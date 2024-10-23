Fcs Football Central

2024 Jerry Rice Award Watch List Released

Zachary McKinnell

North Dakota State RB CharMar Brown
North Dakota State RB CharMar Brown / Tim Sanger (NDSU Athletics)
Stats Perform released a midseason watch list of 30 FCS players for the 2024 Jerry Rice Award, which is awarded to the best freshman in the subdivision each season.

To be eligible for the award, a player must be considered a freshman by his conference in his first or second academic year without surpassing four games played in the previous academic year - similar to the NCAA's redshirt rule.

The winner will be announced on Dec. 4 and honored at the FCS National Awards banquet, which will be held on Jan. 4 in Frisco, Texas.

Below is the 2024 Jerry Rice Award Watch List.

Jerry Rice Award Watch List (Oct. 23):

Offense:

Carson Conklin (Sacramento State, QB)

Trey Hedden (Furman, QB)

Collin Hurst (Presbyterian, QB)

Elijah Owens (Indiana State, QB)

Drew VanVleet (Dayton, QB)

Jack Wagner (Idaho, QB)

Adam Jones (Montana State, RB)

David Avit (Villanova, RB)

CharMar Brown (North Dakota State, RB)

Matt Childs (Brown, RB)

Jason Collins Jr. (Morgan State, RB)

Jalen Fletcher (North Alabama, RB)

Steve Hall (Lindenwood, RB)

Jamarie Hostzclaw (Alabama State, RB)

Tariq Thomas (Bucknell, RB)

TJ Thomas Jr. (Elon, RB)

Brennan Ridley (Hampton, WR)

Defense:

AJ Pigford (Princeton, DE)

Isaac Saffold (Georgetown, DE)

Josh Anglin (North Alabama, LB)

Charles Battaglia (Stonehill, LB)

Sanders Ellis (Tennessee State, LB)

Ayden Jones (Prairie View A&M, LB)

Cole Nilles (Bryant, LB)

Dallas Winner-Johnson (Missouri State, LB)

Jayden Robertson (Southern Utah, CB)

C.J. Coombes (Wofford, S)

Derek Ganter Jr. (Eastern Washington, S)

Special Teams:

Finn Lappin (McNeese, P)

Travis Terrell Jr. (Jackson State, RB/RS)

