- Joshua Newkirk (Lindenwood, CB)

- Caleb Saner (Southwest Baptist, EDGE)

- Cole Lalama (Western New Mexico, LB)

- ShuMond Johnson (Troy, DT)

- Travion Dyson (UNLV, WR)

- Quinten Wagers (Ohio Dominican, DE)

- Aiden Showers (Edward Waters, WR)

2025 Record: 8-5 (5-3 MVFC)

Head Coach: Doug Phillips (7th season, 31-35)

Returning Significant Contributors (OFF): 10

Returning Significant Contributors (DEF): 7

Projected SOS: 9th

Key Returners:



Beau Brungard (QB): 68.7% comp, 3,234 passing yards, 26 passing TDs, 3 INTs, 1,468 rushing yards, 27 rushing TDs, 1 receiving TD



Jaden Gilbert (RB): 96 carries, 665 rushing yards, 6.9 YPC, 3 rushing TDs, 416 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD



Michael Wells (EDGE): 50 total tackles, 15 TFLs, 10.5 sacks, 11 QBHs, 2 FFs, 3 FRs



Carston Marshall (LB): 71 total tackles, 7 TFLs, 1.5 sacks, 5 PBUs, 2 FFs



Desmeal Leigh (OL): 712 snaps played, 1 sack allowed, 13 QB pressures allowed, 62.7 run-blocking grade

Projected Returning Significant Contributors:

- QB (1)

- RB (1)

- WR (1)

- TE (1)

- OL (6)

- DT (2)

- EDGE (2)

- LB (2)

- CB (0)

- S (1)

Notable Offseason Additions:

- Dev Holman (Butler, CB)

- Jordan Pritchard-Sewell (Holy Cross, DT)

- Lorenzo Jenkins (Bethune-Cookman, WR)

- Raleigh Collins III (New Hampshire, S)

- Connor Smith (Assumption, WR)

- Cam Smith (Iowa State, DB)

- Aidan Fisher (Tiffin, LB)

- Julius Jackson (Washburn, DB)

- Aidan Stephens (Yale, WR)

- Bryan Hunt (Findlay, WR)

- Vince Luce (Robert Morris, OL)

- Darvens Tunis (Shippensburg, DB)

- Lynn Wyche-El (Grand Valley State, WR)

- Dorian Williams (Ohio State, WR)

Projected Order Of Finish:

1. South Dakota State

2. Youngstown State

3. North Dakota

T4. South Dakota

T4. Southern Illinois

6. Illinois State

7. Indiana State

8. Northern Iowa

9. Murray State

Analysis:

Zach McKinnell: The battle between the Top 6 teams in this conference might be one of the most exciting storylines of the season. I'm still going with South Dakota State, which has the most talented roster in the conference, along with more continuity than the rest of the top contenders in this race. The Jackrabbits just need to stay healthy, which was the biggest issue last season. This team has the talent to make a run to Nashville and challenge for another national championship.

It's really impossible to find a major separating factor for the rest of these top contenders. I'll give Youngstown State and North Dakota the slight edge due to continuity at quarterback, plus both teams have their entire starting offensive lines returning. I have a slight concern about the defense for YSU, but the Penguins are going to be able to outscore a lot of teams due to their elite offense with Brungard. The Fighting Hawks might be the sneakiest team in this contending group, especially if Jerry Kaminski can be more consistent as a passer.

The next two teams for me would be South Dakota and Southern Illinois. The Coyotes are going to be a very interesting team to watch, especially with Austyn Modrzewski trending to win the QB battle. The Coyotes will still need to find answers at wide receiver and EDGE, but the nucleus of this team is good enough to compete nationally. DJ Williams and an elite rushing attack will give the Salukis a chance to win every game, but I still have questions defensively compared to some of the other contenders. The Salukis will need to be much better along the defensive line, especially in pass-rush situations.

As for Illinois State, the Redbirds could prove me wrong by the end of the year, but I have so many more questions for them compared to the other top teams. Quarterback questions loom large, but they also have to replace wide receiver Daniel Sobkowicz and multiple contributors at defensive tackle. We'll see how far running back Victor Dawson and a very talented linebacker group, led by All-American Tye Niekamp, can carry this team as the new quarterback finds his rhythm.

There's a massive gap between these top contenders and the bottom three teams in this conference. It looks like another long season for both Murray State and UNI, but Indiana State could be intriguing to watch due to Elijah Owens, if he can remain healthy. Regardless, these teams could play a big part in how this conference race plays out because there's no room for error for these top teams, so they can't afford to suffer an upset loss to any of these three teams.

Timothy Rosario: I've argued all offseason that South Dakota State has as high a ceiling as Montana State, and I won't be backing off that now. Chase Mason and Lofton O'Groske can be the ultimate difference makers. Pairing them with one of the best front sevens in the country, it makes an excellent formula for success. The questions at running back and in the secondary are real, but that's not enough for me to question SDSU's ceiling.

The next five teams could be ordered in almost any way, and you wouldn't get much argument from me. I ordered them based on which teams I felt most certain about. Youngstown State has every piece in place to be an elite offense once again. If they can have a bit more injury luck defensively, I like Youngstown State's chances to improve as an overall team.

North Dakota may have the highest floor in the conference. The running game should be effective, while the defense projects as one of the best in the country, especially as they may get a few key players back due to the recent lawsuits. The ceiling of this team really lies with Jerry Kaminski, and if someone can emerge as a true No. 1 wide receiver. I'm going out on a limb with Southern Illinois, but this offense has no real questions and should be elite. Defensively, they've bet on several interesting young but talented players, which I think will bring some improvement to this defense.

South Dakota has question marks along the offensive line and at wide receiver, which both need to be answered if they are going to compete near the top of the conference. They have shown the ability to develop and replace key losses, so for now, I'll trust this staff. I have Illinois State at the bottom of this group because I'm least confident in the quarterback situation. The Redbirds have the talent elsewhere to make a push for the top if they can find a solid option at QB.

Finally, the trio of Indiana State, Northern Iowa, and Murray State. I'm very intrigued by this group because I think we can see a team start to open a window for 2027, especially with many of the top quarterbacks moving on after this year. There should be some excitement at quarterback with players like Elijah Owens and Jaxon Dailey returning. It should make for a very entertaining conference week in and week out.

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