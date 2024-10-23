2024 Jerry Rice Award Watch List Released
- Sacramento State Hornets
- Furman Paladins
- Presbyterian Blue Hose
- Indiana State Sycamores
- Dayton Flyers
- Idaho Vandals
- Montana State Bobcats
- Villanova Wildcats
- North Dakota State Bison
- Brown Bears
- Morgan State Bears
- North Alabama Lions
- Alabama State Hornets
- Bucknell Bison
- Elon Phoenix
- Hampton Pirates
- Princeton Tigers
- Georgetown Hoyas
- Tennessee State Tigers
- Prairie View A&M Panthers
- Bryant Bulldogs
- Missouri State Bears
- Southern Utah Thunderbirds
- Wofford Terriers
- Eastern Washington Eagles
- McNeese Cowboys
- Jackson State Tigers
Stats Perform released a midseason watch list of 30 FCS players for the 2024 Jerry Rice Award, which is awarded to the best freshman in the subdivision each season.
To be eligible for the award, a player must be considered a freshman by his conference in his first or second academic year without surpassing four games played in the previous academic year - similar to the NCAA's redshirt rule.
The winner will be announced on Dec. 4 and honored at the FCS National Awards banquet, which will be held on Jan. 4 in Frisco, Texas.
Below is the 2024 Jerry Rice Award Watch List.
Jerry Rice Award Watch List (Oct. 23):
Offense:
Carson Conklin (Sacramento State, QB)
Trey Hedden (Furman, QB)
Collin Hurst (Presbyterian, QB)
Elijah Owens (Indiana State, QB)
Drew VanVleet (Dayton, QB)
Jack Wagner (Idaho, QB)
Adam Jones (Montana State, RB)
David Avit (Villanova, RB)
CharMar Brown (North Dakota State, RB)
Matt Childs (Brown, RB)
Jason Collins Jr. (Morgan State, RB)
Jalen Fletcher (North Alabama, RB)
Steve Hall (Lindenwood, RB)
Jamarie Hostzclaw (Alabama State, RB)
Tariq Thomas (Bucknell, RB)
TJ Thomas Jr. (Elon, RB)
Brennan Ridley (Hampton, WR)
Defense:
AJ Pigford (Princeton, DE)
Isaac Saffold (Georgetown, DE)
Josh Anglin (North Alabama, LB)
Charles Battaglia (Stonehill, LB)
Sanders Ellis (Tennessee State, LB)
Ayden Jones (Prairie View A&M, LB)
Cole Nilles (Bryant, LB)
Dallas Winner-Johnson (Missouri State, LB)
Jayden Robertson (Southern Utah, CB)
C.J. Coombes (Wofford, S)
Derek Ganter Jr. (Eastern Washington, S)
Special Teams:
Finn Lappin (McNeese, P)
Travis Terrell Jr. (Jackson State, RB/RS)
More FCS Football News
Behind The Numbers: Week 8 FCS Football Review
FCS Football Recap: Week 8 Takeaways
FCS Football Top 25: Zach McKinnell's Week 9 Ballot
FCS Football Playoff Picture: Oct. 15 (Week 8)
Follow all of FCS Football Central's coverage throughout the season on X, Facebook, and YouTube.